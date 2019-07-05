The Foxer
To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.
A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “This statue depicts him” probably doesn’t refer to word #24.
1. A diesel loco with 24 wheels
2. A conifer that grows on the subcontinent
3. Where this picture was taken
4. A word that can go before flower and crawler
5. The town pictured here
6. An LMG in use in over 20 countries
7. Reviewed by John Walker early in 2017
8. Her mum?
9. Where you’d need to go to see this ship
10. The aircraft in this Street View image
11. A fishy cocktail component
12. The game underway in this painting
13. A word that links these three individuals
14. A specialist firefighter
15. USA responded to his abduction with literal gunboat diplomacy
16. The makers of this weapon
17. Captured by the British in the year this bloke was born
18. The company behind this fighter
19. This country’s name contains four vowels all of which are the same
20. A European valley that hit the headlines the year this chap was born
21. His most famous novel is set here
22. A 1938 movie, a murdered queen, and an American tug
23. Vandal vanquisher
24. This statue depicts him
* * *
SOLUTIONS
Last week’s cluster foxer:
words beginning with vehicles
a1. vanguard (phuzz)
a2. trampoline (ylla)
b2. buster (ylla)
c3. carlos (Gothnak)
a3. planetarium (ylla)
wolves (phlebas, Gothnak)
b1. wolf (phuzz)
c1. lupin (ylla)
d1. hilary mantel (GrouchoMerckx)
d2. wolf pack (Matchstick)
e1. wolfsangel (Dr. Breen, Stugle)
getúlio vargas (Faldrath, ylla)
e2. new deal (GrouchoMerckx)
e3. 1935 communist uprising (Syt, Faldrath)
e4. suicide weapon (unacom, Faldrath)
d5. presidential lodestar (phuzz)
e5. alleged mistress (a_monk)
ice (ylla)
b3. ice age (Dr. Breen, Stugle)
c3. icicle hitch (ylla)
a4. ice 3 (ylla)
b4. enceladus (phuzz)
a5. ice pick (Faldrath)
cups (Dr. Breen, ylla)
d3. bra (Cooper)
c4. stanley (Faldrath)
d4. moustache (phlebas)
b5. calcutta (Stugle)
c5. tantalus (Dr. Breen)