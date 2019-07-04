Teamfight Tactics beta pass - Twisted Fate, weekly missions

When playing Teamfight Tactics, you may have noticed that some players have some slightly differently coloured arenas that you’re invading. Maybe you want the cute little bird instead of the wisp as your avatar in every game. These are unlocked through the beta pass and if you’re playing now, you have it already. We’ll go over all of the ways to get more experience, as well as the rewards you can obtain per rank.

If you’d like to learn more about the basics of League of Legends Teamfight Tactics, you can head over to our Teamfight Tactics guide. It will also be home for tips for better play as more tips and tricks are discovered. You might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics best team comps guide for some decent team compositions for Teamfight Tactics.

Teamfight Tactics Battle Pass guide

Our Teamfight Tactics Battle Pass guide will go over the current beta pass’s rank rewards and the ways you gain experience.

Teamfight Tactics Beta Pass

By simply playing the game in the client, you can unlock the beta pass rewards once you reach certain experience thresholds. You can earn experience by doing three things: Playing games, completing weekly missions, and using the Orb of Enlightenment in the menu screen. You can only use the Orb of Enlightenment once every 24 hours, but it rewards you with 80 XP towards your next level. Below are all of the rewards for every Rank in the Beta Pass:

Rank 1 – Choice between three Little Legend Eggs

Weekly Missions

There are also weekly missions that you can complete in order to bolster your Beta Pass experience. The ones for this week (ends Monday 8th July 2019) are:

Play 5 games of TFT to Round 20

Play 20 Nobles or Play 20 Pirates

Build a 2 star Darius

Tf is the first champ we’ll be releasing as drip content for tft on patch 9.14 — Richard Henkel (@RiotMapleNectar) 2 July 2019

Twisted Fate

On 1st July, a teaser from Twitter user “Wittrock” showed part of an image that was quickly deciphered and confirmed by Richard Henkel – the product lead for Teamfight Tactics. In it, he calls the character by his initials, “Tf”, referring to Twisted Fate. Those familiar with him in League of Legends know he’s a ranged fighter that uses dice to randomly gain gold for every enemy he kills, while at the same time using cards to perform skills. It’s likely that he’ll have something similar in League of Legends Patch 9.14, when he’ll be inserted into the Teamfight Tactics.

Teamfight Tactics Season 1 Battle Pass

With Teamfight Tactics still in beta, there’s no current indication as to when there will be an official Season 1 Battle Pass. We will, of course, bring you more information as soon as Riot announce details regarding how the Battle Pass will work, how much it’ll cost to access it, and eventually the rewards you’ll obtain for progressing through Season 1 – so watch this space!

That’s all for our Beta Pass guide for Teamfight Tactics, but we’ve got plenty of other guides out there for the game. You can also check out our Teamfight Tactics items guide for the full list of items in the game so that you can work out for yourself what you should be making for your champions.