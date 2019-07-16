Ubisoft announce their Uplay+ subscription lineup

Because everyone else is doing it and nobody is powerful enough to stop them, Ubisoft are launching their own games subscription service this September 3rd. Uplay+ will cost $15 a month (with UK and EU pricing still unannounced) and get you access to much of the publisher’s catalogue (present and past) and most DLC, but slim-to-nonexistent pickings in the way of third party games. Today, they unveiled their full list of 108 games that’ll be available at or near the service’s launch. You can check it out on the Uplay+ site, or in alphabetical order (thanks, VentureBeat) below.

Probably the biggest perk of the Uplay+ subscription is that it includes almost all DLC. While some boosters and cosmetic goodies will have to be bought separately, it gets you the vast majority of expansions and season passes. Given that Ubisoft games are infamous for their expensive (but frequently large) expansions, that could actually save you money if you’re a semi-regular player of a few big games. Getting access to all new For Honor and Rainbow Six Siege characters as released is faintly tempting, but I just don’t have the time. I don’t think anyone does.

So, here’s the full games that’ll be available at launch, with Ubisoft’s lineup of upcoming games (which subscribers get a three-day head start on) included.

Anno 1800 Deluxe Edition

Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Director’s Cut

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — China

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — India

Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — Russia

Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry Standalone Edition

Assassin’s Creed II Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey — Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Origins — Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Origins — Discovery Tour

Assassin’s Creed: Revelations — Standard Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Rogue — Deluxe Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate — Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed: Unity — Standard Edition

Beyond Good and Evil

Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood

Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway

Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30

Child of Light

Cold Fear

Far Cry 2 Fortune’s Edition

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Standalone)

Far Cry 3 Deluxe Edition

Far Cry 4 Gold Edition

Far Cry 5 Gold Edition

Far Cry: New Dawn Deluxe Edition

Far Cry: Primal Digital Apex Edition

Flashback Origin

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition

From Dust

Gods & Monsters (coming soon)

I Am Alive

Imperialism

Imperialism 2

Might & Magic IX

Might & Magic VII: For Blood And Honor

Might & Magic VIII: Day of the Destroyer

Might & Magic X Legacy Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes II Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes III Complete Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes V Standard Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI Gold Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VI Shades of Darkness

Might & Magic: Heroes VII Deluxe Edition

Might & Magic: Heroes VII Trial by Fire

Monopoly Plus

Ode

Panzer General 2

Panzer General 3D assault

POD Gold

Prince of Persia (2008)

Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Deluxe Edition

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Prince of Persia: Warrior Within

Rayman 2

Rayman 3

Rayman Forever

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Rayman Raving Rabbids

Silent Hunter 2

Silent Hunter 3

Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific Gold Edition

Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic Gold Edition

South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition

South Park: The Stick of Truth Standard Edition

Speed Buster

Starlink Digital Deluxe Starter Kit

Steep X Games Gold Edition

The Crew Ultimate Edition

The Crew 2 Gold Edition

The Settlers 1 History Edition

The Settlers 2 History Edition

The Settlers 3 History Edition

The Settlers 4 History Edition

The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings History Edition

The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire History Edition

The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom History Edition

Tom Clancy’s EndWar

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ultimate Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Gold Edition (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Standard Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction – Deluxe Edition

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent

Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Evolution Gold Edition

Trials Fusion Standard Edition

Trials Rising Gold Edition

Uno

Valiant Hearts

Warlords Battlecry

Warlords Battlecry 2

Watch Dogs Complete Edition

Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)

World In Conflict Complete Edition

Zombi

An impressive lineup, although I do notice a few interesting absences. The earlier Might & Magic games don’t seem to be included, and neither does most of Ubisoft’s DOS and early Windows-era back catalogue. Most of those games are available through other stores like GOG, so it’s sad to see them absent here. I also note that the quirky first Far Cry is missing, and they’ve padded the list a litttle in places. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Discovery Tour is technically a game by itself, but also part of Odyssey Gold. Cheeky. (Update: Rayman 1 is included in Rayman Forever)

Still, if you’re hooked on Ubigames, this could be a decently cheap way to fill your time. Still, variety is the spice of life, says I. Give me weird small stuff any day.

Uplay+ launches on September 3rd, with a month-long free trial available if you sign up for early notification here. It’s also headed to Google Stadia sometime in 2020, though that’s not really my jam.