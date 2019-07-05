Best PC gaming deals of the week - 5th July 2019

Steam’s summer sale may be pulling into its final pit stop in a couple of days time, but the best PC gaming deals wheels keep on turning. There are, of course, some things you shouldn’t buy at the moment – specifically, new PC hardware, as we’re not only about to get a truck load more CPUs and graphics cards courtesy of AMD on Sunday (which may drive down prices of existing hardware), but there’s Amazon Prime Day on the horizon as well (which takes place on July 15-16th), where there’ll no doubt be even more hardware bargains to grease your palms with. As such, your deals herald has only selected the very best hardware deals for this week’s bargain bin, because you’ll almost certainly see a bunch of better deals in just over a week and a bit’s time. Fortunately, there are still loads of good game deals going on outside of Steam’s big sale bonanza, so let’s get wheelin’ and dealin’.

Game deals

Get over here! Or more specifically, get over to Fanatical where you can grab 35% off Mortal Kombat 11. You’ll need to use the promo code FINISHHIM at checkout (of course), otherwise you’ll only get the standard 17% discount, but you’ll be pleased to hear the code also works on Mortal Kombat 11’s premium edition as well, which also includes a Kombat Pack of six DLC characters, a week’s early access to any forthcoming DLC characters, plus exclusive character skins and seven sets of gear.

Elsewhere at Fanatical, their Red Hot Sale continues, so make sure you apply the promo code FANATICAL10 at checkout to get another 10% off the listed deals price. Highlights include Hitman‘s Game of the Year Edition, which you can get for 79% off with the aforementioned coupon, Civilization VI‘s Gold Edition for 75% off with the coupon, Darksiders III for 69% off with the coupon, and Battletech, which can be had for 46% off with the coupon.

Separate to the Red Hot Sale, Fanatical have also put together their own Staff Picks bundle, where the more you buy, the more you save. As a result, it’s difficult to say one way or another precisely what kind of saving you’ll get, but there are some pretty good games in there worth checking out, including Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Hitman 2, Overcooked 2, Cuphead and Warhammer: Vermintide 2.

If you’d rather mop up some smaller indie delights this weekend, then GamesPlanet are holding an Indie Summer sale. A lot of deals are the same as what you’ll find on Steam, but there are a couple of cheaper discounts, including 26% off Double Kick Heroes and 82% off Outcast: Second Contact. Plus, the lovely Burly Men at Sea is on sale, too, which isn’t any better than what you’ll find on Steam, but I’ll take any excuse to post a screenshot of those burly beard boys.

GamesPlanet also have some pretty good deals going on the most recent set of Castlevania games, too, with lots of them going for less than what you’ll find on Steam. The only exception is Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, which is actually cheaper on Humble (see below). Otherwise, you’re good to sink your teeth into them, including the original Lords of Shadow, which is 81% off, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow – Mirror of Fate HD, the weird middle episode in the Lords of Shadow trilogy that originated on the Nintendo 3DS (which is 80% off), and the Castlevania Anniversary Collection at 31% off.

Yes, Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2‘s evil goat maze man is an absolute monster (pictured above), but even I wouldn’t be able to resist sinking my teeth into Humble‘s current deal for 80% off. That’s less than £3 in the UK! A bargain for one of the most criminally underrated Castlevania games there ever was. And yes, GamesPlanet might be doing it for 82% off, but their starting price is a lot higher than Humble’s, which makes Humble’s the superior deal despite the lower overall percentage chop.

Elsewhere on Humble, there’s a DRM-Free Sale going on as well. Sure, most of the discounts are exactly the same as Steam, but at least you get the nice, warm, fuzzy bonus feeling of having no DRM to deal with on games such as Wandersong, Owlboy, Baba Is You, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, Cultist Simulator, Into the BReach, Shadowrun: Dragonfall and a bunch of Bit.Trip and Double Fine titles, if that’s something you’re into.

UK deals:

I don’t know if there’s an equivalent thing in the US, but here in the UK we have something called Christmas in July, where all the big retailers show off what they think are going to be their hot (or should that be cool?) new holiday gifts come Christmas time. It’s not normally anything to do with deals – just a ‘my thing’s better than your thing’ kind of affair – but the nice folks at Asus have decided to slash prices across a wide range of stuff anyway, including a massive range of Intel and AMD motherboards – handy, if you’ve been reading my best gaming CPU round-up lately or are contemplating upgrading your CPU any time soon (alas, there aren’t any of AMD’s new X570 boards for their imminent Ryzen 3000 CPUs on sale).

There’s also a very tasty discount off Asus’ ROG Claymore keyboard (pictured above), including £50 off the tenkeyless ‘Core’ model for £100 and £70 off the full 100% version for £115 (down from £185). I really liked the Core model when I had it in for testing a while ago – see my Asus ROG Claymore review for more details – and at this price is well worth snapping up.

The biggest savings, however, are on Asus’ gaming monitors. The ultrawide ROG Swift PG348Q, for example, has had over £200 knocked off its price over at Box, taking this 34in, 3440×1440, IPS, G-Sync monitor with a 100Hz refresh rate down to £730. There’s also the 27in 2560×1440 144Hz ROG Dominator MG278Q, which is down to £370 (from £460), and it’s one of the few TN FreeSync screens to make it onto Nvidia’s G-Sync Compatible monitor list. The same goes for the ROG Strix XG248Q, which is a 24in 1920×1080 240Hz gaming monitor. Once £435, you can now pick it up for £390 at Overclockers UK, and it’s an official G-Sync Compatible screen, too.

As for full-fat FreeSync screens, the biggest savings can be found on Asus’ ROG Strix XG27VQ, which is a 27in, 1920×1080, VA monitor with a 144Hz refresh rate (down from £410 to £370), and the ultrawide Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ, a 35in, 3440×1440, VA panel with a 100Hz refresh rate, which is now £680 down from £750.

US deals:

I would advise caution on buying one of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2070 cards at the moment, what with the launch of the new AMD Navi cards just two days away, but if you are looking for a good RTX 2070 deal, than the MSI GeForce RTX 2070 Armor OC is about as good as it’s going to get right now. Priced at $500, you can get an extra $50 off with the promo code 72FDM61, plus another $20 off after rebate, taking its total price down to a much more tempting $430 – and you get a free copy of Wolfenstein: YoungBlood with it, too.

Alternatively, you can get the Asus Radeon RX 570 Arez Expedition card for just $120 after rebate, which is an absolute steal for this 8GB graphics card. Plus, you get three months of Xbox Game Pass for PC with it, too, giving you instant access to all these lovely games.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!