Teamfight Tactics tier list - all the stats and skills
With so many champions in Teamfight Tactics, there are plenty of new faces to memorise and various skills and stats to analyse when making your team compositions. But to those unfamiliar with League of Legends’s cast of characters, it can be tricky to know who is who and what they do. We’ve compiled a list of all the champions split into their respective tiers, along with their skills and stats.
If you'd like to learn more about the basics of League of Legends Teamfight Tactics, you can head over to our Teamfight Tactics guide. It will also be home for tips for better play as more tips and tricks are discovered.
Teamfight Tactics tier list guide
This guide has all the tier lists for Teamfight Tactics, including all the skills and stats for each champion.
Teamfight Tactics champion tier list
Perhaps you want to make your own team compositions? I hear you loud and clear. Below are several tables which will list all of the champions by their tier. At tier 1, they’ll all cost one gold to purchase, tier 2 champions cost 2 gold, and so on up to tier 5 at five gold. In each table, I recommend either searching for the champion’s name if you know it or the Class/Origin of your choice to see which ones are available at that tier. Please note that health is displayed with three numbers, each corresponding to a particular star rank. Rank 1 is the left-hand number, Rank 2 is the middle one, and Rank 3 is the right-hand number. For example, Miss Fortune has 650/1170/2340 HP. All other stats seem to remain the same as you level up your champions.
|Tier 1
|Tier 2
|Tier 3
|Tier 4
|Tier 5
Tier 1
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Darius
|Imperial
Knight
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 25
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Decimate
Darius swings his axe, damaging nearby enemies and healing himself based off his missing health.
|Fiora
|Noble
Blademaster
|Health: 400/720/1440
DPS: 28
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 40
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Riposte
Fiora becomes immune to damage and spells. After a short delay, she stuns and damages the closest enemy.
|Garen
|Noble
Knight
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 30
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 55
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
|Judgement
Garen rapidly spins his sword around his body, becoming immune to magic damage and dealing damage to nearby enemies.
|Graves
|Pirate
Gunslinger
|Health: 500/990/1980
DPS: 28
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 55
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Buckshot
Graves' attacks deal splash damage to nearby enemies.
|Kassadin
|Void
Sorcerer
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 29
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 45
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Nether Blade
Kassadin's attacks steal mana from enemies, converting it into a shield.
|Kha'Zix
|Void
Assassin
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 30
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Taste their Fear
Kha'Zix slashes the closest enemy, dealing bonus damage to enemies that are alone.
|Mordekaiser
|Phantom
Knight
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 25
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
|Obliterate
Mordekaiser slams his mace in front him, dealing damage in a line.
|Nidalee
|Wild
Shapeshifter
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 33
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Primal Surge/b>
Nidalee heals herself and the weakest ally, then transforms.
|Tristana
|Yordle
Gunslinger
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 35
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Explosive Charge
Tristana places a bomb on her current target that detonates after 4 attacks, damaging nearby enemies.
|Vayne
|Noble
Ranger
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 27
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 45
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Silver Bolts
Vayne deals bonus true damage every third attack based on the enemy's maximum health.
|Warwick
|Wild
Brawler
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 30
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
|Infinite Duress
Warwick pounces onto the lowest health enemy, stunning and damaging them.
Tier 2
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Ahri
|Wild
Sorcerer
|Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 28
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Spirit Orb
Ahri fires an orb in a line that returns to her, damaging enemies it passes through.
|Blitzcrank
|Robot
Brawler
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 25
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
|Rocket Grab
Blitzcrank pulls the furthest enemy to him.
|Braum
|Glacial
Guardian
|Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 24
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Unbreakable
Braum creates a barrier that blocks all incoming damage.
|Elise
|Demon
Shapeshifter
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 24
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Spider Form
Elise fires a cocoon stunning the nearest enemy and transforms, summoning 2 Spiderlings.
|LIssandra
|Glacial
Elementalist
|Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 24
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Frozen Tomb
Lissandra encases the target in ice, dealing damage to nearby enemies. Below half HP, Lissandra instead encases herself, becoming untargetable.
|Lucian
|Noble
Gunslinger
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 42
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Relentless Pursuit
Lucian dashes away to safety and attacks an enemy twice, once with Attack Damage and once with Spell Damage.
|Lulu
|Yordle
Sorcerer
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 30
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Wild Growth
Lulu grants an ally bonus Health, knocking up enemies near them.
|Pyke
|Pirate
Assassin
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 36
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 60
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Phantom Undertow/b>
Pyke dashes behind the furthest enemy, creating an afterimage that stuns enemies it passes through.
|Rek'Sai
|Void
Brawler
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 26
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 40
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Burrow
Rek'Sai burrows for a short duration becoming untargetable and healing. When Rek'Sai unburrows she deals damage and knocks up the closest enemy.
|Shen
|Ninja
Blademaster
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 39
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 65
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
|Spirit's Refuge
Shen creates a zone around himself, allowing allies to dodge all attacks.
|Varus
|Demon
Ranger
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 35
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Piercing Arrow
Varus charges and fires an arrow, dealing damage to all enemies in a line.
|Zed
|Ninja
Assassin
|Health: 500/900/1800
DPS: 39
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 60
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Razor Shruiken
Zed fires a shuriken in a line, damaging enemies it passes through.
