CD Projekt say no, they're not already making Cyberpunk 2077's sequel

The problem with this week’s Cyberpunk 2077 confusion is that our world is insufficiently cyber. I suspected CD Projekt weren’t saying they were already making another Cyberpunk game, but if machine translation were better or I could jack myself full of languages I might know for certain. Or if I could hack into CD Projekt’s servers with the blink of an eye I’d know that the other mysterious unannounced game they mentioned is a mobile game. And if I could punch through walls with my steel fists I’d… have trashed my flat punching through a wall when I realised yes, I’m a fool for trusting Google Translate too much.

This week’s confusion came from a financial presentation by CD Projekt in Polish, reported on by Polish business site Bankier.pl. That site is legit. The automated translation relied upon by many of us who don’t speak Polish is less so. I was hesitant to take everything at face value because of that but I still believed more than I should have.

The autotranslated report suggested that as well as the main team making Cyberpunk 2077, another team were poking at multiplayer, and a third Cybercrew were already working on the next game or expansion or expandalone or whatever. That’s incorrect, CD Projekt say.

“We currently have a total of five teams working on a number of projects, with three focusing on the development of Cyberpunk 2077,” CD Projekt told cheery RPS fanzine PC Gamer. “These include CD Projekt Red Warsaw and Kraków, who are handling the main game, as well as the Wrocław studio, where around 40 industry specialists are engaged in technology R&D.”

The report had said Wrocław were working on multiplayer, something the company have been researching for years, and I do note CD Projekt avoid saying exactly what it is Wrocław are researching. At least I didn’t leap to saying it’s confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077 will have multiplayer. Saved some face there, Big Al.

As for the other two CD Projekt teams mentioned, they confirmed that one is still working on Gwent and then “The final team is Spokko, which is currently working on a yet unannounced mobile project.”

I’m going to see if our corp plan will cover a new tactical neural implant to avoid future mistakes, or at least buy me some damn common sense.