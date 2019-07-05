Apex Legends update (Season 2) - Apex Legends Season 2 patch notes analysed

Apex Legends, poised to enter Season 2 at the beginning of July, has received another patch which brings with it a great deal of bug fixes and minor improvements. Our Apex Legends patch notes and update guide will walk you through everything new that has arrived with this new update; and we’ll also go over all of the previous patch notes and changes that we’ve seen since the game’s release, so you can appreciate exactly the journey that Apex Legends and its playerbase have been through over the past few months.

Apex Legends update guide (Season 2 patch notes, 2 July)

We’ve got a fair bit to cover here with all the changes and features introduced with the release of Season 2 of Apex Legends. Click on any of the links below to be brought straight to the sections of Apex Legends patch notes that interest you.

Full Season 2 Patch Notes (2 July 2019)

Click on the below box to expand it and reveal the full patch notes for everything that has been added with the arrival of Apex Legends Season 2. Once you’ve had a read, take a look below for our thoughts and opinions on some of these changes.

Apex Legends Season 2 Patch Notes (2 July 2019) Battle Pass To get the Battle Pass, jump into Apex Legends and head to the Battle Pass tab in the store. Grab the Battle Pass for 950 Apex Coins or the Battle Pass Bundle for 2,800 Apex Coins (containing 4,700 Apex Coins’ worth of content!), and you’re all set. Challenges Take on Daily and Weekly Challenges to score bonus Battle Pass XP and level up even faster. Read more here. New Content Types Skydive emotes, music packs, and unique loading screens are now part of the rewards track. More Legendaries and Crafting Materials Grab even more Legendary skins from the reward track and earn enough Crafting Materials to create a Legendary item of your choice. Free Rewards Everyone who plays Apex Legends Season 2 can earn: Season 2 stat trackers for each Legend. Five Apex Packs. The Wattson Hot Rod skin.

Kings Canyon Changes The Leviathans have breached Kings Canyon and it’ll never be the same! Many areas have been affected by our new guests. Enjoy exploring the new changes! New Legend: Wattson Wattson has entered the arena and is available for 750 Apex Coins or 12,000 Legend Tokens.

PASSIVE: Spark of Genius Ultimate Accelerants fully charge Wattson’s ultimate. Standing near the Interception Pylon boosts Wattson’s tactical recharge rate.

TACTICAL: Perimeter Security Create electrified fences by connecting nodes. Fences damage and slow enemies.

ULTIMATE: Interception Pylon Place an electrified pylon that destroys incoming ordnance and repairs damaged shields [can place up to 3 Pylons at one time].

Ranked Leagues One thing we forgot to mention in the blog post: Players abandoning in Ranked will be penalized both with a matchmaking penalty, as well as have any potential RP gains zeroed out. On top of that, they will pay an additional penalty RP cost equal to their match entry cost. For example: if a Gold player gets 4 kills and would have finished top 5 but abandons his or her match on purpose, that player will get 0 RP for kills and placement, pay the 2 RP entry cost, and on top of that pay another 2 RP abandon penalty cost. WEAPONS New Airdrop Weapon: L-Star EMG Fires large high-damage plasma projectiles

Will overheat if player fires for too long

Comes with its own limited ammo supply

Only available in Airdrops New Hop-Up: Disruptor Rounds Increased damage to shielded targets.

Compatibility: Alternator / RE-45 New Hop-Up: Hammerpoint Rounds Increased damage to unshielded targets.

Compatibility: P2020, Mozambique. New Attachments: Energy Mags Increases magazine capacity.

Increases reload speed at rare and above.

Compatibility: Havoc, Triple Take, Devotion.

Reduced default mag sizes on compatible weapons. Skullpiercer Hop-Up Upgraded to gold tier & increased rarity. Flatline damage 16 -> 19 P2020 damage 12 -> 13 Triple Take x Precision Choke choke time 1.5 -> 1.1 Alternator damage 13 -> 15

recoil mitigation increased for all barrel attachments. Kraber damage 125 -> 145

headshot scale 2.0 -> 2.05

leg damage scale 0.76 -> 0.8

slightly increased rarity Arc Star Tweaks Increased ignition delay from 2.5 to 2.8 seconds.

