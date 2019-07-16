Ubisoft announce their Uplay+ subscription lineup
Because everyone else is doing it and nobody is powerful enough to stop them, Ubisoft are launching their own games subscription service this September 3rd. Uplay+ will cost $15 a month (with UK and EU pricing still unannounced) and get you access to much of the publisher’s catalogue (present and past) and most DLC, but slim-to-nonexistent pickings in the way of third party games. Today, they unveiled their full list of 108 games that’ll be available at or near the service’s launch. You can check it out on the Uplay+ site, or in alphabetical order (thanks, VentureBeat) below.
Probably the biggest perk of the Uplay+ subscription is that it includes almost all DLC. While some boosters and cosmetic goodies will have to be bought separately, it gets you the vast majority of expansions and season passes. Given that Ubisoft games are infamous for their expensive (but frequently large) expansions, that could actually save you money if you’re a semi-regular player of a few big games. Getting access to all new For Honor and Rainbow Six Siege characters as released is faintly tempting, but I just don’t have the time. I don’t think anyone does.
So, here’s the full games that’ll be available at launch, with Ubisoft’s lineup of upcoming games (which subscribers get a three-day head start on) included.
Anno 1800 Deluxe Edition
Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition
Assassin’s Creed Director’s Cut
Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — China
Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — India
Assassin’s Creed: Chronicles — Russia
Assassin’s Creed: Freedom Cry Standalone Edition
Assassin’s Creed II Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed III + Liberation Remastered
Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag — Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey — Ultimate Edition
Assassin’s Creed: Origins — Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed: Origins — Discovery Tour
Assassin’s Creed: Revelations — Standard Edition
Assassin’s Creed: Rogue — Deluxe Edition
Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate — Gold Edition
Assassin’s Creed: Unity — Standard Edition
Beyond Good and Evil
Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
Child of Light
Cold Fear
Far Cry 2 Fortune’s Edition
Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Standalone)
Far Cry 3 Deluxe Edition
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition
Far Cry: New Dawn Deluxe Edition
Far Cry: Primal Digital Apex Edition
Flashback Origin
For Honor: Marching Fire Edition
From Dust
Gods & Monsters (coming soon)
I Am Alive
Imperialism
Imperialism 2
Might & Magic IX
Might & Magic VII: For Blood And Honor
Might & Magic VIII: Day of the Destroyer
Might & Magic X Legacy Deluxe Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes II Gold Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes III Complete Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes V Standard Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VI Gold Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VI Shades of Darkness
Might & Magic: Heroes VII Deluxe Edition
Might & Magic: Heroes VII Trial by Fire
Monopoly Plus
Ode
Panzer General 2
Panzer General 3D assault
POD Gold
Prince of Persia (2008)
Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands Deluxe Edition
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
Rayman 2
Rayman 3
Rayman Forever
Rayman Legends
Rayman Origins
Rayman Raving Rabbids
Silent Hunter 2
Silent Hunter 3
Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific Gold Edition
Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic Gold Edition
South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gold Edition
South Park: The Stick of Truth Standard Edition
Speed Buster
Starlink Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
Steep X Games Gold Edition
The Crew Ultimate Edition
The Crew 2 Gold Edition
The Settlers 1 History Edition
The Settlers 2 History Edition
The Settlers 3 History Edition
The Settlers 4 History Edition
The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings History Edition
The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire History Edition
The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom History Edition
Tom Clancy’s EndWar
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Ultimate Edition
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Gold Edition (coming soon)
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Standard Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six 3 Gold Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Lockdown
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Vegas II
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Quarantine (coming soon)
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist – Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Conviction – Deluxe Edition
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Double Agent
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Ultimate Edition
Trackmania Turbo
Transference
Trials Evolution Gold Edition
Trials Fusion Standard Edition
Trials Rising Gold Edition
Uno
Valiant Hearts
Warlords Battlecry
Warlords Battlecry 2
Watch Dogs Complete Edition
Watch Dogs 2 Gold Edition
Watch Dogs: Legion Ultimate Edition (coming soon)
World In Conflict Complete Edition
Zombi
An impressive lineup, although I do notice a few interesting absences. The earlier Might & Magic games don’t seem to be included, and neither does most of Ubisoft’s DOS and early Windows-era back catalogue. Most of those games are available through other stores like GOG, so it’s sad to see them absent here. I also note that the quirky first Far Cry is missing, and they’ve padded the list a litttle in places. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Discovery Tour is technically a game by itself, but also part of Odyssey Gold. Cheeky. (Update: Rayman 1 is included in Rayman Forever)
Still, if you’re hooked on Ubigames, this could be a decently cheap way to fill your time. Still, variety is the spice of life, says I. Give me weird small stuff any day.
Uplay+ launches on September 3rd, with a month-long free trial available if you sign up for early notification here. It’s also headed to Google Stadia sometime in 2020, though that’s not really my jam.