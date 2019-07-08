Have You Played: That game you can't quite put your finger on
You know, the one with the dogs. Or were they wolves? Did it have animals? I think it had animals.
Wait, maybe it was something else. It had that character. With the scarf. No, not that scarf. Could have been a cravat. I suppose it’s not important.
Look, the others would have guessed by now. You’re being obstinate. Everyone played it, knows it, lived it, where were you?
I know, you know. You do. You must.
It’s on the tip of my tongue. Don’t interrupt, it’s… I think
What about the dog thing.
Are the dogs not ringing any bells?
I give up.