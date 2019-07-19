The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, landmines, The 39 Steps, and Doom). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 18 answers, one of which is an acronym.

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:

A1 Antarctica (Faldrath)

A2 Staropramen (phlebas)

A3 Wychwood Hobgoblin (Matchstick, AFKAMC)

A4 Speights Gold Medal (richard)

A5 Franziskaner Weissbier (Matchstick, unacom)

A6 Birra Moretti Alla Lucana (unacom)

B1 Windhoek (unacom)

B2 Rigwood Fortyniner (phlebas)

B3 Leffe (Lazzars)

B4 Beavertown Gamma Ray (phlebas)

B5 Hanoi Beer (a_monk)

B6 Tuborg (Artiforg)

C1 Murphy’s Irish Stout (phlebas)

C2 Stella (JustAPigeon)

C3 Broughton Border Gold (ylla)

C4 Singha (unacom)

C5 Spitfire Gold (Lazzars)

C6 Pelforth Brune

D1 Bitburger (Lazzars)

D2 Redemption

D3 Trooper (Matchstick)

D4 92 Squadron (Matchstick)

D5 Veltins Pilsener (a_monk)

D6 Ghost Ship (Artiforg)

E1 James Boag’s Draught (DanMunchie)

E2 Chimay (JustAPigeon)

E3 Taedonggang (phlebas)

E4 Castle Lager (phlebas)

E5 Boddingtons (Artiforg)

E6 Hogs Back TEA (Artiforg)

F1 Kingfisher (Matchstick)

F2 Castlemaine XXXX (AbyssUK)

F3 Robohop (Rorschach617)

F4 Löwenbräu (Matchstick)

F5 Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (Ariforg)

F6 Pilsner Urquell (Matchstick)