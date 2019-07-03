Teamfight Tactics item combinations - best item builds

Items are complicated in Teamfight Tactics. You are able to equip multiple items onto a champion, and doing so may end up transforming that item into a completely new one that will either augment your champion or make them utterly useless. It’s important to know how items work and which combination of items are optimal for equipping to your chosen champions.

Teamfight Tactics item combinations guide

This guide will go over all of the basic items and what they do, as well as the recipes and stats for all the combined items in the Teamfight Tactics.

Teamfight Tactics Basic items

Basic items are randomly distributed to you as you defeat enemies in the Minion phase, or are already equipped onto a champion that you select during the Draft phase. Below is a complete table of all the basic items in the game. My recommendation would be to search for the specific item in the search bar on the top right of the table to limit the result to just the item you want.

Item name Item bonus Item tier Recipe piece for Combined items B.F. Sword +20 Attack Damage A Bloodthirster

Guardian Angel

Hextech Gunblade

Infinity Edge

Spear of Shojin

Sword of the Divine

Youmuu's Ghostblade

Zeke's Herald Chain Vest +20 Armor B Frozen Heart

Locket of the Iron Solari

Phantom Dancer

Red Buff

Thornmail

Guardian Angel

Knight's Vow

Sword Breaker Giant's Belt +200 Health B Frozen Mallet

Morellonomicon

Redemption

Warmog's Armor

Zephyr

Red Buff

Titanic Hydra

Zeke's Herald Needlessly Large Rod +20 Spell Damage A Guinsoo's Rageblade

Ionic Spark

Rabadon's Deathcap

Hextech Gunblade

Locket of the Iron Solari

Luden's Echo

Morellonomicon

Yuumi Negatron Cloak +20 Magic Resist B Cursed Blade

Dragon's Claw

Hush

Runaan's Hurricane

Sword Breaker

Bloodthirster

Ionic Spark

Zephyr Recurve Bow +20% Attack Speed S Rapid Firecannon

Statikk Shiv

Titanic Hydra

Blade of the Ruined King

Cursed Blade

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Phantom Dancer

Sword of the Divine Spatula "It must do something..." S Blade of the Ruined King

Darkin

Force of Nature

Knight's Vow

Yuumi

Frozen Mallet

Runaan's Hurricane

Youmuu's Ghostblade Tear of the Goddess +20 Mana A Luden's Echo

Seraph's Embrace

Darkin

Frozen Heart

Hush

Redemption

Spear of Shojin

Statikk Shiv

Teamfight Tactics item combinations

The basic items aren’t all that special, but mixing multiple items together by equipping onto a champion can turn it into something a little more game-changing. You’ll retain both item’s main stats and gain an additional benefit, so it’s worth investing in them when you can. Below is a table with all of the combined items. I’d recommend using the search bar to either search for a specific item, or to search a basic item term to filter the list so that just recipes appear in the table that requires that basic item.

Item name Item stats Item bonus Recipe Blade of the Ruined King +15% Attack Speed Wearer is also a Blademaster Spatula + Recurve Bow Bloodthirster +20 Attack

+20 Spell Resistance Attacks heal for 50% of damage B.F. Sword + Negatron Cloak Cursed Blade +20 Spell Resistance

+15% Attack Speed Attacks have a low chance to shrink (Reduces enemy's rank by 1) Negatron Cloak + Recurve Bow Darkin +20 Mana Wearer is also a Demon Spatula + Tear of the Goddess Dragon's Claw +40 Spell Resistance Gain 83% resistance to magic damage Negatron Cloak + Negatron Cloak Force of Nature N/A Gain +1 team size Spatula + Spatula Frozen Heart +20 Armor

+20 Mana Adjacent enemies lose 20% attack speed Chain Vest + Tear of the Goddess Frozen Mallet +200 Health Wearer is also a Glacial Giant's Belt + Spatula Guardian Angel +20 Attack

+20 Armor Wearer revives with 300 health B.F. Sword + Chain Vest Guinsoo's Rageblade +15% Attack Speed

+20 % Spell Damage Attacks grant 4% attack speed (stacks indefinitely) Needlessly Large Rod + Recurve Bow Hextech Gunblade +20 Attack

+20 % Spell Damage Heal for 25% of all damage dealt B.F. Sword + Needlessly Large Rod Hush +20 Spell Resistance

+20 Mana Attacks have a high chance to silence Negatron Cloak + Tear of the Goddess Infinity Edge +40 Attack Critical strikes deal +100% damage B.F. Sword + B.F. Sword Ionic Spark +20 % Spell Damage

+20 Spell Resistance Whenever an enemy casts a spell, they take 200 damage Needlessly Large Rod + Negatron Cloak Knight's Vow +20 Armor Wearer is also a Knight Spatula + Chain Vest Locket of the Iron Solari +20 Armor

+20 % Spell Damage On start of combat, all adjacent allies gain a shield of 200 Chain Vest + Needlessly Large Rod Luden's Echo +20 % Spell Damage