Sticking a full health player with no armor will now down them.

Players at the edge of the explosion no longer get their shields completely shredded. Ammo Stack Sizes Shotgun max stack reduced from 64 to 16. Players now need multiple stacks of ammo to run a shotty.

Energy max stack increased from 60 to 80; now matches Light/ Heavy ammo. Rotated Gold Weapons Flatline

Alternator

RE45

Mozambique

P2020 Airdrop Weapon Spawn Rates L-STAR added to airdrop weapon loot tables.

Airdrop weapon spawn rates now change based on early/ mid/ late game. For example, early game will spawn more Krabers, end game will spawn more Mastiffs. Performance Optimizations Improved performance when firing weapons, especially for multi-projectile weapons like shotguns and Triple Take.

In our testing this has contributed to delivering a smoother overall experience on both server and client, particularly during early game combat situations. Bug Fixes Improved performance when firing weapons, especially for multi-projectile weapons like shotguns and Triple Take.

In our testing this has contributed to delivering a smoother overall experience on both server and client, particularly during early game combat situations. LEGENDS General Fortified [ Gibraltar, Caustic ] Damage reduction increased: 10% -> 15% Fortified Legends are now immune to slow effects from weapon fire.

Low Profile [ Wraith, Lifeline, Pathfinder ] Low Profile increases incoming damage by 5%.

Bloodhound Eye of the Allfather Enemies scanned now are tracked in real time instead of leaving a ghost image behind. The tracking lasts for 1.5 seconds. Increased the angle of the scan to 110 from 90.

Tracker Increased clue duration to 90 seconds from 60 seconds. Fixed a bug where energy weapons wouldn’t leave behind weapon fired clues. Fixed a bug where movement clues would sometimes not be generated.

Mirage Vanishing Act Mirage can now cancel out of his ultimate cloak early. Mirage now has a small delay when disabling cloak.

Caustic Nox Gas The magnitude of the slow is reduced by 50% when effecting teammates.

Gibraltar Dome of Protection Increased the duration by 3 seconds.

Pathfinder Updated the hit box to better conform with the base model.

We are also planning to make adjustments so his hitbox better reflects Legendary Skins as well for cases where it’s not matching up. Lifeline D.O.C. heal drone now gets destroyed after 2 damage ticks by the circle. Stats Page Added a stats page. You can access it by hovering over your name while in the Lobby and clicking it to inspect. The page will show you your overall account stats as well as access to your stats for each season and Ranked Series.

We’re sure you all will have feedback on other stats you’d like to see here. What we’re shipping with Season 2 is just the start and we’re planning to build on it. We won’t promise anything but definitely let us know what other stats you want shown after you’ve played around with it.

KNOWN ISSUES: There will be some stats [like assists for example] that will start counting for Season 2 but won’t account for progress before that. This is because until we added the feature, this stuff wasn’t being counted. We’re looking at future improvements to retroactively update these areas that we hope to address down the road. The Ring With Season 2, we’ll trying out new circle closing speed, size, and damage that now applies to both Ranked Leagues and the normal Apex Queue.

Ring Damage is now the following: Round 1: 2% damage taken per tick. Round 2: 5% damage taken per tick. Round 3: 10% damage taken per tick. Round 4: 20% damage taken per tick. Round 5: 20% damage taken per tick. Round 6 and beyond: 25% damage taken per tick.

Ring start and closing speed is now the following: First Circle Starts closing after: 3 minutes. Time to close: 2 minutes. Second Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes 30 seconds. Time to close: 2 minutes. Third Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes 15 seconds. Time to close: 2 minutes. Fourth Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes. Time to close: 2 minutes. Fifth Circle Starts closing after: 1 minute 30 seconds. Time to close: 1 minutes 40 seconds. Sixth Circle Starts closing after: 1 minute 30 seconds. Time to close: 1 minutes 40 seconds. Seventh Circle Starts closing after: 2 minutes. Time to close: 1 minute 20 seconds. Eighth Circle Starts closing after: 20 seconds. Time to close: 1 minute 20 seconds.

