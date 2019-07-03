Forza Horizon 4 lets you be Top Gear's The Stig for a day

Forza Horizon 4‘s season pass may have wrapped up with a trip to LEGO land, but Playground Games still have a few free goodies for us. Yesterday they rolled out an official Top Gear crossover story for the Great British driving sandbox. Seven events based on the format of the BBC car show, narrated by host Chris Harris (leaving me suddenly relieved that they’ve exiled Jeremy Clarkson to The Amazon) and casting the player as masked mystery speedster The Stig. Below, a trailer for the new crossover, some quick thoughts and some other tweaks made in the new update.

The Top Gear crossover feels true to the show, but with the naff bits trimmed out. You, a fast car, and a narrator telling you all about its design with the occasional joke. The commentary is surprisingly reactive, broken up into small enough bits for Harris to compliment you on a nice drift, or heckle when you go off course before returning to the script. Completing these challenges unlocks an avatar T-shirt proclaiming yourself to be The Stig when you’re not in the official race suit. Also, the show’s iconic Project E-AT Mercedes, their V8 Track-Tor and their official hauler truck to drive.

Rolling out alongside the new crossover event are a few feature changes. They’re tweaking the maximum auction prices on some cars. Ones that sell fast at maxed prices will have the ceiling raised, while stuff that struggles will drop. Custom paint jobs are exempt from this, and their creators can ask whatever they want for their art. Players can now win extra clothing items from completing Star Cards, and you can see what title prizes are up for grabs in advance on the Horizon Life screen. They’ve also added class-based rival events, with their own leaderboards, adding just one more thing to do.

The Top Gear crossover event is live now in Forza Horizon 4 and free for all, season pass or no. Find it on the main map. You can see the full patch notes here.