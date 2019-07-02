Skywind mod shows off Morrowind's levitation and spears remade in Skyrim

Continuing to impress with a commitment to fanciness and authenticity in remaking The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind as a Skyrim mod, a new Skywind trailer has drafted an actual Skyrim voice actor to natter while we see how it’s shaping up. Spears are in, levitation is go, and oh god go away cliff racers. Azura there is played by Lani Minella, whose voice spilled forth from the digifaces of Skyrim characters including The Night Mother and several Dunmer folks. Fancy! Authentic! The devs also send word that they’re now making it for the fancier Skyrim Special Edition, so it won’t hit ye olde originale Skryime.

Fancy fancy! That video’s the vehicle for delivering a dev update on progress. The big change seems to be switching to Skyrim to “take advantage of the upgraded engine”. More fanciness, basically.

“This was a necessary change for stability purposes and to accommodate our improved visuals,” the TES Renewal Project team explained. “There are no plans for a backport release on the vanilla Skyrim version at this time.”

Okay but don’t worry, I’m sure this’ll be done before The Elder Scrolls VI comes along to tempt them. The gang are still looking for people to join the team and help make it. They make have a blueprint to follow but they are still making a game’s worth of content with only volunteers, y’know.

“We are especially in need of 3D artists for several major assignments like tilesets,” they say. “The more help we get, the sooner we’ll be ready for a release, and the better the final version will be.”

I’ve never visited Morrowind myself but I know our former Alec (RPS in peace) left part of himself there.

Skywind will be done when it’s done. For now, you can follow it on the mod’s new site. Here’s the full version of that Skywind theme too, from the OST by Fredrik Jonasson: