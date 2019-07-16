Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best PC gaming deals (Day 2)

There is light at the end of the tunnel, deals friends, as today marks the second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2019. It’s been a long old slog for your deals herald, what with the Amazon worker strikes going on in one corner, and the mad frenzy of deals hunters scrabbling to break down the deals doors on the other, but the end is finally in sight.

By all means don’t read the rest of this article if you’d rather do your bit and support the Amazon strike workers. That’s fine by me. But if you are an Amazon Prime member and want to find the best Amazon Prime Day PC gaming deals that are still left, I’ve collated them below for you.

Remember, you do have to be an Amazon Prime member in order to take advantage of all these big discounts.

These deals are being updated throughout the day, so be sure to check back regularly for even fresher discounts. Or not, you know, if you’d rather boycott the whole thing. There will always be more deals to be had in our regular Best PC Gaming Deals roundup at the end of the week.

Best graphics card deals (UK):

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 review for more info

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2060 Advanced – £343 from Amazon (down from £445, plus a free copy of Control and Wolfenstein: YoungBlood)

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Dual Edition – £226 from Amazon (down from £283)

Asus GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Dual Edition – £226 from Amazon (down from £283)

Read our AMD Radeon RX 580 review for more info

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Pulse (4GB) – £117 (down from £172, plus a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass on PC)

Sapphire Radeon RX 580 Nitro+ (4GB) – £126 (down from £187, plus a free three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass on PC)

Best graphics card deals (US):

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2070 AMP Extreme – $496 (down from $552, plus a free copy of Control and Wolfenstein: YoungBlood)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Twin Fan – $610 (down from $689, plus a free copy of Control and Wolfenstein: YoungBlood)

Read our Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti review for more info

Zotac GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Twin Fan – $1040 (down from $1250, plus a free copy of Control and Wolfenstein: YoungBlood)

Best monitor deals (UK):

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, IPS panel

Acer Predator XB271HU – £490 from Amazon (down from £599)

Specs: 24in, 2560×1440, IPS panel

Dell S2417DG – £280 from Amazon (down from £380)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

Philips 276E9QJAB – £120 from Amazon (down from £150)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

AOC G2790PX – £190 from Amazon (down from £250)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, VA panel

Samsung C24RG50 – £165 from Amazon (down from £220)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, VA panel

Samsung C27R500 – £130 from Amazon (down from £195)

Specs: 28in, 4K, VA panel

Samsung LU28E570 – £185 from Amazon (down from £250)

Specs: 28in, 4K, VA panel

Samsung U32H850 – £260 from Amazon (down from £295)

Specs: 32in, 4K, VA panel

Samsung U28H750 – £350 from Amazon (down from £443)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, IPS panel

LG34WK500 – £260 from Amazon (down from £335)

Specs: 38in, 3840×1600, IPS panel

Acer XR382CQK – £767 from Amazon (down from £900)

Specs: 28in, 4K, HDR, TN panel

BenQ EL2870U – £200 from Amazon (down from £259)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

Acer XF240H – £160 from Amazon (down from £180)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, IPS panel

Acer Nitro VG270UP – £288 from Amazon (down from £347)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

HP 24fh – £120 from Amazon (down from £149)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

HP 27fh – £160 from Amazon (down from £199)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

HP Omen 25 – £175 from Amazon (down from £250)

Regular monitors

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel

Samsung LC32JG50 – £240 from Amazon (down from £325)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, HDR, VA panel

BenQ EW277HDR – £136 from Amazon (down from £165)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, TN panel

BenQ GL2580H – £88 from Amazon (down from £112)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

HP 24f – £96 from Amazon (down from £119)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

HP 24w – £80 from Amazon (down from £100)

Specs: 27in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

HP 27w – £120 from Amazon (down from £149)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

Dell S2419H – £134 from Amazon (down from £160)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, TN panel

Dell SE2417HG – £95 from Amazon (down from £119)

Best monitor deals (US):

Nvidia G-Sync monitors

Specs: 32in, 4K, IPS panel

Acer Predator XB321HK – $699 from Amazon (down from $800)

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, 165Hz, TN panel

Asus ROG Swift PG27VQ – $670 from Amazon (down from $702)

Specs: 34in, 2560×1080, 144Hz IPS panel with Nvidia G-Sync

LG 34GL750-B – $380 from Amazon (down from $550)

