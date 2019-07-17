Teamfight Tactics, or TFT for short, is the new mode in League of Legends based on the auto-battler trend where you purchase and deploy champions to fight on your behalf. If you’ve played the other games in the genre, there are some important differences in TFT that may catch you off guard.

Teamfight Tactics guide

Our guide to TFT will go over all the basics, as well as have links to cheat sheets for the best comps and all the item recipes.

How to play Teamfight Tactics

Since TFT is in beta and a separate game mode within League of Legends, the only barriers to accessing the game on PC are that you’ll need to download the League of Legends client.

To get started, you’ll need to sign up to League of Legends. If you already have an account, there is a link to download the client under the start button.

Once you have created an account with a username and password, logging into your account will present you with the news page. On the top-right hand corner, you’ll see your name and your region. Highlighting this will bring a dropdown, with download as an option. You’ll then be able to download the client for Windows or Mac.

After downloading and installing the client, sign in with your username and password and you’ll be presented with the League of Legends client. On the top bar of the screen, you’ll see Teamfight Tactics has its own separate tab. Click it and you’ll be brought to TFT’s own page.

From there, you can click the “Play” button on the left to join a lobby. Alternatively, you can also click the Play button on the top-left of the client, select PVP, and select Teamfight Tactics before clicking on confirm. You’ll likely need to accept multiple times to get a match started, but you should find a match very quickly.

What is TFT?

TFT is an 8-player PvP strategy game that’s played across multiple boards. Each player begins the game with 100 life and their aim is to avoid being eliminated by having their health reduced to zero.

In order to do this, they’ll need to save up gold to buy a small army, equipping items onto them and building team compositions with certain synergies.

Games are divided into timed stages. Each stage has a period of time where you either buy champions to use in your team or draft a free champion from a small selection.

There’s also parts of the game where teams fight each other on multiple fronts or fights against Creeps. You have no control over the battles themselves. This happens until one player is left standing.

TFT tips and strategies

For those looking for more high-level tips about positioning, check out the above video from YouTube user “scarra”. It goes into a ton of detail about probably the most difficult part of TFT. While strategies are still being discovered for positioning, this is a great way to get started with thinking about how important positioning is.

As for other general advice, here are the ten top beginner’s tips that you should take into consideration before and while playing online against real players in your first dozen or so matches.