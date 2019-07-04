The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Teamfight Tactics champions - drop rates, classes and origins

Dave Irwin

Guides Writer

4th July 2019 / 4:07PM

Teamfight Tactics has champions that are purchased from the shop. Each one comes with their own classes and origins that you must learn in order to optimise what kind of team you are building. Player levels are also tied into the drop rate for any particular champion, which we will be going over.

If you’d like to learn more about the basics of League of Legends Teamfight Tactics, you can head over to our Teamfight Tactics guide. It will also be home for tips for better play as more tips and tricks are discovered. You can also check out our Teamfight Tactics items guide for the full list of items in the game, so that you can work out for yourself what you should be making for your champions.

Teamfight Tactics champions guide

This guide will go over all of the Origins and Classes for every champion, as well as a small explanation about drop rates and why they’re vital to understanding how Teamfight Tactics works.

Teamfight Tactics drop rates

One of the more interesting things about Teamfight Tactics is how player levels affect what appears in the shop. This is something that is being constantly altered during the early days of Teamfight Tactics, but the current drop rates were shared by Riot Games’s August Browning via Twitter. The table below contains the current drop rates for each tier of champions. If you’d like to know more about the individual champions, check out our Teamfight Tactics tier list guide.

Tier 1Tier 2Tier 3Tier 4Tier 5
Lv2 - 100%L2 - N/AL2 - N/AL2 - N/AL2 - N/A
Lv3 - 65%L3 - 30%L3 - 5%L3 - N/AL3 - N/A
L4 - 50%L4 - 35%L4 - 15%L4 - N/AL4 - N/A
L5 - 37%L5 - 35%L5 - 25%L5 - 3%L5 - N/A
L6 - 24.5%L6 - 35%L6 - 30%L6 - 10%L6 - 0.5%
L7 - 20%L7 - 30%L7 - 33%L7 - 15%L7 - 2%
L8 - 15%L8 - 20%L8 - 35%L8 - 20%L8 - 5%
L9 - 10%L9 - 15%L9 - 35%L9 - 30%L9 - 10%

Teamfight Tactics Origins and Classes

Teamfight Tactics has two criteria for categorising individual champions. While Origins and Classes are thematically different, they’re functionally similar to each other in how they work. Origins point to the species of your chosen hero, while their Class is linked to the roles they perform. You’ll need to build a team with the same Origins and Classes shared across your active roster. Below are two tables that list each of the Origins and Classes that are available, as well as the bonuses for having multiple champions on the battlefield of that Origin/Class.

Teamfight Tactics Origins

OriginChampions with OriginOrigin abilityOrigin Synergies
DemonAatrox
Brand
Elise
Evelynn
Morgana
Varus		Attacks from Demons have a chance to burn all of an enemy's mana and deal that much true damage.Two: 30% Chance to Mana Burn
Four: 50% Chance to Mana Burn
Six: 70% Chance to Mana Burn
DragonAurelion Sol
Shyvana		Dragons are immune to Magic damageTwo: Immune of magic damage
ExileYasuoIf an Exile has no adjacent allies at the start of combat, they gain a shield equal to 100% of their maximum health.One: Gain a shield equal to 100% of max health
GlacialAnivia
Ashe
Braum
Lissandra
Sejuani
Volibear
Attacks from Glacials have a chance to stun for 2 seconds.Two: 25% Chance to Stun
Three: 35% Chance to Stun
Four: 45% Chance to Stun
ImperialDarius
Draven
Katarina
Swain		Imperials deal double damage.Two: 1 Random Imperial
Four: All Imperials
NinjaAkali
Kennen
Shen
Zed		Ninjas gain % attack damage.One: 1 ninja gains +40% Attack Damage
Four: All ninjas gain +60% Attack Damage
NobleFiora
Garen
Kayle
Leona
Lucian
Vayne		Nobles have +100 armor and heal 35 health per attack.Three: 1 random ally
Six: All allies
PhantomKarthus
Kindred
Mordekaiser		Phantoms curse a random enemy at the start of combat, setting their HP to 100.Two: Curse a random enemy, set their HP to 100.
PirateGangplank
Graves
Miss Fortune
Pyke		PIrates earn up to 4 additional gold after combat against another player.Three: Earn up to 4 additional gold
RobotBlitzcrankRobots start combat at full mana.One: Robots start combat at full mana
VoidCho'Gath
Kassadin
Kha'Zix
Rek'Sai		Void basic attacks ignore % of enemy's armor.Three: Ignore 50% of the enemy's Armor
WildAhri
Gnar
Nidalee
Rengar
Warwick		Wild attacks generate stacks of Fury (up to 5). Each stack gives 8% attack speed.Two: Wild Allies Only
Four: All Allies
YordleLulu
Poppy
Tristana
Veigar
Gnar
Kennen		Attacks against ally Yordles have a chance to miss.Three: 20% Chance to Miss
Six: 50% Chance to Miss

Teamfight Tactics Classes

ClassChampions with ClassClass abilityClass Synergies
AssassinAkali
Evelynn
Katarina
Kha'Zix
Pyke
Rengar
Zed		Assassins leap to the farthest enemy at the start of combat and deal additional Critical Strike DamageThree: +150% Critical Strike damage
Six: +350% Critical Strike damage
BlademasterAatrox
Draven
Fiora
Gangplank
Shen
Yasuo		Blademasters have a 35% chance to strike additional times each attack.Two: One additional strike
Four: Two additional strikes
BrawlerBlitzcrank
Rek'Sai
Volibear
Warwick		Brawlers receive bonus maximum health.Two: 300 Bonus Health
Four: 700 Bonus Health
ElementalistAnivia
Brand
Kennen
Lissandra		Elementalists gain double mana from attacks.Three: At the start of combat, summon a Golem
GuardianBraum
Leona		At the start of combat, all Guardians and adjacent allies receive +30 armorTwo: At the start of combat, all Guardians and adjacent allies receive +30 armor
GunslingerGraves
Lucian
Miss Fortune
Tristana
Gangplank		After attacking, Gunslingers have a 50% chance to fire additional attacks.Two: Attack another random enemy
Four: Attack all other enemies in range
KnightDarius
Garen
Kayle
Mordekaiser
Poppy
Sejuani		Knights block damage from basic attacks.Two: 20 Damage Blocked
Four: 40 Damage Blocked
Six: 80 Damage Blocked
RangerAshe
Kindred
Varus
Vayne		Rangers have a chance to double their attack speed for the next 3 seconds.Two: 25% Chance to Double Attack Speed
Four: 65% Chance to Double Attack Speed
ShapeshifterElise
Gnar
Nidalee
Shyvana
Swain		Shapeshifters gain bonus maximum health when they transform.Three: Bonus Maximum Health
SorcererAhri
Aurelion Sol
Karthus
Kassadin
Lulu
Morgana
Veigar		Sorcerers gain double mana from attacking and allies have increased spell damage.Three: +35% spell damage
Six: +100% spell damage

As this mode is still relatively new to League of Legends, the meta for Origins and Classes are changing constantly, so we will update this as and when things change. In the meantime, you might want to check out our Teamfight Tactics best team comps guide for some decent team compositions for Teamfight Tactics.

