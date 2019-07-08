The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Halo fan-remake mod SPV3 re-launches with six more missions

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

8th July 2019 / 9:57PM

With Halo finally coming back to PC starting with Halo: Reach, it only seems fitting for the original’s small modding scene to get a second wind. Covered previously, Halo SPV3 is the biggest, most ambitious mod for the game yet. A nearly-standalone re-imagining of the first Halo, bringing it in line with Reach’s tech, timeline and story. The new version (3.2) released over the weekend polishes it up a lot and adds another six missions to the mix, extending the game by hours. Below, a new trailer showcasing what they’ve stuffed into Halo’s creaky old PC version chassis.

A lot of the stuff in this new version of SPV3 is visual polish work. The mod now comes with an integrated patch that lets the game run at 60fps or higher, and a set of new post-processing effects for a slightly more modern look. They’ve also re-textured much of the world, making things look a little more muted. There’s a whole bunch of new graphical options available via the SPV3 launcher tool, with Doom Mode being especially cute. It’s basically the ‘classic’ centred weapons mode they patched into Doom 2016. Looks a bit weird in Halo, but it’s there if you want it.

As well as further tweaks to the original campaign, this version adds another six missions. Three of them are an enhanced version of fan-campaign Lumoria, and the other three continue to bulk up the latter ‘post-Flood’ half of the game. Two missions even let you play as The Arbiter, the alien captain voiced by Keith David. While some clever editing lets them re-use his voice in those new scenarios, the rest of the cast are somewhat more amateur sounding. Still, they’re fun new fights – just be warned that SPV3 is tougher than ‘vanilla’. Even Normal difficulty can get pretty rough.

Halo SPV3 is an ‘everything and the kitchen sink’ kind of mod. A showcase of what can be done, rather than worried about whether it should do it. This isn’t Halo as you remember, improved or otherwise. Expect an almost entirely new game that just happens to cover the same story beats. While it won’t please everyone, I dig it, and am amazed at how much life they’ve managed to squeeze out of Gearbox’s slightly wonky PC port of the original. And if you’d rather just play Halo but nicer-looking, that’s what the Master Chief Collection will let you do on PC later this year.

You can grab Halo SPV3 here from its community Reddit page. It’s an entirely self-contained installer, so no prior installation needed. You will require a Halo CE CD key, though. Given that the game has been out of print for over fifteen years, it’s lucky that it doesn’t check online whether you’re re-using one.

Tagged with , , , , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Halo: Master Chief Collection to support Windows 7 and possibly mods on PC

16

Halo: The Master Chief Collection taking beta sign-ups, likely won't be Play Anywhere

13

Halo: The Master Chief Collection headed to Steam and including Halo: Reach

54

Wow! 2001 video game Halo gets a TV show in 2018

Good! This is a good thing!

36

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Rising Storm 2: Vietnam mod Green Army Men goes official and (mostly) free tomorrow

One Piece Pirate Warriors 4 bounces towards PC next year

3

G2A blame rogue staff for undisclosed promotion scheme

14

Nvidia RTX 2060 vs AMD RX 5700: Which one should you buy?

And should you upgrade to an RTX 2060 Super or RX 5700 XT?

5