Dota Underlords items list [Mid-Season Update] - best items for early-game and late-game

Dota Underlords goes big on basically everything it does, with 60 different heroes, 23 different alliances – and 68 different items to help your army triumph over your seven opponents. Whether they’re equippable items that bestow great benefits upon a single hero, or Global items that offer an army-wide passive buff, you need to have a working knowledge of the best items you can procure if you want to succeed. Our Dota Underlords items guide will walk you through the very best items you can find in Dota Underlords, along with stats and explanations of every single item currently in the game.

Dota Underlords items guide

New players may not realise quite how important a role item selection plays in determining the course (and outcome) of a match. Victory might require something as simple as a well-placed Mekansm. It might only take the offer of a Coordinated Assault to get you to completely change your build. Items are incredibly important, as you’ll see in the below words. Click any of the links just below to skip ahead to a section of your choice.

Dota Underlords best items

When talking about the best anything in something as complex as Dota Underlords, you’re going to run into problems because of how contextual and layered the game is at every turn. An amazing item can become relatively useless if used at the wrong time, on the wrong player, or in the wrong build. Likewise, there are certain fringe scenarios where items that don’t often see the light of day can become incredibly influential. But despite this granularity, there are a few items that have emerged at the very top of the list.

For the Equippable items, Mask of Madness is a great early choice for boosting DPS, and the silence doesn’t apply to passives. Skull Basher is a fantastic item to place on heroes with a high attack speed (and therefore works particularly well in Troll builds). Pipe of Insight and Black King Bar are both phenomenal anti-ability items (the latter for a single target, the former for the army as a whole), and offense-focused items such as Daedalus and Battle Fury can make all the difference when it comes to melting down enemies that much faster. All told, though, I think my absolute favourites late-game are Refresher Orb and Assault Cuirass, because both have the ability to just completely turn the tide of a battle as long as you place them with the right hero.

As for Global items, really what we’re talking about here is the most dominant alliances – but there are a couple of exceptions. Strange Bedfellows and Fall From Grace allow you to take certain alliances in a very different direction, and you can easily snowball as a result if things go your way. Final Flash is possibly the most influential late-game Global, particularly if you’ve filled your army with Mages (as you should, because the Mage alliance is god-tier right now). Coordinated Assault is incredible for Troll builds, and ditto Age of Chivalry for Knight builds. If you’re going for summon-heavy heroes such as Nature’s Prophet and Lycan, then a Summoning Stone can help them be more than just a distraction for the enemy. And obviously, if you survive long enough, then something like Expanded Roster can turn you into a truly unstoppable force.

But as I say, it’s all contextual. Procure the best items for your current build, and consider how possible it might be to transition your build if you come across a particularly decent Global item. The best Dota Underlords players are those who use everything at their disposal to be as flexible as possible.

Dota Underlords item list – Equippable Items

Equippable items in Dota Underlords are divided into three types: Offensive, Defensive, and Support. But all of them work in the same way: once you’ve gained an equippable item, you must drag it from the items tab onto a viable hero on your board. Each hero can only carry one Equippable item (and by the way, you can swap out items during combat, but it won’t actually take effect until the next round). Let’s take a look at every single equippable item currently in Dota Underlords.

Note: both the below tables are split into different “pages” for each item tier. To navigate from tier to tier, click the Previous/Next buttons at the bottom of each table.

Icon Item Effect Tier Type Blight Stone Target gets -3 Armor. Tier 1 Offensive Brooch of the Martyr +50% Mana gained from receiving damage. Tier 1 Support Chainmail +7 Armor. Tier 1 Defensive Claymore +21 Attack Damage. Tier 1 Offensive Cloak +15% Magic Resistance. Tier 1 Defensive Gloves of Haste +20 Attack Speed Tier 1 Offensive Tranquil Boots +100% Move Speed.

+16 Health Regen. Tier 1 Support Vitality Booster +250 Health. Tier 1 Defensive Arcane Boots When equipped hero has greater than 50% mana, restore 25 mana to all allies 2 cells away. (Once per battle). Tier 2 Support Blade Mail Reflects 30% of damage taken back to the attacker. Tier 2 Defensive Blink Dagger At the start of battle, teleport behind enemy lines to the enemy farthest away from equipped hero. Tier 2 Support Brooch of the Aggressor +100% Mana gained from attacks. Tier 2 Support Octarine Essence Reduces ability cooldown by 50%. Tier 2 Support Force Staff Push an enemy unit 6 cells in a random direction (10s cooldown). Tier 2 Support Mask of Madness Hero is silenced. +20% Lifesteal, +60 Attack Speed. Tier 3 Offensive Hood of Defiance +50% Magic Resistance. +10 Health Regen. Tier 3 Defensive Mekansm When equipped hero has less than 50% health, heal allies up to 3 cells away for 250 Health. (Once per battle) Tier 3 Support Sacred Relic +60 Attack Damage. Tier 3 Offensive Skull Basher +25 Attack Damage. 25% chance to stun targets for 1.5 seconds. Tier 3 Offensive Vanguard +250 Health. 50% chance to block 70 damage when attacked. Tier 3 Defensive Maelstrom 25% chance on attack to cast chain lightning for 100 damage to 4 targets. Tier 3 Offensive Eye of Skadi +400 Health. Slows enemies' move speed by -35 and attack speed by -45 on attack. Tier 4 Offensive Battle Fury MELEE ONLY.

