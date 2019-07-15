The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Dwarf Fortress will let dwarves pet animals and I'm sure that won't backfire

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th July 2019 / 5:11PM

If you’ve been following our Nate’s attempts to build a Dwarf Fortress zoo in the Basement of Curiosity, you might think it couldn’t get much worse between the paved-over Bird Hole and the monstrous bristleworm. Oh it can. Two words: petting zoo. A future update will add the ability for folks to pet animals, y’see.

“Oh god,” Basement of Curiosity head keeper Nate Crowley responded.

“You can pet animals now,” developers Bay 12 Games said in a development update post last week. We can see the video games industry continues to reverberate with aftershocks from the impact of the ‘Can You Pet The Dog?’ Twitter account. But this wouldn’t be Dwarf Fortress if petting were that simple.

“Necromancers can pet their zombie animals too, and the living can try too if they are foolish,” the post continues. “Hmm, I think a necromancer might also be able to pet their zombie humanoids, due to how it does the detection.”

Oh good. Great. Lovely.

The post also got into other progress on pets and mounts, and yes of course necromancer adventurers can ride beasties they raise.

Given how the complexities of Dwarf Fortress can interact in surprising ways (a classic example being cats vomiting and dying all over pubs after walking across boozy floors then licking their paws clean), I’m sure terrible things can happen simply when stroking a good boy. And I daren’t even consider the horrors waiting should Nate try to make a petting zoo.

Petting should arrive in Dwarf Fortress sssssooonnnish? The game’s still free to download from its site. A premium version is coming to Steam with a price tag to cover new music, an official graphics tileset, and more of Bay 12’s medical costs.

Tagged with , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Dwarf Fortress digging up paid version with official graphics pack

132

Dwarf Fortress dwarves can now mull over their long term memories

34

Dwarf Fortress dwarves to be given memories, dev shows no remorse

38

Dwarf Fortress artefact update adds raids, rescues and cover identities

28

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Devotion won't be re-released any time soon, following Chinese controversy and censorship

Why are so many old games coming back? We asked developers why they chase nostalgia

Throwback Thursday

1

Steam Charts: Bubbling Trousers Edition

Plop Ten

6

Teamfight Tactics strategy guide - beginner's tips, how to play