Teamfight Tactics requires you to buy champions from a shop and assemble a team to fight your opponents with. But with all the choices out there, it can be tricky to know who to pick and which champions to develop into upgraded versions. We’ve found a small selection of team compositions you might be interested in trying out when you get the chance.

If you’d like to learn more about the basics of League of Legends Teamfight Tactics, you can head over to our Teamfight Tactics guide. It will also be home for tips for better play as more tips and tricks are discovered. You can also check out our Teamfight Tactics items guide for the full list of items in the game, so that you can work out for yourself what you should be making for your champions.

Teamfight Tactics best team comps guide

This guide will go over all of the best team compositions in Teamfight Tactics, complete with team makeup and items recommended to equip onto certain champions of each team.

Teamfight Tactics best team comps

A handy little infographic posted on Reddit by Reddit user “SpotTheAd” has the four main teams that seem to be dominating the meta at this time. Because it can be a little difficult to see, we will be posting the full team compositions below. I’ve also included a Wild/Sorcerer comp that I had a lot of success with and a Glacial/Ranger comp that seems relatively strong. If you’d like to see how each of the synergies work, as well as any bonuses, head on over to our Teamfight Tactics tier list guide for more information. You can also find out more about specific champions in our Teamfight Tactics tier list guide. If a champion has bullet points underneath it that are different, these are the item recommendations, which you can learn more about in our Teamfight Tactics items guide.

Wild/Sorcerer

Nidalee Guinsoo’s Rageblade Titanic Hydra Rapid Firecannon

Warwick

Ahri

Gnar

Shyvana

Aurelion Sol Spear of Shojin Guinsoo’s Rageblade Rabadon’s Deathcap

Kassadin

Cho’Gath

Glacial/Rangers

Vayne Guinsoo’s Rageblade Rapid Firecannon Bloodthirster

Ashe Spear of Shojin Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Kindred

Varus Frozen Mallet

Cho’Gath

Volibear

Sejuani

Mordekaiser

(Note that this build also recommends taking Garen for the early game to bolster your defence in the first few rounds before selling him later on.)

Wild/Shapeshifters

Gnar

Nidalee

Rengar

Warwick

Shyvana

Cho’Gath

Draven Bloodthirster Spear of Shojin Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Aurelion Sol Spear of Shojin Guinsoo’s Rageblade Rabadon’s Deathcap



Noble/Glacial

Fiora

Garen

Kayle

Leona

Lucian

Ashe

Sejuani

Vayne Bloodthirster Guinsoo’s Rageblade Rapid Firecannon Titanic Hydra



Yordle/Gunslingers

Lulu

Poppy

Velgar

Gnar

Kermon

Graves Titanic Hydra Red Buff

Tristana Spear of Shojin Guinsoo’s Rageblade



Void/Assassins

Evelynn

Katarina

Pyke

Kha’Zix

Cho’Gath

Kassadin/Rek’Sai

Rengar Spear of Shojin Infinity Edge

Akali Rabadon’s Deathcap Luden’s Echo



As this mode is still relatively new to League of Legends, new builds for teams are being discovered on a daily basis, so do check back often as the builds may change. If you have any team comps that have won you games, do share them with us below as they may feature as part of the guide in the future. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics champions guide for everything you need to know about the Origins and Classes in Teamfight Tactics.