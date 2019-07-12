Best PC gaming deals of the week - 12th July 2019

The Steam Summer Sale may be over for another year, but that doesn’t mean the deals wheels have stopped turning. Oh no! If anything, there are even more deals going on now than ever. At least if you’re still hunting for some good PC games deals, anyway. With Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, I haven’t included any hardware deals this week, because at this rate you might as well just wait to see if you can get a better deal on Monday when Prime Day kicks off. Remember, you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day, so why not sign up now – click here if you’re in the UK, or here if you’re in the US – to save yourself some time? You can always use the 30-day free trial to take advantage of the deals if you don’t fancy stumping up a full year’s membership in one go, too – just remember to cancel it before you get charged an entire year’s membership.

Game deals

If the summer heat’s been getting to you recently, then why not cool off with a nice chilly game of Frostpunk – especially when Fanatical have dropped it to its lowest ever price of 55% off when you use the coupon FROSTPUNK10 at checkout.

There’s also 55% off Furi this weekend, 20% off Kenshi, and 18% off Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night. Plus, you can nab 80% off Men of War: Assault Squad 2. And if being a man of war whets your appetite, then you may also want to check out Fanatical’s Men of War Assault Bundle, where you can buy three Men of War games for just £0.75 / $0.99, or six of them plus six bundles of DLC for £2.65 / $2.99.

There are lots of big Ubisoft sales going on this weekend, too, including a massive 70% off the gold edition of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. This includes the base game and the season pass, making it the best way to experience all the giant ladies of its DLC expansions. Stock is limited on this Fanatical deal, though, so if they’re all gone by the time you get there, then your next best bet (at least if you live in the UK) is GamesPlanet’s offer of 62% off the very same gold edition. US folks, meanwhile, will have to settle for Humble’s 60% off deal.

As for other Ubi deals, Fanatical are also offering 73% off Assassin’s Creed Oranges‘ gold edition at the moment, and will be doing 75% off Far Cry 5‘s gold edition from tomorrow (Saturday July 13th), so make sure you come back for that one.

Meanwhile, Humble have got 90% off South Park: The Fractured But Whole, and 70% off the gold edition of The Crew 2.

Elsewhere on Humble, you’ll find 15% off Void Bastards, and 15% off Forager this weekend, as well as lots of tasty discounts on pirate and sea-themed games, including the liles of Subnautica, Abzu, Barotrauma, those burly bois in Burly Men at Sea, Sunless Sea, and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag to name just a few of them.

There’s also still 80% off the excellent Castlevania: Lords of Shadows games as part of Humble’s Castlevania spotlight sale, too, as well as 25% off Metro Exodus.

That’s all for this week’s deals heralding. As always, some of these deals may get snapped up pretty fast, so apologies if some of these have already gone by the time you click on them. Until next week, happy hunting!