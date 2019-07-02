Teamfight Tactics guide - beginner's tips, how to play

Teamfight Tactics is a mode within League of Legends based on the latest trend in games, inspired by a mod called Auto Chess. It’s a kind of automated strategy game in which you place your champions before a round starts and have no direct control over how they perform while in combat. Your aim is to eliminate all seven of your opponents before your life total runs out. If you’ve played the other games in the genre (that is, Auto Chess and Dota Underlords), there are some important differences in Teamfight Tactics that you’ll need to know.

Teamfight Tactics guide

This guide will go over all the basics for Teamfight Tactics, as well as have links to more in-depth guides on some of the more complicated strategies, and top tier champions.

Teamfight Tactics classes Learn about Classes and Origins and which ones you should invest in. (COMING SOON) Teamfight Tactics items A list of all of the item combinations and which ones you should pick for your teams. (COMING SOON) Teamfight Tactics champions The complete list of champions and which ones are the best. Teamfight Tactics gold Strategies for accumulating gold quickly in the early game.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How to play Teamfight Tactics

In order to even play Teamfight Tactics, you’ll need to download the League of Legends client. After signing up, you’ll need to open the client, head into the Party option to see the game types. On the far right of the PVP tab, you’ll see Teamfight Tactics. From here, you can invite any friends to play against if you want, as well as change your “Little Legend” avatar and your arena skin to another one that you’ve unlocked.

Before I go any further, I should explain how Auto Chess style games work. Each one of the eight total players begins with a 100 health life total. Your aim is to be the last person alive in a match and you’ll be doing this by saving up gold, equipping items, and investing into a team of upgradeable champions that you purchase in the shop. League of Legend Teamfight Tactics also has an additional drafting phase where you obtain a new champion for free.

Unlike other Auto Chess games, Teamfight Tactics also has two varieties of shared traits for their champions. Every champion has at least one Origin and one Class. They work in much the same way though, in that each one gives your team a bonus depending on how many of a single type of champion is present on the battlefield. For example, having three Yordles will give your ally Yordles a 20% chance to evade attacks, while a full team of six will enable them to dodge 50% of attacks made against them. Champions are also sorted into tiers, with higher tiers being harder to come by in the shop but they’re generally stronger than lower-tier champions. You also need to increase your own player level to gain access to better champions to buy in the shop.

The general strategy is to buy duplicates of champions you own until you have three of the same champion. This will automatically upgrade your invested unit to Rank 2, which in turn increases their stats and improves their skill. You will need to balance this with your player level, and item combinations you have equipped to your champions, as well as positioning your champions in order to win the game.

Teamfight Tactics hotkeys

The hotkeys aren’t explained in the game, so we’ll list them below.

W: Quick swap – Press this while hovering over a champion to put it onto the battlefield or onto the bench, depending on where it is now.

Quick swap – Press this while hovering over a champion to put it onto the battlefield or onto the bench, depending on where it is now. E: Sell champion – Quickly sells the champion for gold.

Sell champion – Quickly sells the champion for gold. 1: Next arena – this is for seeing an opposing player’s board.

Next arena – this is for seeing an opposing player’s board. 2: Previous arena – this is for seeing an opposing player’s board.

Previous arena – this is for seeing an opposing player’s board. Space bar: Position camera onto your Little Legend – this is useful for bringing you back to the arena you need to focus on.

Teamfight Tactics turns

Teamfight Tactics has four different kinds of phases. Turns generally have a shop phase and an attacking phase, but there are particular instances where either the shop or attacking phase are replaced with a different type of phase. There are normally six sub-stages in a round, apart from the first stage in which there are only three. Below is a summary of the stages in any game of Teamfight Tactics.