Ring radius for the first circle has been slightly reduced [it’s about 9% smaller than it was before]. Quality Of Life Pings When pinging a closed door, the player will now say “closed door here”. When pinging an open door, the player will now say “someone’s been here”. When a player requests a hop up, if the gun only accepts one kind of hop up, the player will callout that specific hop up they are looking for. If the gun accepts multiple hop ups, the player won’t vocalize it but all possible hop ups requested will show up in the obit feed.

Arc stars that are stuck to players should no longer fail to do damage when the part of the player it is stuck to is intersecting another object.

Made visual improvements to the Legends while in the Lobby and character select.

Added improvements and polish to the Legend’s animations while skydiving.

Improved melee hit detection on the hover tank while it’s moving.

Server optimizations.

Improved server and client performance when firing weapons, especially for multi-projectile weapons like shotguns and TripleTake.

Large doors and Supply Bins can now be used while viewing them from more extreme angles.

Slow Effects will now slow players equally regardless of their controller settings.

Wraith’s Heirloom will now more reliably show its lightning visualFX.

Heal items will now more reliably show the correct model when switching between different types.

General optimizations to improve framerate.

Fixed issue with geometry sometimes flickering when viewed from a long distance.

Death Box rarity colors are now more visible from a distance.

“Send Friend Request” tool-tip now shows up when hovering over teammates Banners while viewing the “Squad Eliminated” screen and “Squads” tab during a match.

Made it so that your weapon won’t play its priming animation when you pull it out after skydiving.

Fixed issue with skydive continuing to loop falling soundFX after landing.

Apex will no longer swap from full screen to windowed mode automatically if you shift to focus on other applications while Apex is booting up.

Fixed issue with players seeing their Origin friends listed as offline when they aren’t.

Made improvements to voice chat for PC.

Fixed issue where you could lose your Steam friends list after restarting Apex on PC.

Fixed issue where sometimes players would get a black screen during character select.

Added “Flash Hider” description to the Gold Barrel Stabilizer attachment. It always did this but the information wasn’t provided well so we added it to the description when inspecting the attachment. Bug Fixes Fixed a hit registration bug that could occur if you fired your weapon while being damaged by an enemy shotgun.

Fixed a bug where sometimes load screens would not appear properly and players would temporarily see the training map before loading into a match.

Fixed issue with players not always hearing selected quip dialogue when performing a finisher or being executed.

Fixed issue with Apex not working correctly when SLI or Crossfire is enabled.

Fixed bug with the consumables wheel sometimes appearing blank.

Fixed bug where players would sometimes get stuck on the Battle Pass Level screen.

Fixed bug where The Unlock button would be greyed out when it shouldn’t be when trying to view rewards.

Fixed bug where players would sometimes be unable to exit the Battle Pass tab after selecting it from the Lobby.

Fixed an exploit where players could jump while downed.

Fixed issue where sometimes the client would crash to the Dashboard when entering character select on Xbox One.

Fixed a bug where pinging a sniper stock in your inventory would show up as “looking for Grip”

Fixed a bug that caused players and loot to begin sliding permanently or launching inconsistently onto Supply Ship surfaces after doing melee attacks against the Supply Ship walls.

Fixed bug that could cause players to shift to a location under the map when switching between players while spectating.

Fixed bug for cases where performing a melee attack while inspecting an item would cause the attack to slow down and not deal damage.

[X1 only] Fixed bug where players were not being rewarded “The Player” achievement after hitting level 50. If you have reached level 50 and not received it in the past it should now be awarded retroactively.

Fixed bug where players were not being rewarded “The Player” achievement after hitting level 50. If you have reached level 50 and not received it in the past it should now be awarded retroactively. Fixed the bug that sometimes caused Apex to crash when plugging a PS4 controller into your PC while the game is active.

Fixed bug that caused an “Out of Bounds” warning and timer while riding the Supply Ship over certain areas of Kings Canyon.

General improvements to game stability related to various script errors.

