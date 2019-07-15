Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best PC gaming deals

Good day to you, fellow deals hunters, this is your deals herald reporting live from the deals floors of Amazon Prime Day 2019, and man alive is it messy down here. We’ve got workers striking in one corner, deals flying out of warehouse doors at lighting fast speeds in the other, and a whole bunch of people in the middle sharpening their elbows and doing their best arm stretches to make sure they’re first in line to grabs all those heaving great discounts as soon as they barrel forth from the great Amazon Prime factory machine.

Fortunately, your deals herald has the inside skinny on all the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals, which I’ve collated below for your deals-viewing pleasure below. You may, of course, wish to not participate in the deals fray today (or tomorrow, for that matter) in order to support those aforementioned strike workers, and your deals herald fully respects that decision. There will always be more deals, after all, at companies that are mildly less evil. However, if you are an Amazon Prime member and wish to make the most of the deals available today, then read on, for here are all the best PC gaming deals available right now on Amazon Prime Day 2019.

Remember, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of all these big discounts, but it’s pretty easy to sign up if you’re not. Click here if you’re in the UK, or here if you’re in the US. Plus, if you sign up today, you can get £20 off a year’s membership. What’s more, you can always use the 30-day free trial to take advantage of the deals if you don’t fancy stumping up a full year’s membership in one go. Just remember to cancel it before you get charged an entire year’s membership.

Best graphics card deals (UK):

Read our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more info

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Pulse (4GB) – £117 (down from £172, plus a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass on PC)

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ (4GB) – £126 (down from £187, plus a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass on PC)

Best monitor deals (UK):

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

Acer Predator XB271HU – £498 from Amazon (down from £599)

Specs: 24in, 2560×1440, IPS panel

Dell S2417DG – £280 from Amazon (down from £380)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 240Hz, TN panel

Asus ROG Strix XG248Q – £299 from Amazon (down from £410)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, DisplayHDR 400, VA panel

BenQ EX3203R – £335 from Amazon (down from £430, read our BenQ EX3203R review for more details)

Specs: 28in, 4K, HDR, TN panel

BenQ EL2870U – £200 from Amazon (down from £259, read our BenQ EL2870U review for more details)

Specs: 32in, 4K, HDR, VA panel

BenQ EW3270U – £300 from Amazon (down from £259)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

Acer XF240H – £161 from Amazon (down from £180)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel

Acer Nitro VG270UP – £280 from Amazon (down from £347)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, TN panel

AOC G2590VXQ – £90 from Amazon (down from £128)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 75Hz, IPS panel

AOC Q3279VWFD8 – £138 from Amazon (down from £199)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

HP 24fh – £120 from Amazon (down from £149)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

HP 27fh – £160 from Amazon (down from £199)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

HP Omen 25 – £175 from Amazon (down from £250)

Ultrawide monitors

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, DisplayHDR 400, VA panel

BenQ EX3501R – £499 from Amazon (down from £585)

Specs: 35in, 3440×1440, 100Hz, VA panel

Asus ROG Strix XG35VQ – £570 from Amazon (down from £680)

Regular monitors

Specs: 40in, 4K, VA panel

Philips BDM4037UW – £360 from Amazon (down from £530, read our Philips BDM4037UW review for more details)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, HDR, VA panel

BenQ EW277HDR – £136 from Amazon (down from £165, read our BenQ EW277HDR review for more details)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, TN panel

BenQ GL2580H – £90 from Amazon (down from £112, read our BenQ GL2580H review for more details)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, TN panel

BenQ GW2480 – £75 from Amazon (down from £105, read our BenQ GW2480 review for more details)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, TN panel

BenQ GW2780 – £98 from Amazon (down from £153)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

HP 24f – £95 from Amazon (down from £119)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

HP 24w – £80 from Amazon (down from £100)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

HP 27w – £120 from Amazon (down from £149)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

Dell S2419H – £133 from Amazon (down from £160)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, TN panel

Dell SE2417HG – £95 from Amazon (down from £119)

Best SSD deals (UK):

Read our Samsung 970 Evo review for more info

Samsung 970 Evo (1TB) – £130 from Amazon (down from £187)

Read our Samsung 860 Evo review for more info

Samsung 860 Evo (1TB) – £100 from Amazon (down from £132)

Read our WD My Passport SSD review for more info

WD My Passport Portable SSD (512GB) – £74 from Amazon (down from £100)

Best VR deals (UK):

Oculus Rift + Touch Controllers – £330 (down from £350)

Oculus Go (32GB) – £154 (down from £194)

Oculus Go (64GB) – £204 (down from £244)

Best gaming headset deals (UK):

Read our Steelseries Arctis 7 review for more info

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £93 from Amazon (down from £119)

Read our Steelseries Arctis Pro + GameDAC review for more info

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – £205 from Amazon (down from £280)

Read our HyperX Cloud Alpha review for more info

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro – £58 from Amazon (down from £90)

Read our Corsair Void Pro RGB review for more info

Corsair Void Pro RGB – £57 from Amazon (down from £83)

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – £70 from Amazon (down from £88)

Corsair Void Pro Surround – £56 from Amazon (down from £72)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – £64 from Amazon (down from £88)

Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB – £81 from Amazon (down from £116, read our HyperX Alloy Elite review for more details)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, red LED

HyperX Alloy FPS – £52 from Amazon (down from £75, read our HyperX Alloy FPS review for more details)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – £126 from Amazon (down from £170)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Blue switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 – £105 from Amazon (down from £128)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

– £108 from Amazon (down from £135)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 – £108 from Amazon (down from £154)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB – £83 from Amazon (down from £119)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, red LED, tenkeyless

Corsair K63 – £56 from Amazon (down from £69)

Keyboard specs: Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Elite – £122 from Amazon (down from £150)

Keyboard specs: Mecha membrane switches, RGB

Razer Ornata Chroma – £61 from Amazon (down from £80)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba and Firefly Hyperflux surface – £168 from Amazon (down from £199, read our Razer Mamba + Firefly Hyperflux review for more details)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, 50 hour battery life, right-handed

Razer Mamba Wireless – £64 from Amazon (down from £80)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 9 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba Elite – £55 from Amazon (down from £69)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Razer Basilisk – £44 from Amazon (down from £55)

Mouse specs: 18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M65 Elite RGB – £40 from Amazon (down from £60, read our Corsair M65 Elite RGB review for more details)

Mouse specs: 10,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless – £36 from Amazon (down from £55, read our Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless review for more details)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 17 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB – £51 from Amazon (down from £70, read our Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB review for more details)