The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
4

Explore a breathtaking world beset by spirits in Atma for free

Jay Castello

Contributor

14th July 2019 / 6:00PM

You know how it is. Sometimes you’re just guarding the world with your boyfriend and then he tries to grasp at more power than is allowed and in doing so gets stuck between the worlds of the living and the dead. We’ve all been there. So, too, is Shaya, the protagonist of utterly gorgeous game Atma. Trace mantras onscreen to get past obstacles and enemies, reset all the spirits that your beau accidentally unleashed into the world, and mostly just luxuriate in how pretty the whole thing is, as you can see in this trailer.

Eponymous boyfriend Atma says it’s probably best to let him go off into the spirit world after his mess up, but Shaya has other ideas, reckoning there’s a way to bring him back.

“Will she betray her vows as a guardian to be reunited with the one she loves?” asks the game’s itch.io page. That’s up to you. But for me, nah, probably not. He made his purgatorial bed, he can lie in it.

I’ve only played a little bit, primarily because I wanted to wait until I had more time to soak in the beauty of each and every scene and detail. The colourful trees, the characters with decorated antlers, tiny frogs hanging out in the ponds, it all conspires to make you want to just stare at it for hours.

You can download Atma for pay what you want with no minimum on itch.io, or for free on Steam.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (4)

Who am I?

Jay Castello

Contributor

Jay writes about video games, falls down endless internet rabbit holes, and takes a lot of pictures of flowers.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Calming koi, a powerful pickaxe, and fungi friends

1

Dive into Outbuddies' ominous depths later this year

The Sunday Papers

Read more

8

Shipwreck into rural idyll in upcoming Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands

3

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Screenshot Saturday Sundays: Calming koi, a powerful pickaxe, and fungi friends

1

Dive into Outbuddies' ominous depths later this year

The Sunday Papers

Read more

8

Shipwreck into rural idyll in upcoming Stranded Sails – Explorers Of The Cursed Islands

3