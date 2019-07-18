Podcast: The best game cities, from Dunwall to Kamurocho

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Rural life is disgusting. All those shrubs and trees, how awful. You should pack your checkered pouch and head into the big smoke. The shining cities of videogameland are calling to you, and the team of the RPS podcast, the Electronic Wireless Show, will be there to help you get settled in to your disgusting, overpriced flat no matter which giant urban maze you choose. Trust us, life is so much better in the city.

Ignore the rats. You’ll get used to them.

Alice B reckons the streets of Dishonored‘s Dunwall are perfectly safe, but she also enjoyed the cold, winter abandoland of The Division’s New York. Brendan dislikes people, so he is more at home in the upside-down ruins of the Hanging City from Outer Wilds. Meanwhile, Dave appreciates the zombies of Raccoon City, plus the big lights and fist fights of Kamurocho in Yakuza 0.

We also talk a bit about taxi murder-mystery game Night Call, the roguelike spaceship stormer Void Bastards, and another chaotic city in Streets of Rogue.

