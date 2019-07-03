Welcome Sin Vega, RPS's newest staff writer

“Would you like to write for RPS?” That was the subject line of the email I sent to Sin Vega on August 30th, 2014. After almost five years of intense contract negotiations, it has finally happened. Sin Vega is RPS’s new staff writer.

Sin has of course been writing for us as a freelancer for all of those five years. You’ve probably seen her work in the Unknown Pleasures column, in which she champions games that have slipped unnoticed onto the crowded shelves of Steam. Before that, she was doing the same in individual articles picking out hidden gems from the vast history of PC games – including articles on King Of Dragon Pass, Sid Meier’s Covert Action, Darklands, Consortium, Arx Fatalis, Warlords Battlecry 3, BloodNet, Cinemaware games… there are more, but I should stop.

I want to link so many because these articles are RPS at its best, I think: smart, funny, and dedicated to bringing attention to games that deserve more of it. Expect her to be doing more of the same in the months ahead, while bringing the same wit and rigour to all other areas of the site.

