The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

The Bard's Tale IV: Director's Cut tries to puzzle it out again on August 27th

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

12th July 2019 / 10:02PM

Whatever your feelings on The Bard’s Tale IV: Barrow’s Deep (and opinions were all over the place), you can’t deny that InXile’s puzzle-heavy RPG could have used a couple more months in the oven. Probably for the best, then, that they’re relaunching it next month. Due on August 27th (and as a free upgrade to anyone with the original release), the Director’s Cut was once known as the v2.0 update, an overhaul that they’ve been teasing for a while, but seems to have grown beyond their original plans. Below, a trailer showing off the more polished (but still offbeat) puzzle RPG.

The Director’s Cut version will add a new late-game chapter for high-level characters to flex on, and the rest of the game sounds bulked up a bit in most regards. They’ve done a lot of work on the UI, added more character creation options and added full gamepad support, which I think might fit the game nicely. InXile boast of “thousands of fixes and improvements”. I believe them – they’ve done similar re-releases to this before. The Director’s Cut version of Wasteland 2 was a significant improvement over the original, too. Personally, I just want more clever puzzle-dungeons.

While closer to its source than that rubbish ‘comedy’ hack n’ slasher bearing the Bard’s Tale name from 2004, the fourth game was still a distant cousin to the genre-defining RPGs that inspired it. With small-scale battles, an offbeat script and puzzle-heavy dungeons that felt a bit like a mix of Legend Of Grimrock meets The Witness, a lot of old-school fans ended up bouncing off the game. Still, it found some fans, even if it took a few patches until it found its own place. Perhaps with this new version launching on multiple platforms, it’ll find an entirely new audience.

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut launches across Steam, GOG and the Windows Store on August 27th, and will be a free upgrade for existing owners and £25/€35/$35 otherwise. It’ll also be arriving on Microsoft’s PC Game Pass subscription, so if you don’t own it, that’s one way to try it cheap. You can see a little more on its official page here.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

The Bard's Tale IV: Barrows Deep is a shoddy old mess burying some nice ideas

It can go whistle

131

The Bard's Tale IV adds free saving, old-school grid movement, old heroes and more

12

The Bard's Tale IV is out now

41

Return to some well-worn dungeons in The Bard's Tale Trilogy next week

24

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Double Kick Heroes adds more modes so your guitar doesn't have to weep

Streets Of Rogue emerges from early access in search of a hat

17

Ubisoft put their foot down over Assassin's Creed Odyssey XP farming user-quests

15

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare's Gunfight mode is an intimate 2v2 deathmatch

4