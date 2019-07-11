Podcast: The best horses in games

The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

11th July 2019 / 5:00PM

Horses, that’s this week’s topic. Big galloping buddies full of teeth and flies. Brush ‘em, ride ‘em, put ‘em in your videogame. The RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, will appreciate it because this episode the pod squad are talking about their favourite saddlepals from the fantastical realms of this bewildering industry. Horses. They’re like big cats.

At least, they are according to Alice B. She reckons a good horse is the creepy horse from Kingdom Come: Deliverance, who appears behind you like a ghost when you call it. Brendan likes Argo from Shadow of the Colossus, even though it’s NOT ON PC YOU IDIOT. And Sin Vega joins us for the first time to sing the praises of the woman who runs around like a horse in real life. Which is ALSO NOT A PC GAME. Honestly, gang, you have one job.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who is a level 80 mount and therefore beyond our skill level.

Links:

Sin Vega is our new staff writer

Unknown Pleasures is Sin’s regular column

Woman who can gallop like a horse

Ostwind is the game about the 13-year-old with a horse and a crossbow

The battle nug from Dragon Age: Inquisition

The bog unicorn

Have you played… Horse Master?

Sin’s Chinese Parents review

The Miami Showband Massacre on Netflix

Who Fears Death by Nnedi Okorafor

The Mastermind by Evan Ratliff

Who am I?

Brendan Caldwell

Features Editor

Brendan likes all types of games. To him there is wisdom in Crusader Kings 2, valour in Dark Souls, and tragicomedy in Nidhogg.

