The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Teamfight Tactics item combinations - best item builds

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

3rd July 2019 / 4:30PM

Featured post

Items are complicated in Teamfight Tactics. You are able to equip multiple items onto a champion, and doing so may end up transforming that item into a completely new one that will either augment your champion or make them utterly useless. It’s important to know how items work and which combination of items are optimal for equipping to your chosen champions.

If you’d like to learn more about the basics of League of Legends Teamfight Tactics, you can head over to our Teamfight Tactics guide. It will also be home for tips for better play as more tips and tricks are discovered. You can also check out our Teamfight Tactics champions guide for the full list of champions in the game, so that you can work out for yourself which ones to equip these items to.

Teamfight Tactics item combinations guide

This guide will go over all of the basic items and what they do, as well as the recipes and stats for all the combined items in the Teamfight Tactics.

Dragging a basic item onto a champion.

Teamfight Tactics Basic items

Basic items are randomly distributed to you as you defeat enemies in the Minion phase, or are already equipped onto a champion that you select during the Draft phase. Below is a complete table of all the basic items in the game. My recommendation would be to search for the specific item in the search bar on the top right of the table to limit the result to just the item you want.

Item nameItem bonusItem tierRecipe piece for Combined items
B.F. Sword+20 Attack DamageABloodthirster
Guardian Angel
Hextech Gunblade
Infinity Edge
Spear of Shojin
Sword of the Divine
Youmuu's Ghostblade
Zeke's Herald
Chain Vest+20 ArmorBFrozen Heart
Locket of the Iron Solari
Phantom Dancer
Red Buff
Thornmail
Guardian Angel
Knight's Vow
Sword Breaker
Giant's Belt+200 HealthBFrozen Mallet
Morellonomicon
Redemption
Warmog's Armor
Zephyr
Red Buff
Titanic Hydra
Zeke's Herald
Needlessly Large Rod+20 Spell DamageAGuinsoo's Rageblade
Ionic Spark
Rabadon's Deathcap
Hextech Gunblade
Locket of the Iron Solari
Luden's Echo
Morellonomicon
Yuumi
Negatron Cloak+20 Magic ResistBCursed Blade
Dragon's Claw
Hush
Runaan's Hurricane
Sword Breaker
Bloodthirster
Ionic Spark
Zephyr
Recurve Bow+20% Attack SpeedSRapid Firecannon
Statikk Shiv
Titanic Hydra
Blade of the Ruined King
Cursed Blade
Guinsoo's Rageblade
Phantom Dancer
Sword of the Divine
Spatula"It must do something..."SBlade of the Ruined King
Darkin
Force of Nature
Knight's Vow
Yuumi
Frozen Mallet
Runaan's Hurricane
Youmuu's Ghostblade
Tear of the Goddess+20 ManaALuden's Echo
Seraph's Embrace
Darkin
Frozen Heart
Hush
Redemption
Spear of Shojin
Statikk Shiv

Dragging a second basic item over a champion with the first one will show you the item that both items will turn into.

Teamfight Tactics item combinations

The basic items aren’t all that special, but mixing multiple items together by equipping onto a champion can turn it into something a little more game-changing. You’ll retain both item’s main stats and gain an additional benefit, so it’s worth investing in them when you can. Below is a table with all of the combined items. I’d recommend using the search bar to either search for a specific item, or to search a basic item term to filter the list so that just recipes appear in the table that requires that basic item.