+70 Damage. Melee attacks cleave 35% damage to nearby units. Tier 4 Offensive Black King Bar Equipped hero becomes Magic Immune for 7 seconds once the first enemy has 100% mana. (Once per battle) Tier 4 Defensive Daedalus +70 Attack Damage. 30% chance to Critical Hit for 200% damage. Tier 4 Offensive Dagon Deal 800 damage to a random enemy unit that has 50% or less Health. (Once per battle) Tier 4 Offensive Moon Shard +80 Attack Speed. Tier 4 Offensive Pipe of Insight +50% Magic Resistance. Once the first enemy has 100% mana, apply a shield that blocks 400 magic damage to allies up to 1 cell away. (Once per battle) Tier 4 Defensive Refresher Orb Refresh all cooldowns and restore 50 mana after casting an ability. (Once per battle) Tier 4 Support Radiance Burns enemies up to 2 cells away for 60 damage per second. Tier 5 Offensive Assault Cuirass Equipped hero and adjacent allies have +15 Attack Speed and +10 Armor. Adjacent enemies have -15% Attack Speed and -10 Armor. Tier 5 Defensive Bloodthorn +70 Attack Damage. When an enemy hero has more than 75% mana, silence them for 5 seconds. Attacks against the silenced hero can't miss and crit for 140%. (10 second cooldown) Tier 5 Offensive Divine Rapier +330 Attack Damage. If Divine Rapier is in combat and you lose a round to another player, they get the Divine Rapier. Tier 5 Offensive Heart of Tarrasque +1000 Health. Regenerate 2% of Max Health every 1 second. Tier 5 Defensive Shiva's Guard +10 Armor. Emits a freezing wave that deals 250 damage to enemies within 3 cells and slows their movement and attack speed for 4 seconds. (Once per battle) Tier 5 Defensive

Dota Underlords item list – Global Items

Global items in Dota Underlords are even more influential items than Equippables. Rather than equipping them onto a specific hero, they stay in your items tab and constantly bestow a passive buff onto certain (or all) members of your army. Many of these Global items are tied in with a specific alliance (for full details on alliances, be sure to check out our Dota Underlords alliances guide), and these ones in particular can augment your build to an incredible degree.

As of the Mid-Season Update, each Global Item now appears in different variants for different tiers. A Tier 1 Desperate Measures, for example, might appear earlier, but would be less powerful than a Tier 3 Desperate Measures that might appear later in the match. Below you’ll find detailed information on every single Global Item in Dota Underlords.

Icon Item Effect Tier Embarrassment of Riches Neutral rounds offer one additional item choice. Tier 1 Aegis of the Immortal Prevent your next loss of life and destroy Aegis. Win streaks are preserved. Tier 2 Fall from Grace Human units count as Heartless when counting alliances. Tier 2 Smuggler Quality of items from neutral rounds are offered from 1 wave higher. Tier 2 Summoning Stone,/b> Allied summoned units have +150 Health and +45 Attack Speed. Tier 2 Vicious Intent Each of your surviving units, including summons, deals 1 damage additional damage to opponents if they lose to you. Tier 3 Friends and Family Discount All units are 1 gold cheaper. Tier 4 Recruiter Rerolls now cost 1 gold. Tier 4 A Higher Class of Criminal Units in shop offered as if you were 1 level higher. Tier 5 Desperate Measures Your units gain +1% Attack Damage and +1% Mana gain on damage taken/received per 5 points of damage your Underlord has taken. Tier 5 Expanded Roster +1 Unit cap. Tier 5 Age of Chivalry Non-Knight units gain +7%/10%/12.5% damage reduction for each allied Knight unit 1 cell away. Alliance Check the Bodies Scrappy units have a 10%/20%/30% chance of producing 1 gold when they kill an enemy. Alliance Completing the Cycle When a Druid dies, it heals allies 2 cells away over time for 3%/5%/6% of its total health per second for 6 seconds. Alliance Coordinated Assault Troll units give +10/20/30 Attack Speed to allies 1 cell away. Alliance Dragon's Hoard Dragon units gain 0.5%/1%/1.5% Attack damage for every gold you own at the beginning of combat. Alliance Elusive Targets Elusive units have 100% evasion for the first 2/3/4 seconds of a fight. Alliance Final Flash Mages reset their cooldown and get full mana when below 10%/20%/30% health. Alliance Font of Creation Primordial units spawn a rank 1/2/3 Eidolon on death. Eidolons are ranged Primordial units that don't spawn Eidolons. Alliance Forged in Battle Brawny units start the round with +25/50/75 Max Health for every unit they have killed. Alliance Hunter's Focus Hunters deal 5%/7%/10% extra Attack Damage for each other Hunter attacking the same target. Alliance Indomitable Will Debuffs last 75%/50%/25% as long on Human units. Alliance Pocket Sand Assassins blind enemies 1 cell away from where they land for 1/2/3 seconds (50% miss chance and 50% less mana when attacked). Alliance Retaliate Units attacking Scaled units take 30/45/60 damage/sec for 3 seconds. This timer resets each time the Scaled unit is attacked. Alliance Shaman Pluck Units attacking a Shaman have a 7%/12%/17% chance of being turned into a chicken. Ignores magic-immune enemies. Alliance Soul Sucking Syphon Allied units 1 cell away from Warlocks heal for 25%/35%/50% of all damage caused by abilities and items. Alliance Strange Bedfellows Demon Hunters gain +30%/+40%/+50% Pure Damage for each unique allied Demon unit. Alliance Tooth and Claw Savage units apply a stackable 7/10/13 damage/s bleed on attack. Alliance Unstable Reactor Allied Inventors explode on death dealing 10%/20%/30% of their Max Health to all enemies 1 cell away. Alliance Unstoppable Warriors survive for an extra 1/2/3 seconds after receiving a killing blow. Alliance Wicked Intent Opponent's healing is reduced by 10%/15%/25% per unique Heartless unit you have. Alliance

