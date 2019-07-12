Urban Explorer trailer promises spooky parkour climbtimes

Having seen exactly one million first person horror games, exploring old ruins that aren’t the same grey mansion and/or mental hospital sounds like a blessed relief, so a sudden trailer for Urban Explorer caught my eye despite its tragic choice of music. According to its own Steam page, “Urban Explorer is a first person perspective exploration game with parkour mechanics and horror elements. Explore abandoned buildings, top secret facilities and catacombs, as well as places still in use, such as engine rooms, elevator shafts and abandoned building floors.” Check out the trailer below.

It looks budgety and a bit of a mish-mash, but I can see how its parts would work well together with the right assembly. A bit of stealth, a bit of Mirror’s Edge parkour business, a hint of unsettling horror that for once isn’t about trudging around in pitch darkness with your 11p torch until the girl from Ringu inevitably shows up and vaguely menaces you. You’re there to take photos too, which could be nice.

Publishers PlayWay S.A. have backed several successful games recently – House Flipper and Cooking Simulator being the most recognisable – and developers Woodland Games have a few irons in the fire over the coming year. Urban Explorer could go either way of course, but I’d take a punt on saying this is worth remembering. It’s due out sometime in the impossibly futuristic year 2020.