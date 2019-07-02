Cyberpunk 2077 has two more teams working on multiplayer and a mysterious Cyberthing

While Cyberpunk 2077 as we know it is a singleplayer RPG, reports of recent comments from CD Projekt president Adam Kiciński say that multiplayer is still coming in some way, along with some other thing. It seems like Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a multiplayer mode, while the other Cyberthing sounds more like a new game. Or an expansion. Or an expandalone? A thing. It’s all a little too hazy at this point, more plans and hints than anything specific. But I would very much like to take a long stroll Night City with a pal.

Three teams are working on Cyberthings, Bankier.pl’s report says Adam Kiciński revealed in a business-y press conference on Monday. I see no such thing on their business calendar but Bankier are a proper site and, like CD Projekt, are Polish and in Poland so I trust they know what’s what.

Cyberpunk 2077 is the main one of these three, obvs. The company’s Wrocław studio, opened in 2018 to help on Cyberpunk, are supposedly working on multiplayer. Then another team are working on another Cyberthing, which is even more of a mystery.

CD Projekt chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowic did say that their “next big project” will also be set in the world of Cyberpunk and they’re already working on it. Which might sound like a sequel? A spin-off? A standalone expansion? A big thing.

As for multiplayer, we’ve known since 2016 that the company have been developing multiplayer tech but it’s never been formally announced as a feature of Cyberpunk 2077. Their official stance is that they’re doing multiplayer research but have nothing to say beyond that. This still could be only a research project.

Kiciński also noted that they another team working on a mysterious other game. That’s five teams in all: three on various forms of Cyberpunk, one on Gwent, and another on the mystery.

I’m hesitant to read too much into specifics, given the difficulties and losses of working from a translation of one site’s report of a business event, but I trust the broad picture. Which I suppose is just saying “Hey, that Cyberpunk thing CD Projekt Red have been working on for years? Yeah, it’s not a one-and-done, they do plan to do more with it.” Quelle surprise!

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to launch on April 16th, 2020. Our Matt was less than thrilled by the demo he saw at E3, though some of us are still keen for it.