Stage 1

Stage 1-1: Draft phase/Minions phase

Draft phase/Minions phase Stage 2-2: Shop phase/Minions phase

Shop phase/Minions phase Stage 3-3: Shop phase/Minions phase

Every other Stage

Stage X-1: Shop phase/Attack phase

Shop phase/Attack phase Stage X-2: Shop phase/Attack phase

Shop phase/Attack phase Stage X-3: Shop phase/Attack phase

Shop phase/Attack phase Stage X-4: Draft phase/Attack phase

Draft phase/Attack phase Stage X-5: Shop phase/Attack phase

Shop phase/Attack phase Stage X-6: Shop phase/Minions phase

Shop phase

During the shop phase, you’ll be able to spend gold earned from battle to purchase champions for your team. You’ll start the first shop phase with two gold, which increases by one gold per turn until reaching five gold at the beginning of the second stage. This is proceeded by the first attacking phase, indicating that any gold earned from that point onwards is earned based on your performance. Here’s a breakdown of the rewards:

Base gold reward: 5G

Bonus gold for winning a round: 1G

Bonus gold for a win streak: 1G for 2-4 in a row, 2G for 5-7 in a row, 3G for 8+ in a row

Bonus gold for Interest: 0G-5G

One gold of interest is earned for every 10G stored. This bonus stacks and goes all the way to 50G which earns you 5G. You’ll be able to see how much interest you’ve obtained by looking at the shields that pop up on the left-hand side of the battlefield, each one indicating a level of interest accumulated. You can also see your opponent’s level of interest on the right-hand side as you fight them in battle during the Attack phase.

How to level up in Teamfight Tactics

Player levels are how you are able to put more champions onto the battlefield. You’ll automatically gain 2XP per sub-stage, but you can add additional experience by spending four gold to add 4XP. This can be done multiple times in a turn. Below are the experience levels you need to hit every level beyond level 3:

Lv4: 6XP

6XP Lv5: 10XP

10XP Lv6: 18XP

18XP Lv7: 30XP

30XP Lv8: 48XP

48XP Lv9: 70XP

You can also use your accumulated gold to buy champions to fill your side of the battlefield. The maximum number of champions that can be deployed corresponds with your player level. This goes all the way up to level 9, meaning you can place a maximum of nine champions onto the battlefield.

You can purchase extra champions to fill your bench of nine spaces. To put champions from the bench into play, you drag them from the bench and onto a cell on the battlefield. Since you can only purchase from a selection of five champions at a time, you do have some options to either spend two gold to “reroll” your selection to choose from, or lock the choices down for the next round for free. This is also where you can move your champions around, equip items onto them, and make any roster changes.

In a multiplayer game, you only have 30 seconds per in the shop phase to make your decisions before the next phase of combat begins, whether it is the Minion phase or the Attack phase. If you’d like to learn more about the best strategies for gold accumulation as well as when and how to spend it, head to our Teamfight Tactics gold guide.

Draft phase

This is the one phase in Teamfight Tactics that is unique. Quite frankly, it looks ridiculous. It first occurs during Stage 1-1, and replaces the shop in the fourth stage of every round. The basic premise of this round is that every player’s Little Legend avatar is confined to a forcefield prison. A couple of players at a time, starting with the two at the lowest life total, are released and given a few seconds to make their choice by sending their avatar with the right-mouse button to touch one of the many champions running in a circle. Once a player has touched a champion, their choice is made and cannot be reversed. This continues until every player has made their choice.

Each champion in the circle comes equipped with an item, displayed as an icon by their health bar. They’re always at rank 1, and unless you know exactly which champion is which, you won’t be able to tell in advance who they are. However, they will also have a circle underneath them that indicates which tier of hero they are on.

Grey: Tier 1

Tier 1 Green: Tier 2

Tier 2 Blue: Tier 3

Tier 3 Magenta: Tier 4

Tier 4 Gold: Tier 5

But what if the champion you’re looking for isn’t there? Here’s a sneaky tactic I’ve seen happen a few times, particularly late game. If you’re one of the first players to choose, hold back on your choice until the others move. You may be able to get a read on which champion they have chosen, meaning that you can swipe that choice before they can get to it. This tactic is common in drafting games and is usually dubbed as “Hate drafting”.

