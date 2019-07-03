Teamfight Tactics item combinations - best item builds
Items are complicated in Teamfight Tactics. You are able to equip multiple items onto a champion, and doing so may end up transforming that item into a completely new one that will either augment your champion or make them utterly useless. It’s important to know how items work and which combination of items are optimal for equipping to your chosen champions.
Teamfight Tactics item combinations guide
This guide will go over all of the basic items and what they do, as well as the recipes and stats for all the combined items in the Teamfight Tactics.
Teamfight Tactics Basic items
Basic items are randomly distributed to you as you defeat enemies in the Minion phase, or are already equipped onto a champion that you select during the Draft phase. Below is a complete table of all the basic items in the game. My recommendation would be to search for the specific item in the search bar on the top right of the table to limit the result to just the item you want.
|Item name
|Item bonus
|Item tier
|Recipe piece for Combined items
|B.F. Sword
|+20 Attack Damage
|A
|Bloodthirster
Guardian Angel
Hextech Gunblade
Infinity Edge
Spear of Shojin
Sword of the Divine
Youmuu's Ghostblade
Zeke's Herald
|Chain Vest
|+20 Armor
|B
|Frozen Heart
Locket of the Iron Solari
Phantom Dancer
Red Buff
Thornmail
Guardian Angel
Knight's Vow
Sword Breaker
|Giant's Belt
|+200 Health
|B
|Frozen Mallet
Morellonomicon
Redemption
Warmog's Armor
Zephyr
Red Buff
Titanic Hydra
Zeke's Herald
|Needlessly Large Rod
|+20 Spell Damage
|A
|Guinsoo's Rageblade
Ionic Spark
Rabadon's Deathcap
Hextech Gunblade
Locket of the Iron Solari
Luden's Echo
Morellonomicon
Yuumi
|Negatron Cloak
|+20 Magic Resist
|B
|Cursed Blade
Dragon's Claw
Hush
Runaan's Hurricane
Sword Breaker
Bloodthirster
Ionic Spark
Zephyr
|Recurve Bow
|+20% Attack Speed
|S
|Rapid Firecannon
Statikk Shiv
Titanic Hydra
Blade of the Ruined King
Cursed Blade
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Phantom Dancer
Sword of the Divine
|Spatula
|"It must do something..."
|S
|Blade of the Ruined King
Darkin
Force of Nature
Knight's Vow
Yuumi
Frozen Mallet
Runaan's Hurricane
Youmuu's Ghostblade
|Tear of the Goddess
|+20 Mana
|A
|Luden's Echo
Seraph's Embrace
Darkin
Frozen Heart
Hush
Redemption
Spear of Shojin
Statikk Shiv
Teamfight Tactics item combinations
The basic items aren’t all that special, but mixing multiple items together by equipping onto a champion can turn it into something a little more game-changing. You’ll retain both item’s main stats and gain an additional benefit, so it’s worth investing in them when you can. Below is a table with all of the combined items. I’d recommend using the search bar to either search for a specific item, or to search a basic item term to filter the list so that just recipes appear in the table that requires that basic item.
|Item name
|Item stats
|Item bonus
|Recipe
|Blade of the Ruined King
|+15% Attack Speed
|Wearer is also a Blademaster
|Spatula + Recurve Bow
|Bloodthirster
|+20 Attack
+20 Spell Resistance
|Attacks heal for 50% of damage
|B.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak
|Cursed Blade
|+20 Spell Resistance
+15% Attack Speed
|Attacks have a low chance to shrink (Reduces enemy's rank by 1)
|Negatron Cloak + Recurve Bow
|Darkin
|+20 Mana
|Wearer is also a Demon
|Spatula + Tear of the Goddess
|Dragon's Claw
|+40 Spell Resistance
|Gain 83% resistance to magic damage
|Negatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak
|Force of Nature
|N/A
|Gain +1 team size
|Spatula + Spatula
|Frozen Heart
|+20 Armor
+20 Mana
|Adjacent enemies lose 20% attack speed
|Chain Vest + Tear of the Goddess
|Frozen Mallet
|+200 Health
|Wearer is also a Glacial
|Giant's Belt + Spatula
|Guardian Angel
|+20 Attack
+20 Armor
|Wearer revives with 300 health
|B.F. Sword + Chain Vest
|Guinsoo's Rageblade
|+15% Attack Speed
+20 % Spell Damage
|Attacks grant 4% attack speed (stacks indefinitely)
|Needlessly Large Rod + Recurve Bow
|Hextech Gunblade
|+20 Attack
+20 % Spell Damage
|Heal for 25% of all damage dealt
|B.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod
|Hush
|+20 Spell Resistance
+20 Mana
|Attacks have a high chance to silence
|Negatron Cloak + Tear of the Goddess
|Infinity Edge
|+40 Attack
|Critical strikes deal +100% damage
|B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword
|Ionic Spark
|+20 % Spell Damage
+20 Spell Resistance
|Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 200 damage
|Needlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak
|Knight's Vow
|+20 Armor
|Wearer is also a Knight
|Spatula + Chain Vest
|Locket of the Iron Solari
|+20 Armor
+20 % Spell Damage
