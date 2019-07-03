The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Teamfight Tactics requires you to buy champions from a shop and assemble a team to fight your opponents with. But with all the choices out there, it can be tricky to know who to pick and which champions to develop into upgraded versions. We’ve found a small selection of team compositions you might be interested in trying out when you get the chance.

If you’d like to learn more about the basics of League of Legends Teamfight Tactics, you can head over to our Teamfight Tactics guide. It will also be home for tips for better play as more tips and tricks are discovered. You can also check out our Teamfight Tactics items guide for the full list of items in the game, so that you can work out for yourself what you should be making for your champions.

Teamfight Tactics best team comps guide

This guide will go over all of the best team compositions in Teamfight Tactics, complete with team makeup and items recommended to equip onto certain champions of each team.

Attacking the enemy by surrounding them with champions.

Teamfight Tactics best team comps

A handy little infographic posted on Reddit by Reddit user “SpotTheAd” has the four main teams that seem to be dominating the meta at this time. Because it can be a little difficult to see, we will be posting the full team compositions below. I’ve also included a Wild/Sorcerer comp that I had a lot of success with and a Glacial/Ranger comp that seems relatively strong. If you’d like to see how each of the synergies work, as well as any bonuses, head on over to our Teamfight Tactics tier list guide for more information. You can also find out more about specific champions in our Teamfight Tactics tier list guide. If a champion has bullet points underneath it that are different, these are the item recommendations, which you can learn more about in our Teamfight Tactics items guide.

Wild/SorcererGlacial/RangersWild/Shapeshifters
Noble/GlacialYordle/GunslingersVoid/Assassins

Wild/Sorcerer

  • Nidalee
    • Guinsoo’s Rageblade
    • Titanic Hydra
    • Rapid Firecannon
  • Warwick
  • Ahri
  • Gnar
  • Shyvana
  • Aurelion Sol
    • Spear of Shojin
    • Guinsoo’s Rageblade
    • Rabadon’s Deathcap
  • Kassadin
  • Cho’Gath

Glacial/Rangers

  • Vayne
    • Guinsoo’s Rageblade
    • Rapid Firecannon
    • Bloodthirster
  • Ashe
    • Spear of Shojin
    • Guinsoo’s Rageblade
  • Kindred
  • Varus
    • Frozen Mallet
  • Cho’Gath
  • Volibear
  • Sejuani
  • Mordekaiser

(Note that this build also recommends taking Garen for the early game to bolster your defence in the first few rounds before selling him later on.)

Wild/Shapeshifters

  • Gnar
  • Nidalee
  • Rengar
  • Warwick
  • Shyvana
  • Cho’Gath
  • Draven
    • Bloodthirster
    • Spear of Shojin
    • Guinsoo’s Rageblade
  • Aurelion Sol
    • Spear of Shojin
    • Guinsoo’s Rageblade
    • Rabadon’s Deathcap

Noble/Glacial

  • Fiora
  • Garen
  • Kayle
  • Leona
  • Lucian
  • Ashe
  • Sejuani
  • Vayne
    • Bloodthirster
    • Guinsoo’s Rageblade
    • Rapid Firecannon
    • Titanic Hydra

Yordle/Gunslingers

  • Lulu
  • Poppy
  • Velgar
  • Gnar
  • Kermon
  • Graves
    • Titanic Hydra
    • Red Buff
  • Tristana
    • Spear of Shojin
    • Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Void/Assassins

  • Evelynn
  • Katarina
  • Pyke
  • Kha’Zix
  • Cho’Gath
  • Kassadin/Rek’Sai
  • Rengar
    • Spear of Shojin
    • Infinity Edge
  • Akali
    • Rabadon’s Deathcap
    • Luden’s Echo

As this mode is still relatively new to League of Legends, new builds for teams are being discovered on a daily basis, so do check back often as the builds may change. If you have any team comps that have won you games, do share them with us below as they may feature as part of the guide in the future. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics champions guide for everything you need to know about the Origins and Classes in Teamfight Tactics.

