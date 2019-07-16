The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:

Fortnite is building to a monster v. mecha rumble this weekend

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

16th July 2019 / 12:26PM

You take your eyes off Fortnite Battle Royale for one minute, and the kaiju kicks off. Also a kaiju gets added. And a big mech.

The goliaths haven’t actually done anything yet, but the timer floating in the sky suggests they’re about to. As does the way we’re nearing the end of season nine, and how season finales have historically not been kind to the people of Forniteland.

The kaiju has history. We first glimpsed it back in Polar Peak during the end of season eight, when an asteroid crashed into the icesheet and woke it up. Two weeks ago, the kaiju buggered off with a castle on its back. It’s now been spotted swimming about off the island’s shores, all ominous like. I couldn’t get a glimpse of it myself, but here’s a vid from Reddit user TimSad.

I just now finally got to see the “Cattus” monster for myself. Caught him coming up from the NW part of the map. from r/FortNiteBR

In response, the people living on the island, somehow still capable of mass construction projects despite living in a place where literally everybody wants to shoot literally everybody else, are building a Pacific Rim style mega-mech. I went and had a poke at it.

Those are wings, right? Wings with jets on ’em?

For bonus fun, note that it’s being built in the caldera of the volcano that wiped out Tilted Towers way back in season four. Previous calamities have included the entire collapse (and rebuilding) of modern civilisation and a butterfly hatching from a giant purple cube before buggering off to a reality beyond our comprehension.

The timer is due to hit zero at 7pm BST (11am Pacific) on the 20th of July. At this point I wouldn’t be surprised if they have a cuddle and pop out hybrids that transform the game into some kind of baby-mechagodzilla daycare simulator.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Who am I?

Matt Cox

Staff Writer

Matt is the founding member of RPS's youth contingent. He's played more games of Dota than you've had hot dinners.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Games like Fortnite - 8 best battle royale games you can play right now

The Battle Royale of Battle Royales

2

Fortnite Fortbyte locations - Fortbyte 59 Pizza Pit, Fortbyte 58 Trombone Snobby Shores

Fortnite week 6 challenges - Horde Rush, Fortnite Season 9 challenges tips

Fortnite wind turbine locations - how to find all five in one game

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Dwarf Fortress Diary: The Basement Of Curiosity Episode Nineteen - Crossing the Rubicon

Chimps can be bad for your elf

2

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Best PC gaming deals (Day 2)

90

China forced one horror game publisher to close, but the whole region felt it

Devotion to the "public interest"

5

Have You Played... Rime?

I'm not crying

15