Teamfight Tactics champions - drop rates, classes and origins

Teamfight Tactics has champions that are purchased from the shop. Each one comes with their own classes and origins that you must learn in order to optimise what kind of team you are building. Player levels are also tied into the drop rate for any particular champion, which we will be going over.

Teamfight Tactics champions guide

This guide will go over all of the Origins and Classes for every champion, as well as a small explanation about drop rates and why they’re vital to understanding how Teamfight Tactics works.

Here are today’s (7/1) #TeamfightTactics adjustments. Big highlight is the increase to Tier 2 and Tier 3 droprates. They’re live right now! As always, feedback is greatly appreciated. Thanks so much to everyone who’s been trying out the beta! pic.twitter.com/3ZBmL27hjZ — August Browning (@RiotAugust) 1 July 2019

Teamfight Tactics drop rates

One of the more interesting things about Teamfight Tactics is how player levels affect what appears in the shop. This is something that is being constantly altered during the early days of Teamfight Tactics, but the current drop rates were shared by Riot Games’s August Browning via Twitter. The table below contains the current drop rates for each tier of champions. If you’d like to know more about the individual champions, check out our Teamfight Tactics tier list guide.

Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Tier 5 Lv2 - 100% L2 - N/A L2 - N/A L2 - N/A L2 - N/A Lv3 - 65% L3 - 30% L3 - 5% L3 - N/A L3 - N/A L4 - 50% L4 - 35% L4 - 15% L4 - N/A L4 - N/A L5 - 37% L5 - 35% L5 - 25% L5 - 3% L5 - N/A L6 - 24.5% L6 - 35% L6 - 30% L6 - 10% L6 - 0.5% L7 - 20% L7 - 30% L7 - 33% L7 - 15% L7 - 2% L8 - 15% L8 - 20% L8 - 35% L8 - 20% L8 - 5% L9 - 10% L9 - 15% L9 - 35% L9 - 30% L9 - 10%

Teamfight Tactics Origins and Classes

Teamfight Tactics has two criteria for categorising individual champions. While Origins and Classes are thematically different, they’re functionally similar to each other in how they work. Origins point to the species of your chosen hero, while their Class is linked to the roles they perform. You’ll need to build a team with the same Origins and Classes shared across your active roster. Below are two tables that list each of the Origins and Classes that are available, as well as the bonuses for having multiple champions on the battlefield of that Origin/Class.

Teamfight Tactics Origins

Origin Champions with Origin Origin ability Origin Synergies Demon Aatrox

Brand

Elise

Evelynn

Morgana

Varus Attacks from Demons have a chance to burn all of an enemy's mana and deal that much true damage. Two: 30% Chance to Mana Burn

Four: 50% Chance to Mana Burn

Six: 70% Chance to Mana Burn Dragon Aurelion Sol

Shyvana Dragons are immune to Magic damage Two: Immune of magic damage Exile Yasuo If an Exile has no adjacent allies at the start of combat, they gain a shield equal to 100% of their maximum health. One: Gain a shield equal to 100% of max health Glacial Anivia

Ashe

Braum

Lissandra

Sejuani

Volibear

Attacks from Glacials have a chance to stun for 2 seconds. Two: 25% Chance to Stun

Three: 35% Chance to Stun

Four: 45% Chance to Stun Imperial Darius

Draven

Katarina

Swain Imperials deal double damage. Two: 1 Random Imperial

Four: All Imperials Ninja Akali

Kennen

Shen

Zed Ninjas gain % attack damage. One: 1 ninja gains +40% Attack Damage

Four: All ninjas gain +60% Attack Damage Noble Fiora

Garen

Kayle

Leona

Lucian

Vayne Nobles have +100 armor and heal 35 health per attack. Three: 1 random ally

Six: All allies Phantom Karthus

Kindred

Mordekaiser Phantoms curse a random enemy at the start of combat, setting their HP to 100. Two: Curse a random enemy, set their HP to 100. Pirate Gangplank

Graves

Miss Fortune

Pyke PIrates earn up to 4 additional gold after combat against another player. Three: Earn up to 4 additional gold Robot Blitzcrank Robots start combat at full mana. One: Robots start combat at full mana Void Cho'Gath

Kassadin

Kha'Zix

Rek'Sai Void basic attacks ignore % of enemy's armor. Three: Ignore 50% of the enemy's Armor Wild Ahri

Gnar

Nidalee

Rengar

Warwick Wild attacks generate stacks of Fury (up to 5). Each stack gives 8% attack speed. Two: Wild Allies Only

Four: All Allies

Yordle Lulu

Poppy

Tristana

Veigar

Gnar

Kennen Attacks against ally Yordles have a chance to miss. Three: 20% Chance to Miss

Six: 50% Chance to Miss

Teamfight Tactics Classes

Class Champions with Class Class ability Class Synergies Assassin Akali

Evelynn

Katarina

Kha'Zix

Pyke

Rengar

Zed Assassins leap to the farthest enemy at the start of combat and deal additional Critical Strike Damage Three: +150% Critical Strike damage

Six: +350% Critical Strike damage Blademaster Aatrox

Draven

Fiora

Gangplank

Shen

Yasuo Blademasters have a 35% chance to strike additional times each attack. Two: One additional strike

Four: Two additional strikes Brawler Blitzcrank

Rek'Sai

Volibear

Warwick Brawlers receive bonus maximum health. Two: 300 Bonus Health

Four: 700 Bonus Health Elementalist Anivia

Brand

Kennen

Lissandra Elementalists gain double mana from attacks. Three: At the start of combat, summon a Golem Guardian Braum

Leona At the start of combat, all Guardians and adjacent allies receive +30 armor Two: At the start of combat, all Guardians and adjacent allies receive +30 armor Gunslinger Graves

Lucian

Miss Fortune

Tristana

Gangplank After attacking, Gunslingers have a 50% chance to fire additional attacks. Two: Attack another random enemy

Four: Attack all other enemies in range Knight Darius

Garen

Kayle

Mordekaiser

Poppy

Sejuani Knights block damage from basic attacks. Two: 20 Damage Blocked

Four: 40 Damage Blocked

Six: 80 Damage Blocked Ranger Ashe

Kindred

Varus

Vayne Rangers have a chance to double their attack speed for the next 3 seconds. Two: 25% Chance to Double Attack Speed

Four: 65% Chance to Double Attack Speed Shapeshifter Elise

Gnar

Nidalee

Shyvana

Swain Shapeshifters gain bonus maximum health when they transform. Three: Bonus Maximum Health Sorcerer Ahri

Aurelion Sol

Karthus

Kassadin

Lulu

Morgana

Veigar Sorcerers gain double mana from attacking and allies have increased spell damage. Three: +35% spell damage

Six: +100% spell damage

As this mode is still relatively new to League of Legends, the meta for Origins and Classes are changing constantly, so we will update this as and when things change. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics best team comps guide for some decent team compositions for Teamfight Tactics.