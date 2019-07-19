The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
19

The Foxer

Tim Stone

Contributor

19th July 2019 / 1:00PM

The 127-cell honeycomb below is a fancy form of wordsearch in which every cell is used, and words can curl and zigzag but never overlap. Each hive foxer has a theme (some previous ones: roses, landmines, The 39 Steps, and Doom). Identifying this theme is a vital part of the defoxing process. Today’s puzzle is made up of 18 answers, one of which is an acronym.  

*       *       *

SOLUTIONS

Last week’s jigsaw puzzle foxer:

A1 Antarctica (Faldrath)
A2 Staropramen (phlebas)
A3 Wychwood Hobgoblin (Matchstick, AFKAMC)
A4 Speights Gold Medal (richard)
A5 Franziskaner Weissbier (Matchstick, unacom)
A6 Birra Moretti Alla Lucana (unacom)

B1 Windhoek (unacom)
B2 Rigwood Fortyniner (phlebas)
B3 Leffe (Lazzars)
B4 Beavertown Gamma Ray (phlebas)
B5 Hanoi Beer (a_monk)
B6 Tuborg (Artiforg)

C1 Murphy’s Irish Stout (phlebas)
C2 Stella (JustAPigeon)
C3 Broughton Border Gold (ylla)
C4 Singha (unacom)
C5 Spitfire Gold (Lazzars)
C6 Pelforth Brune

D1 Bitburger (Lazzars)
D2 Redemption
D3 Trooper (Matchstick)
D4 92 Squadron (Matchstick)
D5 Veltins Pilsener (a_monk)
D6 Ghost Ship (Artiforg)

E1 James Boag’s Draught (DanMunchie)
E2 Chimay (JustAPigeon)
E3 Taedonggang (phlebas)
E4 Castle Lager (phlebas)
E5 Boddingtons (Artiforg)
E6 Hogs Back TEA (Artiforg)

F1 Kingfisher (Matchstick)
F2 Castlemaine XXXX (AbyssUK)
F3 Robohop (Rorschach617)
F4 Löwenbräu (Matchstick)
F5 Sierra Nevada Pale Ale (Ariforg)
F6 Pilsner Urquell (Matchstick)le (Artiforg)

Tagged with .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (19)

Who am I?

Tim Stone

Contributor

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Nowhere Prophet

Going nowhere slowly

1

Dota Underlords heroes - Dota Underlords cheat sheet of best heroes

The answers to all your questions on a single screen

1

Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14 changes

This Witcher 3 HD texture mod is impressive?

15

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Wot I Think: Nowhere Prophet

Going nowhere slowly

1

Dota Underlords heroes - Dota Underlords cheat sheet of best heroes

The answers to all your questions on a single screen

1

Teamfight Tactics patch 9.14 changes

This Witcher 3 HD texture mod is impressive?

15