Attack phase

Once the Shop phase has been completed, you and provided it isn’t the sixth sub-stage, you’ll fight another player chosen at random. Remember: you don’t directly control combat, and so the fighting takes place based on your squad of champions, their items, and their positioning, against your opponent’s own equivalent choices.

Every fight lost will incur damage to your life total based on how badly you were defeated. If any units – champions survived from the enemy team, you’ll incur damage. Damage to your life is calculated based on how many enemies survived and which stage number you are on.

You can’t directly influence combat and you can’t give orders, so all the placement of your champions needs to be done before the round starts. You can however still use the shop after the fighting begins, though it will not have any immediate effect on the fight should you upgrade a hero to level 2 or 3 at this time. Instead, they happen at the beginning of the next round.

Champions and their Origins and Classes are key things that you will need to get to grips with, so check out our Teamfight Tactics champions and our Teamfight Tactics classes guides respectively for more information.

Minions phase

The Minions phase happens in all three sub-stages of stage 1, then every sixth sub-stage of the rest of the stages. Here, you are presented with creeps to fight, with each subsequent Minion phase introducing harder creeps. You’ll want to upgrade your champions as the game progresses. Each Minion defeated has a chance to either give you more gold or give you a randomly selected basic item to equip onto your champions. If you win against the Minions, you’ll maintain your win streak, but should you lose, you’ll lose it.

How items work in Teamfight Tactics

Items have an increased level of complexity in Teamfight Tactics. You can combine two different items by equipping them to the same hero, which may turn it into a brand new item. If you drag the item from your stash on the left onto the champion, before releasing your left click to drop it, you can see the item you’ll craft by dropping it onto that champion. Once this is done, it’s irreversible. You can also unequip champions by selling them, which gives you a chance to put that item onto a champion that might benefit more from it. Since this is a rather complex part of Teamfight Tactics, we will be making a dedicated Teamfight Tactics items guide that you can use to easily craft better items later on in the match.

Teamfight Tactics beginner’s tips

Finally, we will leave you with some beginner’s tips that you should take into consideration before and while playing your first game online against real players.

Make sure you at least cycle through the opposing player’s field so that you get a look at their team composition. You can do this by using the mini-map at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, or by using the hotkeys 1 and 2.

Right-clicking on a champion will bring up their stats and a summary of their skill.

You can also check on the shared abilities by highlighting the text on the far left of the screen. This will tell you how many you need to hit a requirement or the bonuses that Origin or Class gives your team.

In the early game, if you can’t find the unit you’re looking for, don’t spend money on a reroll. Save the money for later turns.

Adapt your strategy to suit your current situation. If you lose the earliest attack phase, you may wish to carry on losing to increase the amount of gold you accumulate via the losing streak.

Look for synergy in your team. For example, if you’re running a Lulu, having a Veigar on your side would be doubly beneficial to increasing your Yordle Origin and Sorcerer Class traits.

A hero’s rank is more important early on than levelling up your player level, but consider paying for player levels if you have four experience to go.

Your level affects which champions you can buy in the shop. If you want better tier units, spend some cash into levels – preferably when your gold is above 50.

Unit placement is also very important. Bunching up units may make you vulnerable to area of effect attacks.

Don’t be afraid to sell upgraded units if it means you’re one step closer to having a higher tier unit of rank 2, but don’t go mad on this. The new unit’s stats may be lower.

Before every draft stage, try to memorise what the champions you have on your team look like. It’ll take a few games to work out which champion you’re looking for to augment your team, so just keep at it.

If you’re looking to put a particular set of items onto a champion that you don’t own yet, keep them to one side. Doing so is risky for those looking for higher tier champions, however.

As this mode is still relatively new to League of Legends, optimised strategies and new tactics are being discovered on a daily basis, so do check back often as the tips may change. If you have any big tips that have helped you in your games, do share them with us below as they may feature as part of the guide in the future.