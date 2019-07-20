Netflix's first trailer for The Witcher shows of sword fights and magic

Everyone’s old Witcher pal Geralt of Rivia is approaching his Netflix debut, and a trailer premiered at San Diego Comic-Con is here to prove it. Tune in for a tale of genocide, some glimpses at familiar characters and monsters, and an impossibly square-jawed Henry Cavill as Geralt. (You know, him off the telly. You might’ve seen him in The Tudors, or bigging it up on the silver screen as Superman in those DC movies.)

The show’s coming out later this year, and it’ll focus on Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri. Showrunner Lauren Hissrich recently gave some additional details to Entertainment Weekly, saying it’s the beastly critters and supernatural manifestations that really set The Witcher apart.

“Geralt’s a monster hunter so from the very beginning we talked about how to show these monsters and the humans they interact with,” she explains. “I think people are going to be surprised by how many monsters we were able to do and how integral they are to story. It really feels like the monster stories become analogues for bigger things happening in the world right now in different political phenomenons.”

She also points out that this isn’t actually a series based on the CD Projekt Red games, but the original books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, who’s playing a consultancy role in its creation. “The videogames are also an adaptation of the books,” she says. “They went one direction, we actually get to go another.”

Lots of people have very strong opinions on this trailer and the show at large, but me? I’ve been silent on how I thought The Witcher 3 was overrated for almost five years, you’re not going to trick me into putting my unpopular beliefs on the internet that easily!

…Those yellow Witcher eyes are a bit vampire from the Twilight saga though, aren’t they?