Have You Played: That game you can't quite put your finger on

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

You know, the one with the dogs. Or were they wolves? Did it have animals? I think it had animals.

Wait, maybe it was something else. It had that character. With the scarf. No, not that scarf. Could have been a cravat. I suppose it’s not important.

Look, the others would have guessed by now. You’re being obstinate. Everyone played it, knows it, lived it, where were you?

I know, you know. You do. You must.

It’s on the tip of my tongue. Don’t interrupt, it’s… I think

What about the dog thing.

Are the dogs not ringing any bells?

I give up.