AMD FreeSync monitors

Specs: 28in, 4K, HDR, TN panel

BenQ EL2870U – $300 from Amazon (down from $340)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

Viewsonic XG2402 – $200 from Amazon (down from $240)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 75Hz, TN panel

MSI Optix G24VC – $109 from Amazon (down from $150)

Specs: 28in, 4K, TN panel

Acer KG281K – $250 from Amazon (down from $305)

Specs: 24in, 1920×1080, 144Hz, TN panel

Acer KG241Q – $150 from Amazon (down from $183)

Regular monitors

Specs: 27in, 2560×1440, IPS panel

BenQ GW2765HT – $200 from Amazon (down from $280)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, IPS panel

Viewsonic VX3276 – $196 from Amazon (down from $280)

Specs: 25in, 1920×1080, IPS panel

Asus MX259H – $150 from Amazon (down from $174)

Specs: 32in, 2560×1440, 144Hz, VA panel

Samsung CJ35 – $299 from Amazon (down from $330)

Best SSD deals (UK):

Read our Crucial MX500 review for more info

Crucial MX500 (2TB) – £164 from Amazon (down from £205, Frustration-Free Packaging option)

Crucial BX500 (1TB) – £76 from Amazon (down from £96)

Crucial BX500 (1TB) – £76 from Amazon (down from £96)

WD Blue 3D NAND (500GB) – £52 from Amazon (down from £59)

WD Blue 3D NAND (500GB) – £52 from Amazon (down from £59)

WD Black SN750 (500GB) – £105 from Amazon (down from £129)

WD Black SN750 (500GB) – £105 from Amazon (down from £129)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – £118 from Amazon (down from £157)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – £118 from Amazon (down from £157)

WD My Passport Portable SSD (512GB) – £74 from Amazon (down from £100)

WD My Passport Portable SSD (512GB) – £74 from Amazon (down from £100)

Best SSD deals (US):

Crucial MX500 (2TB) – $184 from Amazon (down from $230)

Crucial BX500 (1TB) – $80 from Amazon (down from $100)

Samsung 860 Qvo (4TB) – $400 from Amazon (down from $490)

Samsung 860 Qvo/strong> (4TB) – $400 from Amazon (down from $490)

WD Black 3D NVMe (1TB) – $165 from Amazon (down from $254)

WD Black 3D NVMe (1TB) – $165 from Amazon (down from $254)

WD Black SN750 (1TB) – $175 from Amazon (down from $229)

WD Blue 3D NAND (4TB) – $430 from Amazon (down from $550)

Samsung T5 (1TB) – $150 from Amazon (down from $170)

Best VR deals (UK):

Oculus Rift + Touch Controllers – £330 (down from £350)

Oculus Go (32GB) – £159 (down from £194)

Oculus Go (64GB) – £209 (down from £244)

Best VR deals (US):

Oculus Go (64GB) – $209 (down from $249)

Best gaming headset deals (UK):

Corsair HS70 – £70 from Amazon (down from £95)

Corsair HS70 – £70 from Amazon (down from £95)

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £93 from Amazon (down from £119)

Steelseries Arctis 7 – £93 from Amazon (down from £119)

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – £205 from Amazon (down from £280)

Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless – £205 from Amazon (down from £280)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro – £58 from Amazon (down from £90)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Pro – £58 from Amazon (down from £90)

Corsair Void Pro RGB – £57 from Amazon (down from £83)

Corsair Void Pro RGB – £57 from Amazon (down from £83)

Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless – £70 from Amazon (down from £88)

Corsair Void Pro Surround – £56 from Amazon (down from £72)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – £64 from Amazon (down from £88)

Best gaming headset deals (US):

HyperX Cloud Flight – $90 from Amazon (down from $115)

HyperX Cloud Flight – $90 from Amazon (down from $115)

HyperX Cloud Revolver – $70 from Amazon (down from $102)

HyperX Cloud Stinger – $40 from Amazon (down from $50)

HyperX Cloud II – $70 from Amazon (down from $84)

Corsair HS70 – $60 from Amazon (down from $92)

Corsair Void Pro RGB – $50 from Amazon (down from $80)

Corsair Void Pro Surround – $50 from Amazon (down from $68)

Steelseries Arctis 7 – $100 from Amazon (down from $130)

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition – $62 from Amazon (down from $63)

Razer Nari Wireless – $100 from Amazon (down from $120)

Razer Nari Ultimate – $150 from Amazon (down from $184)