LEGENDS Bloodhound Fixed bug where players wouldn’t create movement evidence markers unless they were sprinting. Fixed bug where sometimes energy weapons wouldn’t create ‘weapon fired’ evidence markers. Wraith Fixed bug where Wraith’s jetpack boosters could still be seen while phasing. Fixed issue where in some rare cases, performing a Finisher while down player is entering a Wraith Portal. Fixed an exploit that allowed players to place extra Dimensional Portals. Octane Fixed a bug that caused throwable items to bounce off a jump pad without actually touching it.

[collapse]

Apex Legends Season 2 changes

Apex Legends previous updates and patch notes

Below we’ll be adding the full patch notes for every update since the release of Apex Legends. Simply expand the box of whichever update takes your interest to peruse everything that arrived with that patch.

Apex Legends 1.2 Patch Notes (5 June 2019) NEW LIMITED TIME EVENT: THE LEGENDARY HUNT Apex Elite Queue (June 4 – July 2) Make it to the Top 5 in any match, and earn your way into a select queue full of Top 5 winners. Then prove you’re the best of the best by taking them all down!

The queue is optional. You can choose to play in the regular playlist at any time.

The Ring closes faster and damage for out of bounds has been increased.

Earn character specific badges that track Elite game wins. Two Additional Legendary Skins for all Battle Pass Owners Players who have the Wild Frontier Battle Pass will automatically get the Legendary Honored Prey R-301 skin.

Players who reach Battle Pass level 15 before the end of the event will get the Wraith Night Terror Legendary skin. Legendary Hunt Challenge Rewards (June 4 – June 18) Complete special in-game challenges to score free Legendary Hunt loot! Don’t lose sight of your prey – these rewards are event exclusive , and once it’s over, they’re gone for good.

, and once it’s over, they’re gone for good. Legendary Hunt Badge – Finish in the Top 5 in any match. Tracks your longest Top 5 streak in the Elite Queue.

– Finish in the Top 5 in any match. Tracks your longest Top 5 streak in the Elite Queue. Rare Wolfpack G7 Scout weapon skin – Finish in the Top 5 in an Apex Elite match.

– Finish in the Top 5 in an Apex Elite match. Epic Master of the Hunt Bloodhound Legend skin – Finish in the Top 5 in any queue five times (consecutive or nonconsecutive).

– Finish in the Top 5 in any queue five times (consecutive or nonconsecutive). Legendary Tamed Beast Triple Take weapon skin – Win twice in any queue (consecutive or nonconsecutive). Battle Pass Bonus XP (June 4 – June 18) Earn an entire Battle Pass level when you finish in the Top 5 in any match (once per day). Double XP Weekend (June 7 – June 10) Score double level XP and Battle Pass XP all weekend long! Does not include the Battle Pass level earned from finishing in the Top 5 each day. Legendary Hunt Store Skins (June 4 – June 18) New Legendary Hunt items will rotate into the shop every three to four days – these items are event limited, so they may be back, but no one can say when. 1.2 PATCH NOTES Known Issues “Teamwork” and “Bonus Round” Badges We are working on a server side patch for these ASAP. Playstation sign in bug for new players [affects Playstation only] There is an issue with some brand new players that do not already have an EA account linked to PSN being unable to sign into the game. We’re working a fix for this to get out ASAP.

King’s Canyon Updates Thunderdome has had some small changes to loot placement, mostly around moving loose loot into bins for more visibility on where the loot is.

The Pit has about 2x the loot in it

Repulsor has loot bins added to the west side of the area, on top of the trapezoid buildings.

Some loot added to the underground pit in the small town in Shattered Forest.

Added voice over lines that will callout Jump Towers when you ping them. You can now ping the jump towers. Quality of Life / Bug Fixes Decreased the delay with items showing up in the menu when looting a Death Box.

Mini Map direction will now display correctly while in the ship or skydiving.

Improved server performance for some cases of rubberbanding when using items.

Removed an exploit that allowed a squad to have more than one of the same Legend.

Removed an exploit that allowed to “bunny hop” while healing.

Fixed issue where players might “bounce” off your squad when breaking off during a skydive.

Improved skydiving so it should feel more responsive and smooth.

Thermite grenades now cause damage to doors.

