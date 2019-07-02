The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Pigeon Simulator will let you crap on businessmen

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

2nd July 2019 / 10:43AM

Sorry buisnessfolk. That headline is needlessly inflammatory, a pointlessly provocative goad towards the fine men and women who keep our economy ticking. You CAN crap on them in Bossa Studio’s freshly announced Pigeon Simulator, though. As well as pelt them with skateboards and explode their cars.

This is the same studio that brought us Surgeon Simulator and I Am Bread, games that chart their inexorable progress towards dicking about with chaps in suits. Like so.

For the uninitiated, ‘incongruous animal/inanimate object simulators’ are physicsy, sometimes deliberately buggy playgrounds about weird stunts and bothering people. The central hook for I Am Bread was a) you’re bread haha and b) it is hard to do platform puzzles when you are bread. Even considering the numerous pigeons we just saw go splat, I get the impression this will skew more towards playful larks rather than gruelling treks.

It’s interesting to see Bossa go back to old tricks, after recently deciding skyfaring MMO Worlds Adrift was a bust. They’re shutting down the skyboats and returning to what they know will sell. Fair enough.

There’s no word on a release date, but you can coo over the pigeon on Bossa’s website. Me, Dave and Alice Bee spent a minute in the office trying to work out if it’s real or not, but now it seems obvious and we seem silly.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Round up: the best of the lesser advertised Fortnite movie tie-ins

Fortnihiliation

Cyberpunk 2077 has two more teams working on multiplayer and a mysterious Cyberthing

4

Dota Underlords gold strategy - tips to make gold quickly

Dota Underlords guide - beginner's tips, how to level up

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Round up: the best of the lesser advertised Fortnite movie tie-ins

Fortnihiliation

Cyberpunk 2077 has two more teams working on multiplayer and a mysterious Cyberthing

4

Dota Underlords gold strategy - tips to make gold quickly

Dota Underlords guide - beginner's tips, how to level up