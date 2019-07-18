The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Podcast: The best game cities, from Dunwall to Kamurocho

Listen and then move there

RPS

Hivemind

18th July 2019 / 5:00PM

Rural life is disgusting. All those shrubs and trees, how awful. You should pack your checkered pouch and head into the big smoke. The shining cities of videogameland are calling to you, and the team of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, will be there to help you get settled in to your disgusting, overpriced flat no matter which giant urban maze you choose. Trust us, life is so much better in the city.

Ignore the rats. You’ll get used to them.

Alice B reckons the streets of Dishonored‘s Dunwall are perfectly safe, but she also enjoyed the cold, winter abandoland of The Division’s New York. Brendan dislikes people, so he is more at home in the upside-down ruins of the Hanging City from Outer Wilds. Meanwhile, Dave appreciates the zombies of Raccoon City, plus the big lights and fist fights of Kamurocho in Yakuza 0.

We also talk a bit about taxi murder-mystery game Night Call, the roguelike spaceship stormer Void Bastards, and another chaotic city in Streets of Rogue.

You can listen on Spotify, or above, or go straight to Soundcloud where you can download it for later.

You can also get the RSS feed here or find it on iTunes, Stitcher or Pocket Casts. Music is by Jack de Quidt, who lives down that street, two blocks west, through that alley, down those stairs, through the catacombs to your left, around the… you know what? Let me give you the postcode.

Links:

Everyday life in Yakuza’s Kamurocho

The cat cafe is in Yakuza 6

Outer Wilds is good, have you played it yet? Hurry up

A landscape designer inspects the gardens of Dunwall

Matt’s Resident Evil 2 review

New York is cool in the Division

Have you played… Else Heart Break?

Alice’s Night Call review

Graham’s review of Void Bastards

Have you played… Streets of Rogue?

Derry Girls is on Netflix

Fleabag is on BBC

The rise and fall of the English sentence

Our reader’s favourite cities (Facebook)

Our reader’s favourite cities (Twitter)

Wot I Think: Dishonored 2

Emily of the State

123

Wot I Think: Dishonored - The Brigmore Witches

No Daud About It

46

Wot I Read - YOU: A Novel by Austin Grossman

An Alternate History Of PC Gaming

13

Wot I Think - Dishonored: The Knife Of Dunwall

Whale of a time

72

