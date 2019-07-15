Cyberpunk 2077 release date, trailers, previews

So E3 2019 has come and gone, with Cyberpunk 2077 getting the bulk of the attention that eventful week. We got many surprises, not least of which that John Wick himself Keanu Reeves has now been confirmed as having a large part in the game, but also some more details from the various previews.

Cyberpunk 2077 release date

We now have a release date of 16th April 2020 for Cyberpunk 2077. That’s a lot sooner than I think anyone expected.

Cyberpunk 2077 trailers

From what we’ve seen so far of Cyberpunk 2077, it is a first-person open-world RPG based on the pen and paper RPG – Cyberpunk 2020 by Mike Pondsmith. There are plenty of trailers throughout the article that showcase exactly how it will play, but as with any game, it’s all subject to change according to Adam Badowski.

Cyberpunk 2077 previews

Recently, Matt went to E3 2019 to see how the game was shaping up ahead of its release date. He points out that the gunplay looks to need a bit of work, stating:

On a very different note, the shooting looks limp. Bullets pile into people as their healthbars tick down, each shot lacking impact despite goon after goon tumbling to the floor. I’m hoping I won’t need to resort to my gun too often, though: abilities like that turret manhandling spice up what looks like piddly gunplay.

For another opinion, there is also Brendan’s first impressions from the first E3 demonstration. The 50-minute demo was full of things that left his brain “…feeling very fizzy.” The player will take on the role of V, an otherwise completely customised character as the player would be able to choose their own gender, skin colour, body shape, etc. There will also be a background that you can choose at the beginning that leads to certain events unfolding in certain ways based on your upbringing. Also, it’s worth noting that you can give them a proper name should you so wish, but V is the alias they go by.

Judging from our first preview and the demonstration, Cyberpunk 2077 is in first-person, complete with a standard HUD, and is a bit of a mix between Grand Theft Auto meets Deus Ex with its ambitious amount of things to do. It will primarily involve melee or gun-based combat, with V being somewhat nimble on foot and possessing abilities to aid in their survival, but this is not the only way to solve a particular problem. Numerous times during the demo, there are moments where the player has dialogue options that use their more sociable skills to defuse any potentially fatal situation. Of course, there’s no guarantee that things will go smoothly – this is Cyberpunk after all.

Since it’s based on an already existing system, it includes a lot of nods to the original Cyberpunk 2020 rules, including a stat for coolness which is to determine your character’s willingness to fight while wounded and your fighting ability under fire, as well as just how cool they are. Certain equipped items can also boost stats, such as the leather jacket that V puts on during the demo that has a boost to street cred – allowing for better vendor prices. V is also shown to obtain a spider bot that shoots enemies for you, as well as an off-screen helper to pinpoint enemies to shoot. In fact, you’re free to be as much of a maniac as you want to, though not against kids or plot-essential NPCs.

As for any semblance of multiplayer, Maciej Pietra said:

“Currently we are really focusing on developing the fully open-world roleplaying game. And what you’re going to get straight from the box will be a fully fledged single-player experience. When it comes to the multiplayer, I’ll be honest, we’re doing some R&D, we’re researching but that’s all I have to say.”

Cyberpunk 2077 classes

Cyberpunk 2077 uses three of the existing classes found within Cyberpunk 2020. Netrunners are your computer hackers, able to slip through the toughest security measures or uncover corporate secrets. Techies meanwhile are described as “renegade mechanics”, preferring to tinker with more physical contraptions and the human body rather than the internet.

For those that just want to punch things, there are the Solos – the hired muscle; combat focused with the uncanny ability to notice any dangerous traps or generally avoid harm. Cyberpunk 2077 will allow you to choose to specialise in one, or use a mix of the three as the game progresses.

Cyberpunk 2077 collector’s edition

Before we go, there is some information about the game’s collector’s edition. It will include:

A copy of the game

Digital stuff – soundtrack, source book for Cyberpunk 2020, an art booklet and wallpapers

Metal pin

Embroidered patches

Stickers

A collector’s edition box

World compendium

10 inch figurine of V and bike

Full map of Night City

Postcards of Night City

Collector’s art book

A key chain with the Quatra V-Tech car

Steel book case

Survival guide inside an Evidence bag

Now that we have a date to aim for, we’ll be keeping this page up to date with any relevant details that we find between now and next April. We’ll bring you more on Cyberpunk 2077 in the months leading to its release date.