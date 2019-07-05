To completely defox today’s word chain you’ll need to provide Roman, my Chief Foxer Setter, with the sequence of 24 words suggested by the clues below.

A word can be any length and is linked to the next word in the chain by its last two or three letters. For instance ‘honeysuckle’ might be followed by ‘leviathan’. ‘Handel’ could come next. Then ‘delta’. And so on. Complicating things a tad are the six orange italicised clues. These have been shuffled. For example “This statue depicts him” probably doesn’t refer to word #24.

1. A diesel loco with 24 wheels

2. A conifer that grows on the subcontinent

3. Where this picture was taken

4. A word that can go before flower and crawler

5. The town pictured here

6. An LMG in use in over 20 countries

7. Reviewed by John Walker early in 2017

8. Her mum?

9. Where you’d need to go to see this ship

10. The aircraft in this Street View image

11. A fishy cocktail component

12. The game underway in this painting

13. A word that links these three individuals

14. A specialist firefighter

15. USA responded to his abduction with literal gunboat diplomacy

16. The makers of this weapon

17. Captured by the British in the year this bloke was born

18. The company behind this fighter

19. This country’s name contains four vowels all of which are the same

20. A European valley that hit the headlines the year this chap was born

21. His most famous novel is set here

22. A 1938 movie, a murdered queen, and an American tug

23. Vandal vanquisher

24. This statue depicts him

* * *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s cluster foxer:

words beginning with vehicles

a1. vanguard (phuzz)

a2. trampoline (ylla)

b2. buster (ylla)

c3. carlos (Gothnak)

a3. planetarium (ylla)

wolves (phlebas, Gothnak)

b1. wolf (phuzz)

c1. lupin (ylla)

d1. hilary mantel (GrouchoMerckx)

d2. wolf pack (Matchstick)

e1. wolfsangel (Dr. Breen, Stugle)

getúlio vargas (Faldrath, ylla)

e2. new deal (GrouchoMerckx)

e3. 1935 communist uprising (Syt, Faldrath)

e4. suicide weapon (unacom, Faldrath)

d5. presidential lodestar (phuzz)

e5. alleged mistress (a_monk)

ice (ylla)

b3. ice age (Dr. Breen, Stugle)

c3. icicle hitch (ylla)

a4. ice 3 (ylla)

b4. enceladus (phuzz)

a5. ice pick (Faldrath)

cups (Dr. Breen, ylla)

d3. bra (Cooper)

c4. stanley (Faldrath)

d4. moustache (phlebas)

b5. calcutta (Stugle)

c5. tantalus (Dr. Breen)