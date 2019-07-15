The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Twitter's Microtrailers, the funnest way to follow Steam releases, is back

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

15th July 2019 / 12:13PM

The best way to experience Steam’s torrent of new releases is @microtrailers, a Twitter bot which indiscriminately tweets about (most) launches with cut-down six-second versions of their trailers. With no curation and no adaptive algorithm, it gives a raw look at the range of modern games, the big-budget alongside the no-budget, the flashy alongside the plain, the serious war game alongside the horny anime puzzle game. It’s so great that Valve copied it for their Steam Labs experiments. Troublingly, when Valve launched their algorithmitated Micro Trailers last week, the original Twitter bot went down. Did they kill it to replace it with a worse version? Naw, relax! It was a technical hiccup and the Steamy treat is back, baby.

The Twitter bot is run by Ichiro Lambe of Dejobaan Games, the gang behind excellently-named games like AaaaaAAaaaAAAaaAAAAaAAAAA!!! – A Reckless Disregard For Gravity and Elegy For A Dead World. He’s also been working on odds and ends with Valve, including Steam’s Micro Trailers experiment. Which made it seem weird that the bot died on Thursday the 11th, the same day as the Steam feature went live.

I was on holiday last week so I missed most video game happenings, but upset over its apparent demise was a big blip on my digital radar. Steam’s take on Micro Trailers might be more useful for some, with pages separating games by genres and popularity and such, but all that’s contrary to what I like so much about the Twitter bot (even if it does miss some releases for whatever technical reason).

The Twitter bot gives a great look at what’s actually coming out on Steam. I like that no clumsy algorithm is curating by meaningless genres or popularity. I like seeing so many games I’ll likely never play, just to know this variety exists. I like trailers crunched down to six seconds, enjoyable in themselves as short bursts of who-knows-what. I adore when it posts great-looking games I’d otherwise have never seen. I like that it’s just there on Twitter, slipping games into my regular Twitter stream of jokes and photographs of rocks. I am delighted when it posts games or trailers so strange that I shout “WHAT?” and show everyone in the RPS treehouse, as I do several times per week. I was sorry to see it go. I am delighted to see it return.

“Ah, @MicroTrailers is down accidentally, not permanently,” Lambe tweeted on Friday. “My bad. It’ll come back up on its own soon!”

And indeed it did. Go on, get over there.

Tagged with , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Devotion won't be re-released any time soon, following Chinese controversy and censorship

Dwarf Fortress will let dwarves pet animals and I'm sure that won't backfire

Why are so many old games coming back? We asked developers why they chase nostalgia

Throwback Thursday

1

Steam Charts: Bubbling Trousers Edition

Plop Ten

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Devotion won't be re-released any time soon, following Chinese controversy and censorship

Dwarf Fortress will let dwarves pet animals and I'm sure that won't backfire

Why are so many old games coming back? We asked developers why they chase nostalgia

Throwback Thursday

1

Steam Charts: Bubbling Trousers Edition

Plop Ten

6