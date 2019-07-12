The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Oral hijinks: Crumble is a game where a blob parkours with its tongue

Craig Pearson

Contributor

12th July 2019 / 1:44PM

Very few games utilise the mouth’s mightiest organ to its full potential. I’m talking about the tongue, a truly versatile muscle. One that can taste, talk, entice, insult, and make silly noises. You can’t do that with a hand, and yet we so rarely see tongues holding guns in games. That’s why Crumble caught my attention. It’s a platform game about a blob blobbing across collapsing levels. It respects the tongue, making it the last thing standing between the player and death. There’s a demo and a trailer below.

I spotted Crumble on Reddit and just lapped it up. Here’s why.

I went poking around and found a demo of it on on Steam, and discovered for myself that movement like that takes practice. The short time I spent with it showed potential, particularly in the level design. In a few minutes, it went from a fairly standard platformer about a blob and its safety tongue, to a race through twisting tracks that tossed my little slimeball into high-speed corners, squishing it into tight turns. That twanged me into a level of collapsing of towers. I went through a lot in a short space of time.

It’s not yet perfect. There are a few issues with mouse sensitivity that messed up my best attempts at licking my way to safety, so I wasn’t nearly as proficient as the guy in the gif, but knowing that that sort of tongue twisting is possible will bring me back to the demo when I have time.

Tagged with , .

