Shipwreck into rural idyll in upcoming Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands

Jay Castello

Contributor

13th July 2019 / 9:00PM

Farm-o-gather (o-fight, o-fish, o-explore, etc. etc.) type games are good at devising ways to get your characters out into the wilds of nature, but I think getting shipwrecked on an island is a new one. Such is the predicament of our protagonists in Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands, though. Luckily, this island doesn’t look very cursed at all, and is full of smiling pals and lovely plots of land to grow veggies and search out adventure. And sometimes find angry ghosts. But I’m sure that’s fine.

I’m so into any game trailer that gives me long sweeping views of beaches with grass swaying in the wind; treasure chests glinting on top of mountains; and quiet villages waiting to be explored.

Despite all of that, you are, apparently, actually trying to make your way off the island by gathering up all these tomatoes and searching through the cave systems and all the many other things you’ll be able to do. Apparently whatever these sailors were up to before they crash landed is more important than rural idyll.

In the meantime, though, you’ll have to keep your crewmates happy. If you manage it, you’ll net upgrades to your tools, treasure maps, and “fancy hats.” Lovely.

Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands is scheduled to release in October, but you can already find it on Steam.

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