Squad Summary Page Improvements cursor support added. players can now mute / report players from this page. players can now report teammates that have disconnected.

Caustic barrels can now be triggered or disabled by friendly teammates.

Added cooldown [.5 seconds] before you can reuse the last zipline you were on.

Pathfinder’s Grapple now has a blue crosshair indicator that will appear when the Grapple is in range of objects it can connect to.

When grappling a zipline, the trajectory will now pull players to a point below the zipline rather than above. This makes it so players are more likely to connect with the zipline instead of flying over it.

Made improvements to how weapon reticles and optics are displayed when playing with colorblind settings.

Added colorblind support for threat vision scope and Bloodhound’s Ultimate.

Removed the ability for players to change game settings not intended to be modified on a client level. Our intent is to prevent exploits like removing muzzle flash, disabling lighting, and other changes that give players an unfair competitive advantage.

We’ve reverted the behavior of “Holster Weapons” so pressing that button while your melee weapon is out will no longer bring out your last primary weapon.

Added ability to fully customize button layout for controllers.

Added localized voice overs for all Legends that now supports: French German Spanish Italian Russian Polish Japanese Mandarin

Fixed an issue where a player is unable to change their Party Privacy option.

Fixed the extra sway from the G7 crosshair while moving.

Fixed bug where cloaked Mirage was too noticeable.

Fixed a rare issue with using consumables while having a Caustic gas canister out.

Fixed an issue where shield cells and shield batteries would sometimes appear to be permanently stuck to the player.

Improved framerate when Sun shadow coverage is set High in Video options.

Fixed issue with the Long Distance Kill Badge not displaying the correct max distance.

Fixed issue with bad framerate when using Bloodhound’s Ultimate.

Fixed players being crushed by opening or closing doors when climbing onto a roof just above the door.

Fixed a crash related to model code.

Fixed issue where player would crawl very fast in place.

Fixed some rare cases of players getting stuck in geometry.

Fixed issue where Octane’s Stim trail would still linger after death.

Fixed cases where melee lunges could stop too far from their intended target.

Fixed issue with players not receiving any XP for anything after a match and the Champion Bonus showing as -1XP.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the audio and visual effects would not play when a weapon fires.

Lots of minor fixes and polish to game stability and performance. [collapse]

Apex Legends 1.1.1 Patch Notes (16 April 2019) Legend Balancing: CAUSTIC: Fortified Passive Perk added: reduces damage taken by 10% Gas Damage per tick increased: 1 -> 4 Ultimate Throw distance increased: 28 metres -> 33 metres

GIBRALTAR: Fortified Passive Perk added: reduces damage taken by 10% Gun Shield health increased: 50 -> 75

Weapon Balancing: G7 SCOUT / TRIPLE TAKE / LONGBOW DMR Lowered leg shot damage reduction: 25% -> 10% Reduced base weapon sway by about 33% Reduced base sway speed by about 25%

LONGBOW DMR: Increased fire rate 1.2 -> 1.6 Increased magazine size Base mag increased: 5 -> 6 rounds Common mag extender increased: 6 -> 8 rounds Rare mag extender increased: 8 -> 10 rounds Epic mag extender increased: 10 -> 12 rounds

HAVOC: Increased base magazine size: 25 -> 32 rounds Charge Beam Reduced cost per shot: 5 -> 4 Increased close range damage: 55 -> 60 Increased damage at range: 45 -> 50 Close range damage falloff increased: 35m -> 75m Ranged damage falloff increased: 75m -> 125m

WINGMAN: Reduced magazine size Base mag reduced: 6 -> 4 rounds Common mag extender reduced: 8 -> 6 rounds Rare mag extender reduced: 9 -> 8 rounds Epic mag extender reduced: 12 -> 10 rounds

SPITFIRE: Reduced base damage: 20 -> 18 Magazine extender attachments reduced Common mag extender reduced: 45 -> 40 rounds Rare mag extender reduced: 55 -> 45 rounds Epic mag extender reduced: 60 -> 55 rounds

Adjustments to Gold weapon attachments: Gold Havoc Now has Turbocharger Now has 1x-2x variable holo sight

