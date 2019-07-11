The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Man Of Medan lets you share the horror with a friend (or four)

A horror shared is a horror halved?

Alice Liguori

Video Person

11th July 2019 / 4:00PM

Featured post

I recently went to see Man Of Medan, the new narrative horror game from the makers of Until Dawn. I went in expecting spooks, and came out knowing all about their two new co-op modes. One is Shared Story mode, which is played online and sees you and another friend taking control of different characters in the story to help each other out – or screw each other over. The other is Movie Night mode, which is couch co-op you can play with up to five friends. You each choose a character or two, depending on how many of you there are, and the game will tell you when to pass the controller.

The video below – captured on a PS4, sorry – shows you how Shared Story mode works, how it looks, and how it plays in the early stages of the game. There’s also a brief glimpse at what you can expect from Movie Night Mode.

Who am I?

Alice Liguori

Video Person

Alright at editing videos, quite clumsy, likes to eat plants, complains a lot.

More by me

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

