The best PC games ever Best PC games of 2018 Best graphics card 2019 Best free games 100 Apex Legends tips Fortnite Season 9 challenges

Support us
Now streaming live:
2

Just Cause 4 will let Rico while away the hours with goats

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

22nd July 2019 / 2:51PM

After seven months driving and diving and leaping and exploding around since Just Cause 4’s launch, Rico Rodriguez will soon be able to enjoy a slower pace of life. A future update will extend the weirdly short nights of the in-game day cycle, for starters. More importantly, Rico will get to change the time of day by parking his bum in a comfy chair and watching the world go by, attracting flocks of wild animals to hang out as he idles. Sit down and before you know it, it’ll be night and you’ll be surrounded by goats. A great many ill-advised nights out have been sparked by animal magnetism, I’m told.

“Following fan feedback we’re pleased to confirm that the day/night cycle will be adjusted. Players can now expect night-time to last longer whilst exploring Solís,” the developers said in a development update post on Friday.

Currently, the days on Solís are long and the nights, when they finally do arrive, are super short. More Scandanavian than South American, these nights. So Rico doesn’t get to enjoy the nightlife and his fancy investment in a glowing supercar seems a bit wasted. What if you do want to linger in nights or return to day?

“We’re pleased to reveal that throughout the world players will be able to change the time of day quickly by sitting down in new Avalanche Studios deck chairs,” they explain. “These deck chairs can be found scattered across Solís. Rico will be joined by wild animals when watching the world go by, so get ready to enjoy the sunset with your new goat pals.”

These features are due to arrive in an update this August. In the meantime, you can change the time of day with a wee tool.

Frankly, every feature in the game should summon wild animals. Get in a plane? Goat appears in the passenger seat. Parachute out? You’re tandem diving with a goat strapped to your chest. Changing weapon? A goat hands it to you. Encounter a goat out in the world? It’s now two goats. Four goats. Eight goats. Sixteen goats. All the goats.

Next month will also bring more challenges (“aerial acrobatics” this time) and some other new bits for free in the ‘Legacy Pack’. Probably stuff from older Causes Just, yeah? A paid vehicle pack with a flying car and the final part of the expansion pass, named Danger, is coming in August too. We’ve yet to see exactly how Danger will incorporate goats. Maybe the titular Danger is goats.

Tagged with , , .

If you click our links to online stores and make a purchase we may receive a few pennies. Find more information here.

Jump to comments (2)

Who am I?

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

More by me

Support RPS and get an ad-free site, extra articles, and free stuff! Tell me more
Please enable Javascript to view comments.

Please log in to reply.

Advertisement

More of this sort of thing

Wot I Think: Just Cause 4

Under The Weather

86

Every PC game at Microsoft's E3 2018 conference

Trailers galore

9

Just Cause 4's first big patch is "just the start of the work" planned to fix it

20

This Easter egg makes up for at least some of Just Cause 4's faults

9

Latest videos

Watch more on YouTube

Latest articles

Gears 5 graphics performance looks as slick as a well-oiled Lancer

No beefy graphics card required

Teamfight Tactics beta pass - TFT beta end times, weekly missions

Blizzard co-founder Frank Pearce signs off for good

Teamfight Tactics champions - TFT drop rates, classes and origins