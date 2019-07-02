The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Slay The Spire's fourth character will be free

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

2nd July 2019 / 4:51PM

A fourth playable character is coming to Slay The Spire for free, developers MegaCrit Games announced today. They’ve muttered before about the possibility of adding more dungeoneers, and confirmed it today while also blasting the first update since their delightful deck-building dungeon-crawler left early access in January. My favourite Spireslayer is the Defect, the character which Mega Crit added long after the first two – and which seemed to really benefit from them getting a better idea of the shape, flow, and possibilities of Spire. I am mighty keen to see what new cards and systems they’ll throw in now.

MegaCrit seem to drop a cryptic hint about Spireslayer #4 in the same manner as with the Defect, by casually including a diddy graphic in the post. With the Defect, they showed one of its orbs. With #4, it’s some sort of… soul gem, power crystal, snazzy septagon, or other thing?

It’s not a surprise that another Spireslayer is coming. “New characters are one thing you can count on,” MegaCrit tweeted about future plans after the 1.0 launch in January. Note they said characters, plural. I am surprised to hear that it will be free. I feel a little cheeky having paid so little for a game I’ve enjoyed so much.

MegaCrit say they’re also working on other “additional content” as free DLC.

In the meantime, see the v1.1 patch notes for more on today’s update. You’ll find performance improvements, bug fixes, and balance tweaks including removing pointless wastes:

  • Bottled Flame no longer appears if all of your Attacks are starter cards.
  • Bottled Lightning no longer appears if all of your Skills are starter cards.
  • You no longer run into The Cleric or Beggar events if you do not have enough gold.

If you want newness now now, check out what Dominic Tarason tells us are the best Slay The Spire mods.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Slay The Spire

A miracle of design

54

Slay The Spire's Jungle mod adds a whole new act (with lions and spiders)

7

Slay The Spire 1.0 out now, with a higher price - and new content planned

13

PSA: Slay The Spire gets a full release this week, buy now if you want the cheaper price

24

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Dinkum is an Aussie farm life sim with wombats as big as an ox

Teamfight Tactics guide - beginner's tips, how to play

Premature Evaluation: Failed State

Motorbikes and mushrooms at the end of the world

The 20 best management games on PC

We built this city on conveniently delineated tiles

20