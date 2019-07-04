Teamfight Tactics champions - drop rates, classes and origins
Teamfight Tactics has champions that are purchased from the shop. Each one comes with their own classes and origins that you must learn in order to optimise what kind of team you are building. Player levels are also tied into the drop rate for any particular champion, which we will be going over.
If you’d like to learn more about the basics of League of Legends Teamfight Tactics, you can head over to our Teamfight Tactics guide. It will also be home for tips for better play as more tips and tricks are discovered. You can also check out our Teamfight Tactics items guide for the full list of items in the game, so that you can work out for yourself what you should be making for your champions.
Teamfight Tactics champions guide
This guide will go over all of the Origins and Classes for every champion, as well as a small explanation about drop rates and why they’re vital to understanding how Teamfight Tactics works.
Here are today’s (7/1) #TeamfightTactics adjustments. Big highlight is the increase to Tier 2 and Tier 3 droprates. They’re live right now!
As always, feedback is greatly appreciated. Thanks so much to everyone who’s been trying out the beta! pic.twitter.com/3ZBmL27hjZ
— August Browning (@RiotAugust) 1 July 2019
Teamfight Tactics drop rates
One of the more interesting things about Teamfight Tactics is how player levels affect what appears in the shop. This is something that is being constantly altered during the early days of Teamfight Tactics, but the current drop rates were shared by Riot Games’s August Browning via Twitter. The table below contains the current drop rates for each tier of champions. If you’d like to know more about the individual champions, check out our Teamfight Tactics tier list guide.
|Tier 1
|Tier 2
|Tier 3
|Tier 4
|Tier 5
|Lv2 - 100%
|L2 - N/A
|L2 - N/A
|L2 - N/A
|L2 - N/A
|Lv3 - 65%
|L3 - 30%
|L3 - 5%
|L3 - N/A
|L3 - N/A
|L4 - 50%
|L4 - 35%
|L4 - 15%
|L4 - N/A
|L4 - N/A
|L5 - 37%
|L5 - 35%
|L5 - 25%
|L5 - 3%
|L5 - N/A
|L6 - 24.5%
|L6 - 35%
|L6 - 30%
|L6 - 10%
|L6 - 0.5%
|L7 - 20%
|L7 - 30%
|L7 - 33%
|L7 - 15%
|L7 - 2%
|L8 - 15%
|L8 - 20%
|L8 - 35%
|L8 - 20%
|L8 - 5%
|L9 - 10%
|L9 - 15%
|L9 - 35%
|L9 - 30%
|L9 - 10%
Teamfight Tactics Origins and Classes
Teamfight Tactics has two criteria for categorising individual champions. While Origins and Classes are thematically different, they’re functionally similar to each other in how they work. Origins point to the species of your chosen hero, while their Class is linked to the roles they perform. You’ll need to build a team with the same Origins and Classes shared across your active roster. Below are two tables that list each of the Origins and Classes that are available, as well as the bonuses for having multiple champions on the battlefield of that Origin/Class.
Teamfight Tactics Origins
|Origin
|Champions with Origin
|Origin ability
|Origin Synergies
|Demon
|Aatrox
Brand
Elise
Evelynn
Morgana
Varus
|Attacks from Demons have a chance to burn all of an enemy's mana and deal that much true damage.
|Two: 30% Chance to Mana Burn
Four: 50% Chance to Mana Burn
Six: 70% Chance to Mana Burn
|Dragon
|Aurelion Sol
Shyvana
|Dragons are immune to Magic damage
|Two: Immune of magic damage
|Exile
|Yasuo
|If an Exile has no adjacent allies at the start of combat, they gain a shield equal to 100% of their maximum health.
|One: Gain a shield equal to 100% of max health
|Glacial
|Anivia
Ashe
Braum
Lissandra
Sejuani
Volibear
|Attacks from Glacials have a chance to stun for 2 seconds.
|Two: 25% Chance to Stun
Three: 35% Chance to Stun
Four: 45% Chance to Stun
|Imperial
|Darius
Draven
Katarina
Swain
|Imperials deal double damage.
