The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
8

Satisfactory creates a race of atomic super-trains

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

2nd July 2019 / 10:52PM

Brill as environment-despoiling industrialist sim Satisfactory is, it felt like it was missing something. With today’s addition of big automated freight trains to the early access sandbox, I realise what Coffee Stain hadn’t yet cribbed from Factorio. Today’s update also adds some lush new biomes to explore, and a way to completely screw it all up. Nuclear power plants produce tons of power (great for trains), but churn out deadly nuclear waste (less great), which needs disposing of (by train?). Below, a dev video featuring all the above and some oddly sexy pizza.

There’s a surprising amount of intricacy to how trains work. They’re expensive and require a lot of power to run, but they can vastly expand the range of your operation. Train tracks double as power conduits, meaning that so long as you’ve got an excess of power back home, you can establish new outposts using just a train station as the hub. You can also automate all parts of your train schedule, and build stations with specific arrangements of loading/unloading platforms so as to pick up only certain crates. It’s a big ol’ first person train set with gorgeous scenery now.

Of course, building trains, tracks, stations and powering it all is expensive, so the entire back-end of your operation now has more options. Bauxite, aluminium and uranium are the three new materials introduced here, the former two can be used to construct new goodies, and the latter can be processed into nuclear fuel rods. Once used you’ll need to dump the toxic barrels (which can cause player damage) – I’d recommend finding a nice deep valley and filling it up. I’m sure nothing could ever go wrong with this plan. (Psst, Coffee Stain, add Godzilla in the next patch please).

There’s a few more bits to this update. There’s new tiers of mining rigs and conveyor belts to get stuff out of the ground and processed into resources faster, and three scenic new regions to explore with dense natural resources. Bamboo fields and swamps are lush and relatively easy to navigate, while red jungle is dense and maze-like. As always, the solution is deforestation. Just think like a Captain Planet villain and you’ll be virtually rich. You monster.

Satisfactory is still in early access, and exclusive to the Epic Games Store, where it costs £27/30/$30. You can see the full update patch notes here.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (8)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Satisfactory upgrades with guns, bombs, cars and vertical conveyor belts

40

Satisfactory takes down the scaffolding for early access launch

25

Factorio-but-first-person building game Satisfactory launches this month

37

THQ Nordic held a Q&A with 8chan, a website de-listed from Google for hosting suspected child porn

130

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Rainbow Six Siege hosts an old west shootout for two weeks only

StarCraft fan-remake mod Mass Recall for StarCraft 2 is finally complete

6

Apex Legends season 2 launches with map changes and space dragons

Dinkum is an Aussie farm life sim with wombats as big as an ox

4