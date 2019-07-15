Teamfight Tactics strategy guide - beginner's tips, how to play

Teamfight Tactics is the new mode in League of Legends based on the auto-battler trend. It’s a kind of automated strategy game where you purchase and deploy champions to fight on your behalf in every round, but you have no direct control over how they perform while in combat. The aim is to eliminate all seven of your opponents before your life total runs out. If you’ve played the other games in the genre (that is, Auto Chess and Dota Underlords), there are some important differences in Teamfight Tactics that you will need to know going in.

Teamfight Tactics guide

This guide will go over all the basics for Teamfight Tactics, as well as have links to more in-depth guides on some of the more complicated strategies, and top tier champions.

How to play Teamfight Tactics – and how to win

Teamfight Tactics guide series If the info you’re after is a little more specific, why not head over to one of our focused Teamfight Tactics strategy guide pages? Teamfight Tactics items – A list of all of the item combinations and which ones to invest in for your team. Teamfight Tactics best team comps – A collection of the best team comps to invest in. Teamfight Tactics tier list – The complete champion’s tier list with all the skills and stats. Teamfight Tactics champions – Learn about Champion drop rates and their Classes and Origins. Teamfight Tactics gold – Tips for making money as quickly as possible in Teamfight Tactics. Teamfight Tactics beta pass – Learn everything about the beta pass, upcoming champions, and eventually all about the upcoming Season Pass.

Teamfight Tactics is an 8-player PvP strategy game that’s played across multiple boards. Each player begins the game with 100 life and their aim is to avoid being eliminated by having their health reduced to zero. In order to do this, they’ll need to save up gold to buy a small army, equipping items onto them and building team compositions with certain synergies.

Games are divided into timed stages. Each stage has a period of time where you either buy champions to use in your team or draft a free champion from a small selection; as well as a period when teams fight each other on multiple fronts or fights against Creeps. You have no control over the battles themselves.

Unlike other auto-battler games, Teamfight Tactics also has two varieties of shared traits for their champions. Every champion has at least one Origin and one Class. These work in much the same way as synergies in other auto-battlers, in that each one gives your team a bonus depending on how many of a single type of champion is present on the battlefield. For example, having three Yordles will give your ally Yordles a 20% chance to evade attacks, while a full team of six will enable them to dodge 50% of attacks made against them. Champions are also sorted into tiers, with higher tiers being harder to come by in the shop but they’re generally stronger than lower-tier champions. You also need to increase your own player level to gain access to better champions to buy in the shop.

The general strategy is to buy duplicates of champions you own until you have three of the same champion. This will automatically upgrade your invested unit to Rank 2, which in turn increases their stats and improves their skill. You will need to balance this with your player level, and item combinations you have equipped to your champions, as well as positioning your champions in order to win the game.

Teamfight Tactics Items overview

Items have an increased level of complexity in Teamfight Tactics. They’re obtained by either defeating Creeps in Minion phase, or in every Draft phase equipped to your champion of choice – though you can sell your chosen champion if you just wanted the item.

You can combine two different items by equipping them to the same hero, turning it into a brand new item. Dragging the item from your stash on the left onto the champion, before releasing your left click to drop it, will allow you to see the item you’ll craft by dropping it onto that champion. Once this is done, it’s irreversible unless you sell that champion.

Items are by far the most game-changing part of Teamfight Tactics, and you’ll likely want a cheat sheet for keeping track of how to make the items in the game. Our Teamfight Tactics items guide has one you can have open alongside your game, as well as the full list of item stats so you know what each item does.

Teamfight Tactics Champion synergies

Your team consists of champions that are bought from the shop or drafted in the Draft phase. There are 50 so far in the game organised into five different tiers, which are initially placed on the bench positioned just below the board. You can then drag your team members onto the battlefield.

Each champion has a bunch of stats, like health, damage, attack speed, various defences, and more – but there’s a lot more to contemplate when purchasing your champions of choice.

Skills – every champion has at least one ability. All of these are active abilities with different ways to affect the enemy team or aid your own.

– every champion has at least one ability. All of these are active abilities with different ways to affect the enemy team or aid your own. Star Level – each champion can be upgraded to have their health increased. Unlike other auto-battlers, the only stat that seems to be upgraded is health, but it still makes a massive difference in battles. To do this, you combine three copies of a Level 1 champion to make a Level 2 champion. Three Level 2 champions make a Level 3 champion, but this takes a grand total of nine Level 1 champions to create.

each champion can be upgraded to have their health increased. Unlike other auto-battlers, the only stat that seems to be upgraded is health, but it still makes a massive difference in battles. To do this, you combine three copies of a Level 1 champion to make a Level 2 champion. Three Level 2 champions make a Level 3 champion, but this takes a grand total of nine Level 1 champions to create. Player Level – Player Levels affect how many champions you can deploy at any given time. You’ll need a certain amount of experience to increase your Player Level, which can either be earned slowly through playing the game or boosted by spending gold.

Player Levels affect how many champions you can deploy at any given time. You’ll need a certain amount of experience to increase your Player Level, which can either be earned slowly through playing the game or boosted by spending gold. Origins and Classes – These are traits that champions share grant either each other or your entire team bonuses. The more of the same types of Origin or Class that your team has on the battlefield, the better the bonuses.

These are traits that champions share grant either each other or your entire team bonuses. The more of the same types of Origin or Class that your team has on the battlefield, the better the bonuses. Positioning – There are 21 spaces that your team can occupy and the enemy will appear on the opposite end. The general idea is to stick champions with high defence in front of weaker champions, though Assassin champions leap behind your frontline.

Knowing which are the best champions can be difficult on the fly, so we’ve prepared our rankings for each one in our Teamfight Tactics tier list guide. You can also look at our Teamfight Tactics best team comps guide for specific team comps in the form of a cheat sheet, to get the jump on your opponents.