+20 Mana Spells deal 200 splash damage on hit Needlessly Large Rod + Tear of the Goddess Morellonomicon +200 Health

+20 % Spell Damage Spells deal burn damage equal to 2.5% of the enemy's maximum health per second Giant's Belt + Needlessly Large Rod Phantom Dancer +20 Armor

+15% Attack Speed Wearer dodges all Critical Strikes Chain Vest + Recurve Bow Rabadon's Deathcap +40 % Spell Damage +50% Ability Power Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod Rapid Firecannon +30% Attack Speed Wearer's attacks cannot be dodged. Attack range is doubled Recurve Bow + Recurve Bow Red Buff +20 Armor

+200 Health Attacks deal 2.5% burn damage Chain Vest + Giant's Belt Redemption +200 Health

+20 Mana On death, heal all nearby allies for 1000 health Giant's Belt + Tear of the Goddess Runaan's Hurricane +20 Spell Resistance Attacks 2 extra targets on attack. Extra attacks deal 50% damage Negatron Cloak + Spatula Seraph's Embrace +40 Mana Regain 20% mana each time a spell is cast Tear of the Goddess + Tear of the Goddess Spear of Shojin +20 Attack

+20 Mana After casting, wearer gains 15% of its max mana per attack B.F. Sword + Tear of the Goddess Statikk Shiv +15% Attack Speed

+20 Mana Every 3rd attack deals 100 splash magical damage Recurve Bow + Tear of the Goddess Sword Breaker +20 Spell Resistance

+20 Armor Attacks have a chance to disarm Negatron Cloak + Chain Vest Sword of the Divine +20 Attack

+15% Attack Speed Each second, the wearer has a 5% chance to gain 100% Critical Strike B.F. Sword + Recurve Bow Thornmail +40 Armor Reflect 35% of damage taken from attacks Chain Vest + Chain Vest Titanic Hydra +15% Attack Speed

+200 Health Attacks deal 10% of wearer's max health as splash damage Recurve Bow + Giant's Belt Warmog's Armor +400 Health Wearer regenerates 3% max health per second Giant's Belt + Giant's Belt Youmuu's Ghostblade +20 Attack Wearer is also an Assassin B.F. Sword + Spatula Yuumi +20 % Spell Damage Wearer is also a Sorcerer Spatula + Needlessly Large Rod Zeke's Herald +20 Attack

+200 Health Adjacent allies gain +10% attack speed B.F. Sword + Giant's Belt Zephyr +200 Health

+20 Spell Resistance On start of combat, banish an enemy for 5 seconds Giant's Belt + Negatron Cloak

Teamfight Tactics best item builds

Finally, before I leave you to dominate your enemies with your newly combined items, here are some recommendations for items to prioritise making, as well as champions to equip the combined items onto.

Force of Nature instantly increases the number of units you can stick on the board. Extra units are a huge advantage if you have a full lineup of rank 2 heroes, that’s not to be underestimated.

instantly increases the number of units you can stick on the board. Extra units are a huge advantage if you have a full lineup of rank 2 heroes, that’s not to be underestimated. Any item that increases your attack speed and decreases your enemy attack speed is particularly great for those champions who have abilities tied to mana.

Phantom Dancer is a great defensive item against any Assassin build as it negates any Critical Strikes that would be dealt to that champion. While all champions have a base chance to Critical Strike, Assassins can increase their chance.

is a great defensive item against any Assassin build as it negates any Critical Strikes that would be dealt to that champion. While all champions have a base chance to Critical Strike, Assassins can increase their chance. Aurelion Sol is a rather decent unit when paired with another Dragon and Sorcerers, but stick a Spear of Shojin, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, and Rabadon’s Deathcap on him for some rather insane buffs.

and on him for some rather insane buffs. In Noble /Glacial builds, equipping Vayne with Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Bloodthirster, Titanic Hydra, and Rapid Firecannon turns her into a damage monster.

and turns her into a damage monster. Glacial, Sorcerers, and Assassins are highly regarded in the current meta, so the Frozen Mallet , Yuumi , and Youmuu’s Ghostblade are good for getting more of those types without having to search for the missing piece. These don’t stack if they already have the class in question.

, , and are good for getting more of those types without having to search for the missing piece. These don’t stack if they already have the class in question. Zephyr is good on its own, but having multiple copies of Zephyr will banish multiple units at the start of combat, which may be advantageous.

is good on its own, but having multiple copies of Zephyr will banish multiple units at the start of combat, which may be advantageous. Void/Assassin builds should stick a Spear of Shojin and Infinity Edge on Rengar, while Akali excels with Rabadon’s Deathcap and Luden’s Echo.

As this mode is still relatively new to League of Legends, new builds for items are being discovered on a daily basis, so do check back often as the builds may change. If you have any big tips that have helped you in your games, do share them with us below as they may feature as part of the guide in the future. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics champions guide for everything you need to know about the Origins and Classes in Teamfight Tactics.