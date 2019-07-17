The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
1

Welcome Astrid Johnson, the newest member of RPS video

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

17th July 2019 / 2:22PM

Astrid meets Horace

Our video team is whole again! After an exhaustive search, we’ve hired the excellent Astrid Johnson to join Matthew and Alice L in making videos for the RPS YouTube channel. Come join me in welcoming her to the team!

Astrid has been freelancing for RPS over the past year, analysing David Lynch Teaches Typing, and celebrating games like Hardcoded and Spitkiss. She’s also responsible for the excellent Soundbyte, our audio mini-series which interviews subjects about unions, accessible controllers and sex games.

Astrid will be working with Matthew and Alice L on everything the YouTube channel currently does, including Let’s Plays, lists and reviews, but with the video team finally at full strength we’ll be able to start doing more. We’ve got a lot of ideas and we can’t wait to finally make them for you, so make sure to destroy those like and subscribe buttons.

Say hello and welcome to Astrid in the comments below.

Tagged with , , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (1)

Who am I?

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Night Call

Who taxis the taximen?

3

Know It OWL: Dragons at the peak

There's not much more of a Breakthrough than this

1

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds story rewritten in disgraceful retcon

18

Before We Leave is a city builder with planets plagued by space whales

6

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Night Call

Who taxis the taximen?

3

Know It OWL: Dragons at the peak

There's not much more of a Breakthrough than this

1

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds story rewritten in disgraceful retcon

18

Before We Leave is a city builder with planets plagued by space whales

6