The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
5

Urban Explorer trailer promises spooky parkour climbtimes

Sin Vega

Contributor

12th July 2019 / 1:58PM

"Just down the corridor and turn left," he said. Bloody NHS.

Having seen exactly one million first person horror games, exploring old ruins that aren’t the same grey mansion and/or mental hospital sounds like a blessed relief, so a sudden trailer for Urban Explorer caught my eye despite its tragic choice of music. According to its own Steam page, “Urban Explorer is a first person perspective exploration game with parkour mechanics and horror elements. Explore abandoned buildings, top secret facilities and catacombs, as well as places still in use, such as engine rooms, elevator shafts and abandoned building floors.” Check out the trailer below.

It looks budgety and a bit of a mish-mash, but I can see how its parts would work well together with the right assembly. A bit of stealth, a bit of Mirror’s Edge parkour business, a hint of unsettling horror that for once isn’t about trudging around in pitch darkness with your 11p torch until the girl from Ringu inevitably shows up and vaguely menaces you. You’re there to take photos too, which could be nice.

Publishers PlayWay S.A. have backed several successful games recently – House Flipper and Cooking Simulator being the most recognisable – and developers Woodland Games have a few irons in the fire over the coming year. Urban Explorer could go either way of course, but I’d take a punt on saying this is worth remembering. It’s due out sometime in the impossibly futuristic year 2020.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (5)

Who am I?

Sin Vega

Contributor

Nocturnal remembrer of ancient oddities and curator of unlikely treasures. When not destroying roguelikes with her laser eyes Sin can be found muttering to basils and probably moving house again.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Eagle Island

Close encounters of the bird kind

Be not eaten by aliens in Professor Lupo And His Horrible Pets

The Chronicles of Humungusse, most terrible knight of Mordhau

A man before his time

2

Oral hijinks: Crumble is a game where a blob parkours with its tongue

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Eagle Island

Close encounters of the bird kind

Be not eaten by aliens in Professor Lupo And His Horrible Pets

The Chronicles of Humungusse, most terrible knight of Mordhau

A man before his time

2

Oral hijinks: Crumble is a game where a blob parkours with its tongue