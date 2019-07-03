Teamfight Tactics tier list - all the stats and skills

With so many champions in Teamfight Tactics, there are plenty of new faces to memorise and various skills and stats to analyse when making your team compositions. But to those unfamiliar with League of Legends’s cast of characters, it can be tricky to know who is who and what they do. We’ve compiled a list of all the champions split into their respective tiers, along with their skills and stats.

If you’d like to learn more about the basics of League of Legends Teamfight Tactics, you can head over to our Teamfight Tactics guide. It will also be home for tips for better play as more tips and tricks are discovered. You can also check out our Teamfight Tactics items guide for the full list of items in the game, so that you can work out for yourself what you should be making for your champions.

Teamfight Tactics tier list guide

This guide has all the tier lists for Teamfight Tactics, including all the skills and stats for each champion. If you’re looking for the best team compositions to make in Teamfight Tactics, we have a separate article for that in our Teamfight Tactics best team comps guide.

Teamfight Tactics champion tier list

Perhaps you want to make your own team compositions? I hear you loud and clear. Below are several tables which will list all of the champions by their tier. At tier 1, they’ll all cost one gold to purchase, tier 2 champions cost 2 gold, and so on up to tier 5 at five gold. In each table, I recommend either searching for the champion’s name if you know it or the Class/Origin of your choice to see which ones are available at that tier. Please note that health is displayed with three numbers, each corresponding to a particular star rank. Rank 1 is the left-hand number, Rank 2 is the middle one, and Rank 3 is the right-hand number. For example, Miss Fortune has 650/1170/2340 HP. All other stats seem to remain the same as you level up your champions.

Tier 1

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Darius Imperial

Knight Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 25

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Decimate

Darius swings his axe, damaging nearby enemies and healing himself based off his missing health. Fiora Noble

Blademaster Health: 400/720/1440

DPS: 28

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 40

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Riposte

Fiora becomes immune to damage and spells. After a short delay, she stuns and damages the closest enemy. Garen Noble

Knight Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 30

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 55

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Judgement

Garen rapidly spins his sword around his body, becoming immune to magic damage and dealing damage to nearby enemies. Graves Pirate

Gunslinger Health: 500/990/1980

DPS: 28

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 55

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Buckshot

Graves' attacks deal splash damage to nearby enemies. Kassadin Void

Sorcerer Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 29

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 45

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Nether Blade

Kassadin's attacks steal mana from enemies, converting it into a shield. Kha'Zix Void

Assassin Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 30

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Taste their Fear

Kha'Zix slashes the closest enemy, dealing bonus damage to enemies that are alone. Mordekaiser Phantom

Knight Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 25

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Obliterate

Mordekaiser slams his mace in front him, dealing damage in a line. Nidalee Wild

Shapeshifter Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 33

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Primal Surge/b>

Nidalee heals herself and the weakest ally, then transforms. Tristana

Yordle

Gunslinger Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 35

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Explosive Charge

Tristana places a bomb on her current target that detonates after 4 attacks, damaging nearby enemies. Vayne Noble

Ranger Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 27

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 45

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Silver Bolts

Vayne deals bonus true damage every third attack based on the enemy's maximum health. Warwick Wild

Brawler Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 30

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Infinite Duress

Warwick pounces onto the lowest health enemy, stunning and damaging them.

Tier 2

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Ahri Wild

Sorcerer Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 28

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Spirit Orb

Ahri fires an orb in a line that returns to her, damaging enemies it passes through. Blitzcrank Robot

Brawler Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 25

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Rocket Grab

Blitzcrank pulls the furthest enemy to him. Braum Glacial

Guardian Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 24

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Unbreakable

Braum creates a barrier that blocks all incoming damage. Elise Demon

Shapeshifter Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 24

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Spider Form

Elise fires a cocoon stunning the nearest enemy and transforms, summoning 2 Spiderlings. LIssandra Glacial

Elementalist Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 24

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Frozen Tomb

Lissandra encases the target in ice, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Below half HP, Lissandra instead encases herself, becoming untargetable. Lucian Noble

Gunslinger Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 42

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Relentless Pursuit

Lucian dashes away to safety and attacks an enemy twice, once with Attack Damage and once with Spell Damage. Lulu Yordle

Sorcerer Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 30

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Wild Growth

Lulu grants an ally bonus Health, knocking up enemies near them. Pyke Pirate

Assassin Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 36

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 60

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Phantom Undertow/b>

Pyke dashes behind the furthest enemy, creating an afterimage that stuns enemies it passes through. Rek'Sai

Void

Brawler Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 26

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 40

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Burrow

Rek'Sai burrows for a short duration becoming untargetable and healing. When Rek'Sai unburrows she deals damage and knocks up the closest enemy. Shen Ninja

Blademaster Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 39

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 65

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Spirit's Refuge

Shen creates a zone around himself, allowing allies to dodge all attacks. Varus Demon

Ranger Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 35

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Piercing Arrow

Varus charges and fires an arrow, dealing damage to all enemies in a line. Zed Ninja

Assassin Health: 500/900/1800

DPS: 39

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 60

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Razor Shruiken

Zed fires a shuriken in a line, damaging enemies it passes through.