Gold R301 Now has 1x-2x variable holo sight

Gold Wingman Now has Digital Threat

Battle Pass XP Bonus Event: In honor of Thicc-boi buffs, we’re going to be running a bonus Battle Pass XP event. From approximately 10AM PST 4/16 through approximately 10AM PST 4/18, your first Top 5 of the day (your squad places 5th or better in a match) will grant you 1 full bonus Battle Pass Level (29,500 BPP), up to a max of level 110. You can earn this once per day. We’ll also be finding other moments during the season to add Battle Pass XP bonuses, so stay tuned! Additional Changes: JUMP SHIP SPEED: Increased the speed of the ship by about 50% We felt that the ship was moving a bit too slow after watching player behavior so we’re speeding it up so players that like to drop later in the flight path don’t have to wait so long.

BUG FIXES: Fixed UI bug where the wrong percentage would be displayed for all boost badges.

[collapse]

Apex Legends 1.1 Patch Notes (4 April 2019) Quality of Life Added the ability to party up with the last squad you played with. After the match you will see buttons in the lobby that display the last two people you played with and can invite them to your squad. When you head back to the lobby after a match you will see two new buttons that show you the players in your last squad with the option to invite them for another match! You can choose to allow invites or opt out in the Friends menu.

Additional behind-the-scenes improvements for squashing cheaters.

Added Mute button during the intro and Legend selection.

When using the Report Player button for PC, you now have the option of selecting Cheat or Other.

Made small improvements to the UI for customizing Legends.

Added option to turn off lighting on compatible hardware [for example, Razer Chroma devices] in the Mouse/Keyboard settings.

Added informative messages that appear on PC for crashes due to: Running out of memory. CPU errors best explained by overclocking/overheating.

Added better collision to the turrets on Supply Ships.

Stability fixes to all platforms. Bug Fixes Fixed issue where the Battle Pass rewards page would not have a default item selected, resulting in a mostly blank page.

Fixed bug for PS4 and X1 where sometimes attempting to use a keyboard to chat could cause a fatal script error.

Fixed bug with Banner Cards not showing up during and at the end of a match. Jump Pad Phase Walk Interactions Octane’s Jump Pad no longer affects players when using Into the Void ability. [collapse]

Apex Legends Season 1 Patch Notes (19 March 2019) Introducing Battle Pass Season 1 Added Battle Pass tab to Lobby.

Cost: 950 Apex Coins

Earn over 100 unique items throughout the season – everything you snag before the season is over is yours to keep. Updated dashboard images for Season 1 on PC and Xbox [PS4 is on the way!] Updated Main Menu with new Season 1 art. Updated the Lobby visuals for Season 1. Updated Apex Legends site FAQ with info on Battle Pass.

Introducing the Battle Pass Bundle Get the Battle Pass, plus unlock your next 25 levels for Season 1 instantly.

Cost: 2,800 Apex Coins. Free Rewards Everyone that plays Apex Legends during Season 1 can earn the following rewards: 1 Wild Frontier Legend Skin 5 Apex Packs 18 Wild Frontier themed Stat Trackers

New Legend: Octane (High-Speed Daredevil)

If it doesn’t involve diving, leaping, plummeting, or racing, then Octane wants nothing to do with it. Always the life of the party, Octane truly believes winning the Championship isn’t enough… not if you didn’t cheat death at least twice to get there. Passive: Swift Mend While not taking damage, Octane restores 1 health every 2 seconds. Tactical: Stim Move 30% faster for 6 seconds. Costs health to use. While active, Octane is affected less by attacks that cause slowdown. 2 second recharge. Ultimate: Launch Pad Deployable jump pad that catapults players through the air. Takes 90 seconds to recharge. Cost: 12,000 Legend Tokens 750 Apex Coins

Stability & Performance We’ve got some fixes in this patch that will improve stability on PC but we know there are still issues out there we need to address. We also added crash reporting so we can better understand how to tackle the issues we haven’t solved yet and address future ones. Improved stability for various GPU configurations.

Capped PC FPS to 300 to balance improving stability but still letting you folks enjoy those sweet frames.

