Have You Played: That game you can't quite put your finger on

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

8th July 2019 / 7:30AM

You know, the one with the dogs. Or were they wolves? Did it have animals? I think it had animals.

Wait, maybe it was something else. It had that character. With the scarf. No, not that scarf. Could have been a cravat. I suppose it’s not important.

Look, the others would have guessed by now. You’re being obstinate. Everyone played it, knows it, lived it, where were you?

I know, you know. You do. You must.

It’s on the tip of my tongue. Don’t interrupt, it’s… I think

What about the dog thing.
Are the dogs not ringing any bells?

I give up.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

Get snapping, but carefully, in 30 Pictures

3

Competitive Sea Of Thieves is chaotic pirate-y fun

2

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: bumbling buddies, bird battles, and beautiful backgrounds

1

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X review: The long-awaited Core i7 killer?

Sort of, yes, but also not really

43

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