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum – $50 from Amazon (down from $129)

Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals (UK):

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB – £81 from Amazon (down from £116)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, red LED

HyperX Alloy FPS – £52 from Amazon (down from £75)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum – £126 from Amazon (down from £170)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Blue switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 – £105 from Amazon (down from £128)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 – £108 from Amazon (down from £135)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 – £108 from Amazon (down from £154)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K65 Rapidfire RGB – £83 from Amazon (down from £119)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, red LED, tenkeyless

Corsair K63 – £56 from Amazon (down from £69)

Keyboard specs: Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Elite – £122 from Amazon (down from £150)

Keyboard specs: Mecha membrane switches, RGB

Razer Ornata Chroma – £61 from Amazon (down from £80)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba and Firefly Hyperflux surface – £168 from Amazon (down from £199)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 9 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba Elite – £55 from Amazon (down from £69)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Razer Basilisk – £44 from Amazon (down from £55)

Mouse specs: 18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M65 Elite RGB – £40 from Amazon (down from £60)

Mouse specs: 10,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless – £36 from Amazon (down from £55)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 17 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB – £51 from Amazon (down from £70)

Best gaming mouse and keyboard deals (US):

Keyboard specs: Opto-mechanical switches, RGB

Razer Huntsman – $100 from Amazon (down from $144)

Keyboard specs: Membrane keys, RGB

Razer Cynosa Chroma – $43 from Amazon (down from $45)

Keyboard specs: Mecha membrane switches, RGB

Razer Ornata Chroma – $60 from Amazon (down from $98)

Keyboard specs: Razer Green switches, RGB

Razer Blackwidow Elite – $115 from Amazon (down from $139)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

Corsair K70 RGB MK2 – $100 from Amazon (down from $169)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Blue switches, RGB

Corsair K68 RGB – $70 from Amazon (down from $120)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Speed switches, RGB

Corsair K68 RGB – $80 from Amazon (down from $100)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, RGB

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB – $100 from Amazon (down from $120)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Blue switches, RGB

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB – $100 from Amazon (down from $118)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

HyperX Alloy Elite RGB – $100 from Amazon (down from $140)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Silver Speed switches, RGB

HyperX Alloy FPS RGB – $80 from Amazon (down from $110)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Asus ROG Claymore – $180 from Amazon (down from $250)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Red switches, RGB, tenkeyless

Asus ROG Claymore – $120 from Amazon (down from $160)

Keyboard specs: Cherry MX Brown switches, RGB

Asus ROG Strix Flare – $135 from Amazon (down from $170)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Razer Lancehead Tournament Edition – $35 from Amazon (down from $53)

Mouse specs: 6200 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

HyperX Pulsefire Core – $20 from Amazon (down from $30)

Mouse specs: 10,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Harpoon RGB Wireless – $40 from Amazon (down from $50)

Mouse specs: 18,000 DPI, 8 buttons, right-handed

Corsair M65 Elite RGB – $45 from Amazon (down from $48)

Mouse specs: 18,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Ironclaw RGB – $40 from Amazon (down from $50)

Mouse specs: 12,400 DPI, 6 buttons, ambidextrous

Corsair M55 RGB Pro – $20 from Amazon (down from $25)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 17 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB – $50 from Amazon (down from $54)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Corsair Glaive – $40 from Amazon (down from $53)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Asus ROG Gladius II – $68 from Amazon (down from $94)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Asus ROG Gladius II Origin – $68 from Amazon (down from $90)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 8 buttons, ambidextrous

Steelseries Sensei 310 – $40 from Amazon (down from $47)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 310 – $40 from Amazon (down from $44)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 600 – $50 from Amazon (down from $73)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Steelseries Rival 650 Wireless – $90 from Amazon (down from $118)

Mouse specs: 10,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

HyperX Pulsefire FPS Pro – $30 from Amazon (down from $45)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 6 buttons, right-handed

HyperX Pulsefire Surge – $40 from Amazon (down from $50)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Mamba and Firefly Hyperflux surface – $190 from Amazon (down from $214)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 12 buttons, right-handed

Razer Naga Trinity – $55 from Amazon (down from $73)

Mouse specs: 16,000 DPI, 7 buttons, right-handed

Razer Deathadder Elite – $35 from Amazon (down from $45)

Mouse specs: 12,000 DPI, 11 buttons, right-handed

Logitech G503 Proteus Spectrum – $35 from Amazon (down from $47)