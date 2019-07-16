The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Assassin's Creed Odyssey retires to sunny Atlantis for its final DLC today

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

16th July 2019 / 5:54PM

Once more unto the beach, dear friends, though returning to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is usually a cheery experience, last episode’s detour to Hades aside. Judgement Of Atlantis is the third and final part of the Fate Of Atlantis arc, and likely the the last ever DLC chapter to the open-world hack n’ slasher. Out now, it finally lets players rise out of the Greek afterlife and into the sci-fi high life. Poseidon, king of the Isu, has appointed Kassandra (or Alexios) as his right hand badass and set them loose to clean up Atlantis. That probably means stabbing. Below, an infotacular trailer.

This three-part expansion being called The Fate Of Atlantis, in lieu of any bullwhip-cracking archaeologists, it’s not hard to see things ain’t so great for the First Civilization. There’s wild inequality, with greedy Isu rulers treating the human underclass as expendable. If the trailer is any indication, they’ve also got a bit of a werewolf problem, and a few horrible mutants living in the sewers with too many limbs. So, about what you expect for for a supposedly-utopian society. On the plus side, you do at least get to stab these problems with laser-edged techno-swords, which look fancy.

Outside of the main story, this expansion contains another handful of new superpowers to unlock and swap out older powers for. Of the new powers, I love the look of Kronos’ Punishment, as it’s basically the shadow-assassination move from Middle: Earth Shadow Of War, sending a short-lived clone of yourself to do a stealth kill at range. There’s also a trio of special Isu weapons (mace, spear and dagger), each of which comes in three variants. It seems that they want players to leave Atlantis feeling like a demigod, and there’s yet more free Lost Tales Of Greece to come.

The Judgement Of Atlantis is out now, and requires you to be at least level 28 and have completed the previous two DLC episodes to access it. The Fate Of Atlantis is complete now, and part of Odyssey’s £34/€40/$40 season pass, or £21/€25/$25 separately. You can read a little bit more about today’s DLC on the Ubi blog here, or see the full patch notes here.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Dominic Tarason

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Assassin's Creed Odyssey working on fix for AVX crashes

5

Wot I Think: Assassin's Creed Odyssey

It's all Greek to me

111

Assassin's Creed Odyssey guide: general tips, exploring Ancient Greece, gameplay modes,

Homer would be pleased

Assassin's Creed Odyssey Ainigmata Ostraka: all the clue solutions, the best engravings

Needles in haystacks

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Overwatch to start ending matches when it detects cheats

1

Premature Evaluation: Griftlands

Drinks all round

9

Watch Dogs: Legion spec work is "completely voluntary", Ubisoft shrug and suggest

20

Dota Underlords gold guide - tips on how to make gold quickly

Getting your money's worth