Tier 3
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Aatrox
|Demon
Blademaster
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 42
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|The Darkin Blade
Aatrox cleaves the area in front of him, dealing damage to enemies inside it.
|Ashe
|Glacial
Ranger
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 42
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 60
Attack Range: 4
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Enchanted Crystal
Ashe fires an arrow that travels across the map. After a long delay it stuns and damages a random enemy.
|Evelynn
|Demon
Assassin
|Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 24
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Last Caress
Evelynn deals damage to the 3 closest enemies and teleports away.
|Gangplank
|Pirate
Blademaster
Gunslinger
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 33
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 55
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Powder Kegs
Gangplank periodically creates barrels. On cast, Gangplank detonates the barrels, damaging nearby enemies.
|Katarina
|Imperial
Assassin
|Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 30
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Death Lotus
Katarina channels and fires daggers at a number of nearby enemies, dealing damage and reducing healing.
|Kennen
|Yordle
Ninja
Elementalist
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 46
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 70
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Slicing Maelstrom
Kennen summons a storm around him, dealing damage and stunning enemies inside of it.
|Morgana
|Demon
Sorcerer
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 46
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 70
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Soul Shackles
Morgana fires chains to nearby enemies, dealing damage and stunning after a short delay if they are still nearby.
|Poppy
|Yordle
Knight
|Health: 800/1350/2700
DPS: 25
Attack Speed: 0.5
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 30
Magic Resistance: 20
|Keeper's Verdict
Poppy brings down her hammer, knocking away nearby enemies.
|Rengar
|Wild
Assassin
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 30
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 55
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Savagery
Rengar leaps to the weakest enemy and stabs them.
|Shyvana
|Dragon
Shapeshifter
|Health: 550/990/1980
DPS: 33
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Dragon's Descent
Shyvana dashes away and transforms. While transformed, Shyvana's attacks become ranged and light the ground on fire.
|Veigar
|Yordle
Sorcerer
|Health: 450/810/1620
DPS: 25
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 45
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Primordial Burst
Veigar blasts an enemy with magical energy. This spell instantly kills if the enemy is a lower star rank than Veigar.
|Volibear
|Glacial
Brawler
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 41
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 75
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
|Thunder Claws
Volibear's attacks bounce between enemies.
Tier 4
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Akali
|Ninja
Assassin
|Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 53
Attack Speed: 0.75
Attack damage: 70
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Five Point Strike
Akali throws shurikens in front of her, dealing damage.
|Aurelion Sol
|Dragon
Sorcerer
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 24
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Voice of Light
Aurelion Sol breathes a large blast of fire in a line, dealing damage to enemies.
|Brand
|Demon
Elementalist
|Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 36
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 60
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Pyroclasm
Brand launches a bouncing fireball, damaging enemies hit.
|Cho'Gath
|Void
Brawler
|Health: 1100/2000/4000
DPS: 39
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 70
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Rupture
Cho'gath ruptures an area, stunning and damaging enemies inside of it.
|Draven
|Imperial
Blademaster
|Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 30
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 50
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Spinning Axes
Draven gains bonus on-hit damage and Attack Speed. Stacks up to two times.
|Gnar
|Wild
Yordle
Shapeshifter
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 31
Attack Speed: 0.7
Attack damage: 45
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
|GNAR!
Gnar transforms and jumps behind the furthest enemy, damaging and shoving enemies backwards.
|Kindred
|Phantom
Ranger
|Health: 600/1080/2160
DPS: 36
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 55
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Lamb's Respite
Kindred creates a zone around herself that prevents allies from dying.
|Leona
|Noble
Guardian
|Health: 750/1350/2700
DPS: 25
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 45
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 55
Magic Resistance: 20
|Solar Flare
Leona calls down a solar ray, stunning enemies in the centre and dealing damage to enemies inside it.
|Sejuani
|Glacial
Knight
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 25
Attack Speed: 0.55
Attack damage: 45
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 25
|Glacial Prison
Sejuani creates a large glacial storm, stunning enemies within it after a short delay.
Tier 5
|Hero name
|Origins/Classes
|Stats
|Skill
|Anivia
|Glacial
Elementalist
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 24
Attack Speed: 0.6
Attack damage: 40
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Glacial Storm
Anivia channels a large hailstorm, damaging enemies inside of it.
|Karthus
|Phantom
Sorcerer
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 42
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Requiem
Karthus deals damage to a number of random enemies after a long channel.
|Kayle
|Noble
Knight
|Health: 800/1440/2880
DPS: 66
Attack Speed: 1.1
Attack damage: 60
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
|Divine Judgement
Kayle shields an ally, making them immune to damage
|Miss Fortune
|Pirate
Gunslinger
|Health: 650/1170/2340
DPS: 64
Attack Speed: 0.85
Attack damage: 75
Attack Range: 3
Armor: 20
Magic Resistance: 20
|Bullet Time
Miss Fortune channels and fires several waves of bullets in a cone.
|Swain
|Demon
Imperial
Shapeshifter
|Health: 850/1530/3060
DPS: 42
Attack Speed: 0.65
Attack damage: 65
Attack Range: 2
Armor: 25
Magic Resistance: 20
|Demon Flare
Swain transforms, draining health from all nearby enemies.
|Yasuo
|Exile
Blademaster
|Health: 700/1260/2520
DPS: 65
Attack Speed: 1.0
Attack damage: 65
Attack Range: 1
Armor: 35
Magic Resistance: 20
|Tempest Steel
Yasuo stabs forward dealing damage. On the third cast, Yasuo launches a tornado dealing damage and knocking up enemies in a line.
As Teamfight Tactics is still in beta, it’s likely that each of the stats and skills for the champions will be altered, so we will be keeping track of what’s updated on a daily basis, so do check back often. If you have any favourite champions that have won you games, do share them with us below as they may feature as part of a guide in the future. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics champions guide for everything you need to know about the Origins and Classes in Teamfight Tactics.