Addressed issue with PS4 crashes due to running out of memory.

Introducing better reporting when Apex crashes on PC without error message. We really want to fix any crashes people happen to get on PC. We also respect our player’s privacy. So, if the PC game crashes, it will write “apex_crash.txt” to your “Documents” folder. This tiny file is plain text, so you can easily see for yourself that it has no personal information. If you choose to share this file with us, it will tell us whether the crash was in Apex or in third party software. If the crash was in Apex, our programmers can use the information to find and fix it. If you experience a crash, please include this file when you report. We protect your personal information. You can easily see everything in the file yourself; we have no secrets. You’re in control of whether we ever see the file. Please submit the file when you create a bug report on our forums here: https://answers.ea.com/t5/Bug-Reports/bd-p/apex-legends-bug-reports-en

Added Report a Player feature for cheating and abuse on PC. Players can now report cheaters they encounter in-game and it’ll be sent directly to Easy Anti-Cheat. You can do this from either the spectate view after dying or when looking at your team’s Banner Cards in the Squad tab. We have lots of other work going on behind the scenes and this remains high priority for us. We won’t be able to share many specifics of what we’re doing but we’ll strive to provide updates on progress for the things we can talk about. As I’m finishing the notes this morning, 499,937 accounts and counting have been banned for cheating. Speed hacking: We do currently have anti-speed hacking in Apex Legends, but it’s not being as effective as intended due to a bug that we believe we’ve identified and will be addressing in our next server update. Will provide ETA for it when I have it. Working to get it out ASAP.

Added Report a Player for abuse on Consoles You can report players from the spectate view after dying or when looking at your team’s Banner Cards in the Squad tab.

Optimized skydiving to improve overall server performance.

Fixed bug where sometimes the client could crash when opening Apex Packs one right after the other. Quality Of Life Added “Swap LT/RT & LB/RB” / “Swap L1/R1 & L2/R2”) toggle in the Controller Button Layout settings. Lets you quickly swap what your bumpers & triggers are set to, with any controller preset.

Added “Sprint View Shake” setting under the Video tab. Setting this to “Minimal” can be especially helpful for players susceptible to motion sickness.

Added “Trigger Deadzones” setting under the Controller tab. Customize how far you want to pull the triggers before they register.

Added “Advanced Look Controls” settings submenu under the Controller tab. Fine-tune specific aspects of the look controls for a custom feel; such as Deadzone, Response Curve, Target Compensation (aim assist), and more.

When you relinquish the Jumpmaster position to another player you will now hear your Legend’s VO line in addition to the new Jumpmaster. The third player won’t hear it though.

Improved mantling from a grapple point.

Pathfinder can now grapple ziplines.

We’ve added D-pad navigation as a convenience in most of the menus. Our hope is this will speed up browsing and improve accessibility.

UI improvements to the KO Shield Shield bar drains to indicate the remaining health of the shield. When you have a Gold KO Shield and are down, we’ve added an effect to the label that reminds you that you can self revive.

We saw that the Ring indicator that appears when players are viewing the whole map wasn’t accurately showing the player’s position so we fixed that.

Character animations while taking damage now accurately reflect the direction the damage is coming from.

Fixed a bug where occluded sounds would sometimes sound unoccluded.

Patched up some issues with missing geo on Kings Canyon and fixed a few spots where players were getting stuck.

Fixed a script error that could happen when removing attachments on holstered weapons.

General polish to game UI fixing some grammar issues, improved navigation, and composition of elements.

Fixed PC users constantly switching weapons while scrolling through items in a Death Box.

Fixed issue where we were seeing server stability issues sometimes caused by purchasing items while matchmaking.

Fixed script errors that could occur during the skydive.

Reduced skybox fog.

Adjusted the code for Supply Bins so they are less likely to kill players. If you do still get killed by one please let us know!

Made it so push-to-talk is no longer on when a chat box is active.

LT/RT no longer switches between players in spectator mode while the map is open.

Updated the minimap to more accurately reflect the geo and points of interest on the main map.

Adding sound FX to the UI for the key binding menu.

Fixed issue where a player’s name would not show up when they send a message that reached the character limit.

