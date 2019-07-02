The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Have You Played... Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Oblivion is coming

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

2nd July 2019 / 7:30AM

Let me take you back to 2005, when game names were probably just as stupid but at least a little less confusing. I’m like, twelve. I’ve just discovered multiplayer first-person shooters are a thing, that I like them, and that I like Star Wars: Battlefront 2 in particular.

My tag used to be “Oblivion”, and my obsession grew to the point where I once joined a server and someone instantly said “oh no not this guy”.

I don’t know why. I was a goodun’, surely. To this day, one of my proudest gaming accomplishments is organising a Christmas Day truce on my favourite server. By truce I mean ‘very fleeting agreement that we’d all just use pistols’, but it was in the same spirit.

I was in a clan and everything! We were called The Kamino Freaks, I think because the dude that started it really liked the Kamino map. It was a sniper’s paradise and every non-sniper’s nightmare, though I doubt I ever brought that up.

I don’t think I ever figured out why the other dude reacted to me joining that server. It’s possible I was just so good that they were lamenting their imminent destruction. It’s more possible that I was an irritating pre-teen who used to badger people in an infuriating but non-malicious manner. Or maybe I was just a prick.

The past is a hazy place. Let’s leave.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