|Two: 1 Random Imperial
Four: All Imperials
|Ninja
|Akali
Kennen
Shen
Zed
|Ninjas gain % attack damage.
|One: 1 ninja gains +40% Attack Damage
Four: All ninjas gain +60% Attack Damage
|Noble
|Fiora
Garen
Kayle
Leona
Lucian
Vayne
|Nobles have +100 armor and heal 35 health per attack.
|Three: 1 random ally
Six: All allies
|Phantom
|Karthus
Kindred
Mordekaiser
|Phantoms curse a random enemy at the start of combat, setting their HP to 100.
|Two: Curse a random enemy, set their HP to 100.
|Pirate
|Gangplank
Graves
Miss Fortune
Pyke
|PIrates earn up to 4 additional gold after combat against another player.
|Three: Earn up to 4 additional gold
|Robot
|Blitzcrank
|Robots start combat at full mana.
|One: Robots start combat at full mana
|Void
|Cho'Gath
Kassadin
Kha'Zix
Rek'Sai
|Void basic attacks ignore % of enemy's armor.
|Three: Ignore 50% of the enemy's Armor
|Wild
|Ahri
Gnar
Nidalee
Rengar
Warwick
|Wild attacks generate stacks of Fury (up to 5). Each stack gives 8% attack speed.
|Two: Wild Allies Only
Four: All Allies
|Yordle
|Lulu
Poppy
Tristana
Veigar
Gnar
Kennen
|Attacks against ally Yordles have a chance to miss.
|Three: 20% Chance to Miss
Six: 50% Chance to Miss
Teamfight Tactics Classes
|Class
|Champions with Class
|Class ability
|Class Synergies
|Assassin
|Akali
Evelynn
Katarina
Kha'Zix
Pyke
Rengar
Zed
|Assassins leap to the farthest enemy at the start of combat and deal additional Critical Strike Damage
|Three: +150% Critical Strike damage
Six: +350% Critical Strike damage
|Blademaster
|Aatrox
Draven
Fiora
Gangplank
Shen
Yasuo
|Blademasters have a 35% chance to strike additional times each attack.
|Two: One additional strike
Four: Two additional strikes
|Brawler
|Blitzcrank
Rek'Sai
Volibear
Warwick
|Brawlers receive bonus maximum health.
|Two: 300 Bonus Health
Four: 700 Bonus Health
|Elementalist
|Anivia
Brand
Kennen
Lissandra
|Elementalists gain double mana from attacks.
|Three: At the start of combat, summon a Golem
|Guardian
|Braum
Leona
|At the start of combat, all Guardians and adjacent allies receive +30 armor
|Two: At the start of combat, all Guardians and adjacent allies receive +30 armor
|Gunslinger
|Graves
Lucian
Miss Fortune
Tristana
Gangplank
|After attacking, Gunslingers have a 50% chance to fire additional attacks.
|Two: Attack another random enemy
Four: Attack all other enemies in range
|Knight
|Darius
Garen
Kayle
Mordekaiser
Poppy
Sejuani
|Knights block damage from basic attacks.
|Two: 20 Damage Blocked
Four: 40 Damage Blocked
Six: 80 Damage Blocked
|Ranger
|Ashe
Kindred
Varus
Vayne
|Rangers have a chance to double their attack speed for the next 3 seconds.
|Two: 25% Chance to Double Attack Speed
Four: 65% Chance to Double Attack Speed
|Shapeshifter
|Elise
Gnar
Nidalee
Shyvana
Swain
|Shapeshifters gain bonus maximum health when they transform.
|Three: Bonus Maximum Health
|Sorcerer
|Ahri
Aurelion Sol
Karthus
Kassadin
Lulu
Morgana
Veigar
|Sorcerers gain double mana from attacking and allies have increased spell damage.
|Three: +35% spell damage
Six: +100% spell damage
As this mode is still relatively new to League of Legends, the meta for Origins and Classes are changing constantly, so we will update this as and when things change. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics best team comps guide for some decent team compositions for Teamfight Tactics.
Please log in to reply.
Advertisement