Teamfight Tactics gold and shopping overview

You’ll need gold to win games of Teamfight Tactics – lots of gold. During the shop phase, you’ll be able to spend gold earned from battle to purchase champions for your team. You’ll start the first shop phase with two gold, which increases by one gold per turn until reaching five gold at the beginning of the second stage. This is proceeded by the first attacking phase, indicating that any gold earned from that point onwards is earned based on your performance. Here’s a breakdown of the rewards:

In a multiplayer game, you only have 30 seconds per in the shop phase to make your decisions before the next phase of combat begins. But as long as you have a healthy supply of gold, you have plenty of options for spending income on new champions and increasing your Player Level. For more detailed stats of how exactly gold is accumulated in Teamfight Tactics, head to our Teamfight Tactics gold guide which also has suggestions for different tactics for playing the economy game.

Teamfight Tactics tips and tricks – top strategies for winning matches

Finally, we will leave you with ten top beginner’s tips that you should take into consideration before and while playing online against real players in your first dozen or so matches.

1) In the early game, if you can’t find the champion you’re looking for, don’t spend money on a reroll. Instead, you should save the money for later turns so that you have more gold to spend when it matters the most.

Instead, you should save the money for later turns so that you have more gold to spend when it matters the most. 2) Know where to find the stats for champions and their synergies. You can get individual information by right-clicking on a champion will bring up their stats and a summary of their skill. You can also check shared abilities by looking at the far left of the screen, which tells you how far you are from hitting a requirement for the bonuses that each Origin and Class offers to your team.

You can get individual information by right-clicking on a champion will bring up their stats and a summary of their skill. You can also check shared abilities by looking at the far left of the screen, which tells you how far you are from hitting a requirement for the bonuses that each Origin and Class offers to your team. 3) Adapt your strategy to suit your current situation. If you lose the earliest attack phase, you may wish to carry on losing to increase the amount of gold you accumulate via the losing streak. Since money is key to purchasing new champions for your roster, this could be the difference between winning and losing games.

If you lose the earliest attack phase, you may wish to carry on losing to increase the amount of gold you accumulate via the losing streak. Since money is key to purchasing new champions for your roster, this could be the difference between winning and losing games. 4) Before every draft stage, try to memorise what the champions you have on your team look like. It’ll take a few games to work out which champion you’re looking for to augment your team, so if you’re starting out, try to remember who’s currently on your bench. You can use the mini-map at the bottom right of the screen to look at your team if you forget. If none of the champions on offer are the champions you need, look to scupper an opponent’s draft instead by taking a higher tier champion they might be scouting for.

It’ll take a few games to work out which champion you’re looking for to augment your team, so if you’re starting out, try to remember who’s currently on your bench. You can use the mini-map at the bottom right of the screen to look at your team if you forget. If none of the champions on offer are the champions you need, look to scupper an opponent’s draft instead by taking a higher tier champion they might be scouting for. 5) Speaking of the mini-map, make sure you at least cycle through the opposing player’s field so that you get a look at their team composition. You can do this by using the mini-map at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, or by using the hotkeys 1 and 2. This is particularly useful in the late-game as you can see where they’ve placed their champions and adjust accordingly.

You can do this by using the mini-map at the bottom right-hand corner of the screen, or by using the hotkeys 1 and 2. This is particularly useful in the late-game as you can see where they’ve placed their champions and adjust accordingly. 6) Unit placement is also very important. Bunching up units may make you vulnerable to area of effect attacks. If you find yourself suddenly losing to enemy teams, it may be that they’ve adjusted their positions. Pay attention to champions that fall first and why that is the case.

If you find yourself suddenly losing to enemy teams, it may be that they’ve adjusted their positions. Pay attention to champions that fall first and why that is the case. 7) Learn some recipes off by heart ahead of time, or write them down. In the heat of a game, a misplaced item can turn an otherwise flawless game into one that spirals out of control. Choose a bunch of items that you reckon would be beneficial and save your basic items until you have the correct items to make your desired combined item.

In the heat of a game, a misplaced item can turn an otherwise flawless game into one that spirals out of control. Choose a bunch of items that you reckon would be beneficial and save your basic items until you have the correct items to make your desired combined item. 8) Several things affect which champions are available from the shop. These include champions that have been bought by other players, as well as your Player Level. If you’re not seeing enough of the better tier units, spend some cash into Player Levels – preferably when your gold is above 50.

These include champions that have been bought by other players, as well as your Player Level. If you’re not seeing enough of the better tier units, spend some cash into Player Levels – preferably when your gold is above 50. 9) Don’t be afraid to sell upgraded units. The champions of higher tiers have better overall stats aside from health, so sell off weaker champions unless you’ve managed to progress their star rank to level 3. Do keep in mind the synergies that might be affected by the sale of your upgraded champion.

The champions of higher tiers have better overall stats aside from health, so sell off weaker champions unless you’ve managed to progress their star rank to level 3. Do keep in mind the synergies that might be affected by the sale of your upgraded champion. 10) Above all else, don’t rest on your laurels in the mid-game. Just because things are going well now, doesn’t mean that you’re ahead. Your enemies may be sacrificing their teams in order to build up their coffers. Keep spending money wisely and look at what your opponents are doing, then alter your strateegy accordingly.

Teamfight Tactics strategy guide page links

As this mode is still relatively new to League of Legends, optimised strategies and new tactics are being discovered on a daily basis, so do check back often as the tips may change. If you have any big tips that have helped you in your games, do share them with us below as they may feature as part of the guide in the future. In the meantime, you can check out our other guide pages for more focused overviews on key aspects of the game.