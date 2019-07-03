Cuphead devs cooking The Delicious Last Course slowly to avoid burning

The continuing adventures of Cuphead and co. will have to wait, as developers studio MDHR have delayed the pretty-pretty platformer’s expansion until next year. Announced for a 2019 launch during E3 2018, now ‘The Delicious Last Course’ is pushed back to some time in 2020 and for good reasons. Basically, the devs say, they want to make it proper good but don’t want to wreck themselves making it. Cuphead’s lead developers once remortgaged their homes to finance the game–a gamble with terrible odds that will ruin most people, to be clear–so hanging loose for a while sounds sensible. For now, hey look, a new trailer.

Expect new levels, bosses, weapons, and charms, and a double-jumping new playable character, Ms. Chalice.

“This wasn’t an easy decision to make, but we’re confident it’s one that will result in a higher quality experience that’s all the sweeter when it does arrive,” Studio MDHR co-director Chad Moldenhauer said in Tuesday’s delay announcement.

“We want to be absolutely certain that this next adventure feels at home in the world of Cuphead and is full of moments that surprise and delight players. Furthermore, the development of the original game taught us a great deal about the importance of making things in a way that’s healthy and sustainable for our team.”

He says they also “learned so much about animation and really honed our technique” while making the first game, so this should be extra fancy.

In the meantime, Cuphead has a 15% discount for newcomers in sales on Steam and GOG. It is good. Tough, but good. Like me.