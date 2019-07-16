The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
11

Tetris Effect's trippy tetrominoes tumble onto PC next week

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

16th July 2019 / 4:09PM

The digital dreaming of Rez Infinite and music-matching of Lumines lock into the block-spinning puzzling of Tetris next week with the PC launch of Tetris Effect, a trippy take on tetrominoes from some of the folks behind those other two fines games. Tetris Effect debuted on PlayStation 4 in November and I’ll be very glad to have a go myself, given some of the lovely things I’ve heard about it. Hell, forget hearing about it, see it in this trailer.

That’s some good-looking Tetris, that.

Christian Donlan of our corporate sibling Eurogamer had wonderful things to say about it:

“Tetris Effect’s fearsome power emerges from the fact that it takes you back to a place you already know intimately, and then it switches synaesthesia on and lets it erupt around you and make the whole thing new again. Whales and mantas flicker and burst overhead, horses and riders made of tiny pieces of light rush through ghostly geometrical canyons, jewels form chains and the chains swing on a tinkling breeze. And even so, Tetris is still, gloriously, a game about what isn’t there yet. All this light and noise, all this quick-change artistry, and yet you still lean forward, peering through it, and playing five seconds into the hopeful future.”

Donlan you old dog, you’ve won me over again.

The PC version of Tetris Effect will support both regular screens and those pairs of diddy screens you strap to your grubby face. Today’s announcement also says the PC version is fancied up with “Unlocked resolution and an uncapped framerate if Vsync is disabled, increased texture and particle effect options, support for super high-resolution and ultrawide monitors, and more.” The particle option I desire is: more, please.

Tetris Effect is coming to PC exclusively via the Epic Games Store on July 23rd, priced at £32/€40/$40. It’s made by Monstars Inc. and Resonair, and published by Enhance. Epic exclusivity tends to last one year, so perhaps we’ll see it elsewhere eventually.

Tagged with , , , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (11)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Have You Played... Tetris?

Lines, as far as the eye can see

37

Overwatch to start ending matches when it detects cheats

1

Assassin's Creed Odyssey retires to sunny Atlantis for its final DLC today

Premature Evaluation: Griftlands

Drinks all round

9

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Overwatch to start ending matches when it detects cheats

1

Assassin's Creed Odyssey retires to sunny Atlantis for its final DLC today

Premature Evaluation: Griftlands

Drinks all round

9

Watch Dogs: Legion spec work is "completely voluntary", Ubisoft shrug and suggest

20