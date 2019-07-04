The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
22

Dota Underlords seems great, but only for those versed in Dota

Game is hard

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

4th July 2019 / 9:00AM

Featured post

I fell pretty deep down the Dota 2 hole. I’d say the game served as another life for a teenager that didn’t really have one, but that would undersell what Dota 2 was for me. I played hours of it, every single evening, for several years in a row. That phase had as much to do with the friends I chatted with than the wizards I clicked on, but at the moment that’s besides the point.

The point is that I’m currently falling for Dota Underlords, but only because I know the game it’s based on like the back of my RSI-riddled hand.

In simple terms, Dota Underlords is about managing a growing pool of heroes in-between automatically-resolved fights against other players. In more complex terms, it’s a Pandora’s box of overlapping synergies that can only be pried open through encyclopedic knowledge, risk-management and obscene degrees of prescience. Every moment has me running cost-benefit analysis of a dozen different factors, all weighed against the relative importance of doing well now and doing well in ten battles time.

Those skills are integral to Dota 2, and I’d be surprised if my brain didn’t benefit in some general way from pouring over Dota’s intricacies for thousands of hours. But that’s not really why I think people unversed in the Dota-verse will struggle to like Underlords. It’s mainly because specific knowledge of how the heroes work acts as a springboard towards success.

Take Anti-mage. He’s from the lowest tier of heroes, meaning he’s available from the start of the game and doesn’t cost much to recruit. He’s also absolutely rubbish until later in the game, once (and only if) you’ve managed to recruit enough other Anti-mages for them all to merge into a level three super Anti-mage. (Units level up by fusing together, like less-wholesome versions of the gems from Steven Universe.)

I knew how that worked already, because origi-Anti-mage works in much the same way. He’s a “carry” that needs to be babysat for most of a game, until he suddenly turns into a rampaging monster. The heroes here are vastly simplified versions of their Dota 2 counterparts, but their essence remains the same. That gives me an instant idea of the role and rough power level each hero is likely to have at any stage of the game, freeing up vital mental bandwidth I can devote towards not getting crushed between the jaws of a capricious but ultimately controllable slot-machine.

I imagine it’s not impossible to do well without that knowledge, as I imagine some of you won’t need prompting over to tell me in the comments. Please do, though – it’s a perspective I’m currently lacking, and I’ve got a review to navigate next week.

For me, my familiarity with Dota provides a vital grappling hook over a learning curve I’d have otherwise found too intimidating. Sure, I managed to get over Dota’s near vertical incline – but only because I had friends to climb it with. And also because back then I had far, far more free time.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (22)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Artifact

It's very card

38

How to watch Dota 2

Top tips for watching pro esports

26

Dote Night: First Impressions, First Heroes

Getting to know you

39

How To Play Games And Chat With The RPS Community

PC Gaming Together Since 1873

26

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

How the cat jokes and beast names of Monster Hunter: World are translated into English

A furr-ly good job

2

Zachtronics games now free for schools

4

Apex Legends attachments (Season 2) - new Hop Ups, Mag, Barrel, Stock attachments explained

Including new Season 2 Hop Ups and Mags

100 Apex Legends tips for Season 2 - Apex Legends guide, practical top tips for all skill levels

Think you'll know all of these? Skip to Expert