Tier 3

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Aatrox Demon

Blademaster Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 42

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 The Darkin Blade

Aatrox cleaves the area in front of him, dealing damage to enemies inside it. Ashe Glacial

Ranger Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 42

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 60

Attack Range: 4

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Enchanted Crystal

Ashe fires an arrow that travels across the map. After a long delay it stuns and damages a random enemy. Evelynn Demon

Assassin Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 24

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Last Caress

Evelynn deals damage to the 3 closest enemies and teleports away. Gangplank Pirate

Blademaster

Gunslinger Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 33

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 55

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Powder Kegs

Gangplank periodically creates barrels. On cast, Gangplank detonates the barrels, damaging nearby enemies. Katarina Imperial

Assassin Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 30

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Death Lotus

Katarina channels and fires daggers at a number of nearby enemies, dealing damage and reducing healing. Kennen Yordle

Ninja

Elementalist Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 46

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 70

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Slicing Maelstrom

Kennen summons a storm around him, dealing damage and stunning enemies inside of it. Morgana Demon

Sorcerer Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 46

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 70

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Soul Shackles

Morgana fires chains to nearby enemies, dealing damage and stunning after a short delay if they are still nearby. Poppy Yordle

Knight Health: 800/1350/2700

DPS: 25

Attack Speed: 0.5

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 30

Magic Resistance: 20 Keeper's Verdict

Poppy brings down her hammer, knocking away nearby enemies. Rengar

Wild

Assassin Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 30

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 55

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Savagery

Rengar leaps to the weakest enemy and stabs them. Shyvana Dragon

Shapeshifter Health: 550/990/1980

DPS: 33

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Dragon's Descent

Shyvana dashes away and transforms. While transformed, Shyvana's attacks become ranged and light the ground on fire. Veigar Yordle

Sorcerer Health: 450/810/1620

DPS: 25

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 45

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Primordial Burst

Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy. This spell instantly kills if the enemy is a lower star rank than Veigar. Volibear Glacial

Brawler Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 41

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 75

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Thunder Claws

Volibear's attacks bounce between enemies.

Tier 4

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Akali Ninja

Assassin Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 53

Attack Speed: 0.75

Attack damage: 70

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Five Point Strike

Akali throws shurikens in front of her, dealing damage. Aurelion Sol Dragon

Sorcerer Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 24

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Voice of Light

Aurelion Sol breathes a large blast of fire in a line, dealing damage to enemies. Brand Demon

Elementalist Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 36

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 60

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Pyroclasm

Brand launches a bouncing fireball, damaging enemies hit. Cho'Gath Void

Brawler Health: 1100/2000/4000

DPS: 39

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 70

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Rupture

Cho'gath ruptures an area, stunning and damaging enemies inside of it. Draven Imperial

Blademaster Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 30

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 50

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Spinning Axes

Draven gains bonus on-hit damage and Attack Speed. Stacks up to two times. Gnar Wild

Yordle

Shapeshifter Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 31

Attack Speed: 0.7

Attack damage: 45

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 GNAR!

Gnar transforms and jumps behind the furthest enemy, damaging and shoving enemies backwards. Kindred Phantom

Ranger Health: 600/1080/2160

DPS: 36

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 55

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Lamb's Respite

Kindred creates a zone around herself that prevents allies from dying. Leona Noble

Guardian Health: 750/1350/2700

DPS: 25

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 45

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 55

Magic Resistance: 20 Solar Flare

Leona calls down a solar ray, stunning enemies in the centre and dealing damage to enemies inside it. Sejuani Glacial

Knight Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 25

Attack Speed: 0.55

Attack damage: 45

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 25 Glacial Prison

Sejuani creates a large glacial storm, stunning enemies within it after a short delay.

Tier 5

Hero name Origins/Classes Stats Skill Anivia Glacial

Elementalist Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 24

Attack Speed: 0.6

Attack damage: 40

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Glacial Storm

Anivia channels a large hailstorm, damaging enemies inside of it. Karthus Phantom

Sorcerer Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 42

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Requiem

Karthus deals damage to a number of random enemies after a long channel. Kayle Noble

Knight Health: 800/1440/2880

DPS: 66

Attack Speed: 1.1

Attack damage: 60

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Divine Judgement

Kayle shields an ally, making them immune to damage Miss Fortune Pirate

Gunslinger Health: 650/1170/2340

DPS: 64

Attack Speed: 0.85

Attack damage: 75

Attack Range: 3

Armor: 20

Magic Resistance: 20 Bullet Time

Miss Fortune channels and fires several waves of bullets in a cone. Swain Demon

Imperial

Shapeshifter Health: 850/1530/3060

DPS: 42

Attack Speed: 0.65

Attack damage: 65

Attack Range: 2

Armor: 25

Magic Resistance: 20 Demon Flare

Swain transforms, draining health from all nearby enemies. Yasuo Exile

Blademaster Health: 700/1260/2520

DPS: 65

Attack Speed: 1.0

Attack damage: 65

Attack Range: 1

Armor: 35

Magic Resistance: 20 Tempest Steel

Yasuo stabs forward dealing damage. On the third cast, Yasuo launches a tornado dealing damage and knocking up enemies in a line.

As Teamfight Tactics is still in beta, it’s likely that each of the stats and skills for the champions will be altered, so we will be keeping track of what’s updated on a daily basis, so do check back often. If you have any favourite champions that have won you games, do share them with us below as they may feature as part of a guide in the future. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics champions guide for everything you need to know about the Origins and Classes in Teamfight Tactics.