Item nameItem statsItem bonusRecipe
Blade of the Ruined King+15% Attack SpeedWearer is also a BlademasterSpatula + Recurve Bow
Bloodthirster+20 Attack
+20 Spell Resistance		Attacks heal for 50% of damageB.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak
Cursed Blade+20 Spell Resistance
+15% Attack Speed		Attacks have a low chance to shrink (Reduces enemy's rank by 1)Negatron Cloak + Recurve Bow
Darkin+20 ManaWearer is also a DemonSpatula + Tear of the Goddess
Dragon's Claw+40 Spell ResistanceGain 83% resistance to magic damageNegatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak
Force of NatureN/AGain +1 team sizeSpatula + Spatula
Frozen Heart+20 Armor
+20 Mana		Adjacent enemies lose 20% attack speedChain Vest + Tear of the Goddess
Frozen Mallet+200 HealthWearer is also a GlacialGiant's Belt + Spatula
Guardian Angel+20 Attack
+20 Armor		Wearer revives with 300 healthB.F. Sword + Chain Vest
Guinsoo's Rageblade+15% Attack Speed
+20 % Spell Damage		Attacks grant 4% attack speed (stacks indefinitely)Needlessly Large Rod + Recurve Bow
Hextech Gunblade+20 Attack
+20 % Spell Damage		Heal for 25% of all damage dealtB.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod
Hush+20 Spell Resistance
+20 Mana		Attacks have a high chance to silenceNegatron Cloak + Tear of the Goddess
Infinity Edge+40 AttackCritical strikes deal +100% damageB.F. Sword + B.F. Sword
Ionic Spark+20 % Spell Damage
+20 Spell Resistance		Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 200 damageNeedlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak
Knight's Vow+20 ArmorWearer is also a KnightSpatula + Chain Vest
Locket of the Iron Solari+20 Armor
+20 % Spell Damage		On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 200Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod
Luden's Echo+20 % Spell Damage
+20 Mana		Spells deal 200 splash damage on hitNeedlessly Large Rod + Tear of the Goddess
Morellonomicon+200 Health
+20 % Spell Damage		Spells deal burn damage equal to 2.5% of the enemy's maximum health per secondGiant's Belt + Needlessly Large Rod
Phantom Dancer+20 Armor
+15% Attack Speed		Wearer dodges all Critical StrikesChain Vest + Recurve Bow
Rabadon's Deathcap+40 % Spell Damage+50% Ability PowerNeedlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod
Rapid Firecannon+30% Attack SpeedWearer's attacks cannot be dodged. Attack range is doubledRecurve Bow + Recurve Bow
Red Buff+20 Armor
+200 Health		Attacks deal 2.5% burn damageChain Vest + Giant's Belt
Redemption+200 Health
+20 Mana		On death, heal all nearby allies for 1000 healthGiant's Belt + Tear of the Goddess
Runaan's Hurricane+20 Spell ResistanceAttacks 2 extra targets on attack. Extra attacks deal 50% damageNegatron Cloak + Spatula
Seraph's Embrace+40 ManaRegain 20% mana each time a spell is castTear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess
Spear of Shojin+20 Attack
+20 Mana		After casting, wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attackB.F. Sword + Tear of the Goddess
Statikk Shiv+15% Attack Speed
+20 Mana		Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damageRecurve Bow + Tear of the Goddess
Sword Breaker+20 Spell Resistance
+20 Armor		Attacks have a chance to disarmNegatron Cloak + Chain Vest
Sword of the Divine+20 Attack
+15% Attack Speed		Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical StrikeB.F. Sword + Recurve Bow
Thornmail+40 ArmorReflect 35% of damage taken from attacksChain Vest + Chain Vest
Titanic Hydra+15% Attack Speed
+200 Health		Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damageRecurve Bow + Giant's Belt
Warmog's Armor+400 HealthWearer regenerates 3% max health per secondGiant's Belt + Giant's Belt
Youmuu's Ghostblade+20 AttackWearer is also an AssassinB.F. Sword + Spatula
Yuumi+20 % Spell DamageWearer is also a SorcererSpatula + Needlessly Large Rod
Zeke's Herald+20 Attack
+200 Health		Adjacent allies gain +10% attack speedB.F. Sword + Giant's Belt
Zephyr+200 Health
+20 Spell Resistance		On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 secondsGiant's Belt + Negatron Cloak

Ashe in this game, the champion in the bottom left, has two combined items equipped.

Teamfight Tactics best item builds

Finally, before I leave you to dominate your enemies with your newly combined items, here are some recommendations for items to prioritise making, as well as champions to equip the combined items onto.

  • Force of Nature instantly increases the number of units you can stick on the board. Extra units are a huge advantage if you have a full lineup of rank 2 heroes, that’s not to be underestimated.
  • Any item that increases your attack speed and decreases your enemy attack speed is particularly great for those champions who have abilities tied to mana.
  • Phantom Dancer is a great defensive item against any Assassin build as it negates any Critical Strikes that would be dealt to that champion. While all champions have a base chance to Critical Strike, Assassins can increase their chance.
  • Aurelion Sol is a rather decent unit when paired with another Dragon and Sorcerers, but stick a Spear of Shojin, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Rabadon’s Deathcap on him for some rather insane buffs.
  • In Noble /Glacial builds, equipping Vayne with Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Bloodthirster, Titanic Hydra, and Rapid Firecannon turns her into a damage monster.
  • Glacial, Sorcerers, and Assassins are highly regarded in the current meta, so the Frozen Mallet, Yuumi, and Youmuu’s Ghostblade are good for getting more of those types without having to search for the missing piece. These don’t stack if they already have the class in question.
  • Zephyr is good on its own, but having multiple copies of Zephyr will banish multiple units at the start of combat, which may be advantageous.
  • Void/Assassin builds should stick a Spear of Shojin and Infinity Edge on Rengar, while Akali excels with Rabadon’s Deathcap and Luden’s Echo.

As this mode is still relatively new to League of Legends, new builds for items are being discovered on a daily basis, so do check back often as the builds may change. If you have any big tips that have helped you in your games, do share them with us below as they may feature as part of the guide in the future. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics champions guide for everything you need to know about the Origins and Classes in Teamfight Tactics.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

As guides writer for Rock, Paper, Shotgun, it is my privilege to understand how to play certain games well, so that newer players can understand the more complex things about them.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Teamfight Tactics tier list - all the stats and skills

Teamfight Tactics best team comps

Teamfight Tactics guide - beginner's tips, how to play

League of Legends: Camille abilities and strategy tips

Learn how to play the LoL newcomer

1

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

River City Girls tears up Japan's streets on September 5th

Metal Wolf Chaos XD throws down at the Fight House on August 6th

2

Epic covering refund costs for crowdfunded games going exclusive to their store

17

Forza Horizon 4 lets you be Top Gear's The Stig for a day

2