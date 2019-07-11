The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Davey 'Beginner's Guide' Wreden is hiring for a new game

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

11th July 2019 / 12:36PM

Davey Wreden isn’t done making you sad. He co-designed The Stanley Parable and directed The Beginner’s Guide, and now he’s heading up a new team with the aim of producing games “that are beautiful, meditative, thoughtful, and sad”. So like the games he’s already worked on, but with fewer jokes.

Details about the next game are thin on the metaphorical, ‘probably a big allegory for something’ ground, but let’s have a rummage through these two job ads. Look, it’s gonna be third-person. That’s a start.

The first ad is for a “gameplay programmer/game feel designer”. Wreden’s looking for someone “who can prototype, implement, and polish various tiny mundane tasks such as watering a garden or pouring tea, to give them a sense of charm and whimsy”. Is it a Victorian tea party game? It could be a Victorian tea party game.

Wreden also mentions the tea-designer should be “self-directed in figuring out how to make the core gameplay loop feel enjoyable”. I can’t help but wonder if this is an elaborate ruse, designed to weed out applicants that would rave about “core gameplay loops” in a story ’em up like the Beginner’s Guide. Or maybe this is the grim language game development applications are always written in. Or maybe Wreden’s just having some fun.

The other role is for Systems Engineer, and significantly less informative. It does mention that the role involves “building storage for the game’s vast amount of content and data, such as character dialogue”, and that “the game will pull from this data pool at random times to create a generative series of events”. I’m not well versed in game-dev speak to figure out what that means, but it sure sounds like something that might mean something to someone.

The job listings are here, if you fancy having a dig yourself.

Whatever the game ends up being, I’ll play it. The Beginner’s Guide is arguably more interesting than it is successful, but a few key scenes have stuck with me. Go on, have a pop if you haven’t already.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think - Dr. Langeskov, The Tiger and The Terribly Cursed Emerald: A Whirlwind Heist

A new, free game from the co-developer of The Stanley Parable

26

Wot I Think: The Beginner's Guide

The Davey Parable

77

The Beginner’s Guide creators release a JRPG about Keanu Reeves because why not

13

Humble Indie Bundle 17: Lethal League, Nuclear Throne

12

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

We’re not kidding: Goat Of Duty is a multiplayer goat deathmatch

1

Best graphics card 2019: Top GPUs for 1080p, 1440p and 4K

Playing your cards right

ScourgeBringer is your next roguelite crush

Dead Cells meets Celeste

1

Wot I Think: Chinese Parents

Generational procedure

4