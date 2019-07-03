Apex Legends L-Star stats (Season 2): DPS, TTK, spray pattern, L-Star EMG tips

The L-Star EMG is the latest addition to the Apex Legends weapons arsenal, and it’s a hell of a gun. Available only in airdrops like the Kraber .50-CAL and Mastiff, the L-Star is capable of tearing players apart in milliseconds thanks to its extreme DPS – but its power comes at the price of overheating. Our Apex Legends L-Star EMG guide will walk you through everything we know about this new weapon, from projected DPS and reload times to the gun’s time-to-kill (TTK) stats under various circumstances.

This L-Star EMG guide is just one tiny part of our massive Apex Legends tips/guide series, which we’ve packed with general info and advanced tips and tricks. If you’re looking for comparative stats on all the weapons in Apex Legends together, look no further than our Apex Legends guns/weapons guide.

Apex Legends L-Star EMG stats – DPS, TTK, fire rate

The L-Star is a powerhouse of an LMG, thanks to its blistering damage and rate of fire, both of which put its DPS at almost exactly that of the Devotion, the previous king of the LMG family. But the L-Star has a couple of extra advantages. Namely, a slightly higher mag size, larger projectiles (making it easier to land shots with), and – most importantly – it lacks the warm-up period of the Devotion.

The downsides are that the L-Star is, of course, only available in airdrops, making them rather rare; and that the L-Star is the first ever gun in Apex Legends to suffer from an overheating mechanic, which locks you out of firing for a couple of seconds if you fire too many shots in a certain space of time. So you’ll have to learn to feather the trigger a bit if you want to avoid an unfortunate overheating incident (I’ve found you can fire in bursts of around 8 shots at a time in order to avoid overheating).

It should come as no surprise that the L-Star EMG is an absolute beast to make up for its rarity. Respawn have talked before about the power curve of their game’s weapons, where the more common weapons are less powerful whereas the rarer weapons are often (by design) objectively better – and the L-Star looks to top this curve as one of the most powerful automatic weapons we’ve yet seen.

The below tables go through just about every statistic that might be useful to know about the upcoming L-Star EMG. The first gives basic stats, and the second gives the Time To Kill (TTK) under different circumstances.

L-Star EMG stats (basic)

Name L-Star EMG Ammo Unique Ammo Mag Size 40 (x3) Tactical/Full Reload 3.26s/3.26s DPS 252 Body/Head/Leg DMG 21/42/17 Fire Rate (SPS) 12 Att. Slots None Modes Auto (overheat) Projectile Speed 18000 Draw Time 0.70s ADS Movement Speed

(% of non-ADS speed) 41% Max Headshot Distance 2500

L-Star EMG stats (TTK)

Note: the below figures are displayed in the format of how long it takes to deal 100/150/175/200 HP damage, as this reflects the TTK depending on the enemy’s Body Shield quality.



DMG Type DMG Shots To Kill Time To Kill Bodyshots 21 5/8/9/10 0.33s/0.58s/

0.67s/0.75s Headshots vs

No Helmet 42 3/4/5/5 0.17s/0.25s/

0.33s/0.33s Headshots vs

Lvl 1 Helmet (10%) 37.8 3/4/5/6 0.17s/0.25s/

0.33s/0.42s Headshots vs

Lvl 2 Helmet (20%) 33.6 3/5/6/6 0.17s/0.33s/

0.42s/0.42s Headshots vs

Lvl 3/4 Helmet (25%) 31.5 4/5/6/7 0.25s/0.33s/

0.42s/0.50s

