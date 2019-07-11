Man Of Medan lets you share the horror with a friend (or four)

I recently went to see Man Of Medan, the new narrative horror game from the makers of Until Dawn. I went in expecting spooks, and came out knowing all about their two new co-op modes. One is Shared Story mode, which is played online and sees you and another friend taking control of different characters in the story to help each other out – or screw each other over. The other is Movie Night mode, which is couch co-op you can play with up to five friends. You each choose a character or two, depending on how many of you there are, and the game will tell you when to pass the controller.

The video below – captured on a PS4, sorry – shows you how Shared Story mode works, how it looks, and how it plays in the early stages of the game. There’s also a brief glimpse at what you can expect from Movie Night Mode.

If you enjoy the video, please like it, and perhaps subscribe to the RPS channel for more videos like it.