Fixed bug where sometimes the Champion screen resolution would be stretched in widescreen resolutions.

Fixed audio bug where sometimes the zipline sounds FX would keep playing after disembarking.

Added accessibility option to modify the subtitle size.

Improvements / fixes for color blind players: Added better color blind support for Blood Hound’s Threat Vision. Colorblind colors per setting are now displayed in the settings menu. Colorblind settings moved from Video Settings to Gameplay->Accessibility. They are now applied on the fly. Enemy pings now use proper enemy color instead of only using red.

Audio: Turned down volume when Wraith activates a portal. Turned down the end sounds on the Peacekeeper charged shot. Turned down the draw/holster sound slightly for thermite grenades.

Legend Balance & Hitbox Adjustments Adjusted hitboxes for Gibraltar, Caustic, and Pathfinder to better align with their shapes.

Caustic : Reduced cooldown of Traps 30 -> 25 seconds. Increased radius and proximity radius by about 10%. Removed a 1 second delay on the smoke dealing damage to players. Reduced cooldown of Gas Grenade 2:30 -> 2:00 seconds.

: Pathfinder: Insider Knowledge Increased the number of beacons in the world 10-> 12.

Bangalore: Double Time Reduced move speed bonus to 40% -> 30%.

Gibraltar: Defensive Bombardment Fixed a bug where your teammates wouldn’t be affected by Shell Shock. This was meant to be the same as Bangalore’s ultimate.

Weapons Fixed players being able to shortcut weapon swap by changing stance

Fixed players being able to shortcut Peacekeeper rechamber sequence

Fixed inaccurate auto ranging fullscreen (sniper) optics when base FOV is not set to default

Spitfire: fixed ADS view on Legendaries partially obscured by custom geo. (The Continuum, The Heavy Construct)

Fixed ADS view being blocked when using Caustic legendary skins with certain weapon/ optic combos

Digital threat optics: threat highlights are now more visible (slightly brighter; no longer affected by TSAA)

Fixed bug where Devotion audio sometimes wouldn’t accurately reflect rate of fire. Additional Bug Fixes Fixed rare issue where a player could get stuck on the drop ship and be invulnerable.

Patched up the hole we found in Gibraltar’s shield.

Fixed issue where Lifeline’s revive shield wouldn’t stay put while on a moving platform.

Fixed issue where sometimes players would get stuck in map geometry while skydiving from the dropship or Jump Towers.

Fixed bug where players could still shoot even after being downed.

Fixed bug where occasionally Lifeline’s D.O.C. drone would stay connected to a player but not heal them.

Limited the amount of Lifeline’s D.O.C. drones that can connect to a player to 2.

Fixed Pathfinder’s zipline not deploying when jumping.

Fixed a bug with the HUD where sometimes the Heal Bar would stay up if the heal was cancelled right after it was started.

Fixed a bug where sometimes the audio would continue to play sound FX for the Knockdown Shield even after it’s been destroyed.

Fixed issue where sometimes players could get disconnected when unplugging their controller during a game.

Fixed the exploit where you could do infinite wallclimb using Pathfinder’s Grapple.

Fixed bug where sometimes you couldn’t fire the Peacekeeper after riding a zip line.

Fixed issue where sometimes the skybox fog would not appear while spectating after you died.

Fixed bug where Banner Cards would show through walls occasionally when viewed through a very high FOV.

Fixed some odd light flickering that was happening on the ballon flags attached to Jump Towers.

Fixed bug where sometimes a player’s Banner Card would not show up after character select. Razer Chroma Support Apex Legends will now detect Razer Chroma peripherals and supported devices will now play animated colors that react to things you do in the game! Some examples: Red lights during banner transitions.

While skydiving colors will tune to the color of your smoke trail.

Picking up loot.

Opening Apex Packs

Firing and taking damage.

Colors that flash when your Ultimate is ready.

And more! [collapse]

And that’s pretty much everything for now! Hopefully you’ve emerged with a greater understanding of the changes that have been introduced with this new Apex Legends update. Keep checking back here for all the latest thoughts and facts about the current state of Respawn’s exceptional battle royale.