|On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 200
|Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod
|Luden's Echo
|+20 % Spell Damage
+20 Mana
|Spells deal 200 splash damage on hit
|Needlessly Large Rod + Tear of the Goddess
|Morellonomicon
|+200 Health
+20 % Spell Damage
|Spells deal burn damage equal to 2.5% of the enemy's maximum health per second
|Giant's Belt + Needlessly Large Rod
|Phantom Dancer
|+20 Armor
+15% Attack Speed
|Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes
|Chain Vest + Recurve Bow
|Rabadon's Deathcap
|+40 % Spell Damage
|+50% Ability Power
|Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod
|Rapid Firecannon
|+30% Attack Speed
|Wearer's attacks cannot be dodged. Attack range is doubled
|Recurve Bow + Recurve Bow
|Red Buff
|+20 Armor
+200 Health
|Attacks deal 2.5% burn damage
|Chain Vest + Giant's Belt
|Redemption
|+200 Health
+20 Mana
|On death, heal all nearby allies for 1000 health
|Giant's Belt + Tear of the Goddess
|Runaan's Hurricane
|+20 Spell Resistance
|Attacks 2 extra targets on attack. Extra attacks deal 50% damage
|Negatron Cloak + Spatula
|Seraph's Embrace
|+40 Mana
|Regain 20% mana each time a spell is cast
|Tear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess
|Spear of Shojin
|+20 Attack
+20 Mana
|After casting, wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attack
|B.F. Sword + Tear of the Goddess
|Statikk Shiv
|+15% Attack Speed
+20 Mana
|Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage
|Recurve Bow + Tear of the Goddess
|Sword Breaker
|+20 Spell Resistance
+20 Armor
|Attacks have a chance to disarm
|Negatron Cloak + Chain Vest
|Sword of the Divine
|+20 Attack
+15% Attack Speed
|Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike
|B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow
|Thornmail
|+40 Armor
|Reflect 35% of damage taken from attacks
|Chain Vest + Chain Vest
|Titanic Hydra
|+15% Attack Speed
+200 Health
|Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damage
|Recurve Bow + Giant's Belt
|Warmog's Armor
|+400 Health
|Wearer regenerates 3% max health per second
|Giant's Belt + Giant's Belt
|Youmuu's Ghostblade
|+20 Attack
|Wearer is also an Assassin
|B.F. Sword + Spatula
|Yuumi
|+20 % Spell Damage
|Wearer is also a Sorcerer
|Spatula + Needlessly Large Rod
|Zeke's Herald
|+20 Attack
+200 Health
|Adjacent allies gain +10% attack speed
|B.F. Sword + Giant's Belt
|Zephyr
|+200 Health
+20 Spell Resistance
|On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds
|Giant's Belt + Negatron Cloak
Teamfight Tactics best item builds
Finally, before I leave you to dominate your enemies with your newly combined items, here are some recommendations for items to prioritise making, as well as champions to equip the combined items onto.
- Force of Nature instantly increases the number of units you can stick on the board. Extra units are a huge advantage if you have a full lineup of rank 2 heroes, that’s not to be underestimated.
- Any item that increases your attack speed and decreases your enemy attack speed is particularly great for those champions who have abilities tied to mana.
- Phantom Dancer is a great defensive item against any Assassin build as it negates any Critical Strikes that would be dealt to that champion. While all champions have a base chance to Critical Strike, Assassins can increase their chance.
- Aurelion Sol is a rather decent unit when paired with another Dragon and Sorcerers, but stick a Spear of Shojin, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Rabadon’s Deathcap on him for some rather insane buffs.
- In Noble /Glacial builds, equipping Vayne with Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Bloodthirster, Titanic Hydra, and Rapid Firecannon turns her into a damage monster.
- Glacial, Sorcerers, and Assassins are highly regarded in the current meta, so the Frozen Mallet, Yuumi, and Youmuu’s Ghostblade are good for getting more of those types without having to search for the missing piece. These don’t stack if they already have the class in question.
- Zephyr is good on its own, but having multiple copies of Zephyr will banish multiple units at the start of combat, which may be advantageous.
- Void/Assassin builds should stick a Spear of Shojin and Infinity Edge on Rengar, while Akali excels with Rabadon’s Deathcap and Luden’s Echo.
As this mode is still relatively new to League of Legends, new builds for items are being discovered on a daily basis, so do check back often as the builds may change. If you have any big tips that have helped you in your games, do share them with us below as they may feature as part of the guide in the future. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics champions guide for everything you need to know about the Origins and Classes in Teamfight Tactics.
