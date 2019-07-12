The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Research shows Minecraft can make you more creative, but it depends

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

12th July 2019 / 11:09AM

Researchers at Iowa State University have unlocked the secret to creativity, and that secret is Minecraft. Kind of. The researchers got two groups to play Minecraft, another to play “a NASCAR racing game”, and another to watch TV. Then they all drew aliens and had their creativity judged based on how far their drawings strayed from boring human anatomy.

The group that played Minecraft without further instruction were judged to be the most creative – but the group that played Minecraft while being told to “be as creative as possible” were the least. What’s going on there, then? ‘Not sure’, say the researchers.

Here’s co-researcher and psychology professor Douglas Gentile, telling you about the thing he understands more than me.

The most interesting part has to be how urging people to be creative wound up restraining them. Rather than give one explanation, Gentile suggests a couple:

“Maybe creativity’s like a muscle, and they tried really hard in the game and then it was worn out by the time they got to the alien drawing task. Maybe they didn’t like being told how to play, and so were kind of subtly rejecting our instruction. We don’t really know, and followup studies will have to look at this. But it does look very similar to much of the other game research, that what you practice you can get better at, but in fact how you do it might matter just as much.”

So, no firm conclusions – but a promising avenue for further research. His ‘exhaustion’ theory does remind me of those case studies that suggest willpower functions like a resource, with judges being more likely to reject parole applications the closer they get to lunch. Then again, the idea that being told to be creative winds up restricting your thinking has an appeal of its own.

I’m also interested in exactly how they assessed creativity. That alien drawing task is a smart way of going about measuring a process that seems absurdly hard to assess scientifically, but it has its limits. You could draw a single straight line and presumably score maximum points for creativity, which (delightfully) seems both wrong and very accurate.

The full paper is frustratingly locked behind a paywall, but here’s the university write up.

Cheers, PCGamesN.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Premature Evaluation: PixArk

Frankensaurus

21

Games like Fortnite - 8 best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale Battle Royale

3

Minecraft skins list - 64 best Minecraft skins of the past 10 years (plus download links)

Iron Man, Herobrine, Einstein, Kratos, and many more

Minecraft seeds 1.14 - the best Minecraft 1.14 seeds we've discovered (plus Amidst screenshots)

You can probably learn a lot about me from these seed names

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Tiny Metal: Full Metal Rumble is adorbs and out now

Occupy White Walls removes the dark cloud hanging over all art exhibitions

Curate your own art gallery

Have You Played… 1979 Revolution: Black Friday?

Not that Black Friday, idiot

4

Earth Defense Force 5 deploys with a heart full of song

9